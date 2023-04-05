What can we expect of the Brazil NT for Finalíssima?

England and Brazil face off in the Finalissima on April 6th at 7.45 pm in Wembley. We already know the Lionesses, but what is essential about Canarinho?

Pia Sundhage's team won the Copa América with a 100% success rate and accumulates 32 wins, 11 draws and 9 losses in 51 games. Brazil lost four of these defeats to European teams: Sweden, Denmark and France (twice).

England and Brazil faced each other in October 2019 at the Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough) and Canarinho beat the Lionesses 2-1, with two goals from Debinha and one from Bethany England.

The manager's work has been in development since the beginning of the cycle, went through the Olympic Games and is now preparing for this last tournament before the World Cup.

Development of the modality

After the 2019 Women’s World Cup, some people turned their attention to women's football and the Brazilian national team. This resulted in further development of the sport, greater visibility and more opportunities for these athletes abroad.

Today, there are 13 athletes who play outside the country in competitive leagues, such as the National Women’s Soccer League, the Women’s Super League, the Liga F, the Frauen Bundesliga and the Serie A Femminile.

As a result, more U-20 competitions were created in the country so that these athletes could experience women's football from an early age, and this was only possible thanks to the change of command and a new mentality within the confederation.

Consequently, some young players received opportunities in the national team, mainly after the U-17 and U-20 World Cups. Some of them were Tarciane (Corinthians), Lauren (Madrid CFF), Bruninha (Gotham FC) and Aline Gomes (Ferroviária), who are currently on the list for the Finalissima.

Preparing for the Women’s World Cup

Swedish two-time Olympic champion Pia Sundhage took charge of the Brazil squad after the 2019 Women’s World Cup, allowing her to develop the team throughout the cycle.

During that time, the team won the Copa América with a 100% success rate, reached the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games and participated in two Tournoi de France and two She Believes Cups, in addition to 22 friendly matches.

In Era Pia, there are 32 wins, 11 draws and 9 defeats, deconstructing the bad idea that most Brazilian journalists have about her command.

Sundhage selected 26 players for the clashes against England (Finalissima) and Germany (friendly), with three mid-term substitutions due to injuries.

📋 Bom dia com a numeração oficial da #SeleçãoFeminina para a data FIFA de abril! Vamos com tudo!



🇧🇷 x 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | 06/04 - 15h45

🇧🇷 x 🇩🇪 | 11/04 - 13h pic.twitter.com/2tUN4Ga4b6 — Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) April 5, 2023

Game style

The style of play of the Brazilian NT is quite offensive, seeking counterattacks and converting goals. There are 117 goals in favour of Era Pia, against only 38 goals conceded, demonstrating a quality defence with experienced players.

Most of the time, Pia Sundhage uses a 4-2-4, with a focus on the wings, and has already used his midfielders and forwards in different positions to find the ideal model for decisions.

Thus, the midfield has suffered a lot of absences since the beginning of the cycle, including ACL injuries that require a long time to recover - Luana Bertolucci (Corinthians), Angelina (OL Reign) and Marta (Orlando Pride) are the main examples - beyond the retirement of the legendary Formiga.

Therefore, players who do not have Central Midfielder as their main position have already played there - such as Kerolin (NC Courage), Ary Borges (Racing Louisville), Duda Santos (Palmeiras), Duda Francelino (Flamengo) and Adriana (Orlando Pride).

Still, the Right Back still does not have a fully consolidated player. Antonia (Levante) is the main candidate but was left out of some lists due to an injury. In addition to her, Bruninha (Gotham FC) and Fe Palermo (São Paulo) have constant opportunities in the sector or the improvisation of defenders like Tarciane (Corinthians) and Tainara (Bayern München).

Brazil NT collects 32 victories under Pia Sundhage. (Photo by Danilo Vigo/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Injuries

Brazil has eight players on the permanent list injured, two of which are out of the World Cup - Lorena (Grêmio) and Ludmila (Atlético de Madrid), both due to ACL.

The other players are Marta (Orlando Pride), Debinha (KC Current), Tainara (Bayern), Angelina (OL Reign), Duda Sampaio (Corinthians) and Nycole (Benfica). There are absences in the defence, in the midfield and in the attack, including the team's main players.

On the other hand, we have the return of Duda Santos (Palmeiras), Luana (Corinthians) and Andressa Alves (Roma), players who have already collected caps.

Key Players

Rafaelle has been one of the main highlights of this selection for his performance in European football. With Arsenal, she has already won the Continental League Cup and is in contention for the Women’s Super League and the Women’s Champions League. She has 15 matches played in the league and Champions League and two goals scored.

In addition to her, Ary Borges (Racing Louisville) and Kerolin (NC Courage) are succeeding in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), being key players in their teams' decisions. Each already has a goal in two matches this season. The same can be said of Andressa Alves, leading Roma to the top of Serie A, with nine goals and an assist.

Rafaelle is making a name for herself at Arsenal. (Photo by Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Likely Line-Up

Brazil should go in a 4-2-4 formed by:

Leticia

Antônia, Kathellen, Rafaelle, Tamires

Ary, Luana

Adriana, Geyse, Kerolin, Zaneratto

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium, in London (England).

When will the match be played?

The match will be played at 7.45 pm on Thursday, April 6th, 2023.

How can you watch the match?

In the UK, the match will be live to watch on ITV1 with coverage starting at 7.30 pm. Live text coverage will be available on both England’s (@Lionesses) and Brazil's (@SelecaoFeminina) Twitter accounts.