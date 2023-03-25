Sarina, Are You Watching Millie Turner?

Millie Turner of Manchester United inspects the pitch prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Millie Turner has been one of the best players in the Women's Super League this season, yet has not had an international call-up since April 2021; when Hege Riise was in control.

This season, the Lionesses have had a number of camps; be it for World Cup qualifiers, the Arnold Clark Cup tournament, or just international friendlies.

Although arguments will be made that quality players will be left out of the squad purely based on the talent England boasts, I believe Millie Turner has to make Sarina Wiegman's World Cup team in July.

Millie Turner of England looks on during an England Training Session in preparation for upcoming International matches at St George's Park on April 08, 2021 in Burton upon Trent, England. (Photo by Lynne Cameron - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Turner's underrated season in numbers

The Wilmslow-born defender has had one of the most consistent seasons across all players in the WSL this year. She plays a major part in this storming Manchester United side, and up until the West Ham game, had seen the most minutes of anyone else in the league; alongside captain Katie Zelem and award-winning goalkeeper, Mary Earps.

Due to United's dominance in attacking areas, Turner has had very few challenges to make this season; however, boasts 23 interceptions and tackles regardless. Manchester United's number 21 sits within the top ten of all WSL players for clearances this season with 46, indicating how important her role in the backline really is.

She is also a very disciplined defender, picking up just two yellow cards all season. Furthermore, none of these challenges has resulted in an error leading to a goalscoring opportunity. Her positional awareness and ability to read the play have played a huge role in Earps' ten clean sheets this season.

Mary Earps and Millie Turner of Manchester United celebrate victory after the FA Women's Super League match between Reading and Manchester United at Select Car Leasing Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Reading, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Turner is an excellent ball-playing centre-back, giving her side an added threat on the backline. In an interview with Ella Toone, insight was given regarding Marc Skinner's tactical desires from his team. Toone alluded to Skinner wanting United to play through the thirds, utilising the space and building the attack from there. Turner's breadth of passing clearly meets the request of her boss. She also ranks in the top ten for progressive carrying distance, comfortable pushing further up the pitch with the ball at her feet.

In fact, Turner has one of the highest pass success rates in the WSL. Across all passes, she boasts a 92.3% success rate - which is better than every current Lionesses defender, including starters Leah Williamson (81.5%), Alex Greenwood (85.9%), Millie Bright (83%), and Lucy Bronze (82.4%).

The 26-year-old also sits top five for players with the most touches in the WSL this season, with 1243. Linking closely to her passing ability, her calm, level head and good decision-making means that she is more than trusted by her teammates on the ball, and can play United out of most sticky situations.

Millie Turner of Manchester United Women celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Leigh Sports Village on January 15, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Madeleine Penfold/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Why Turner suits this England team... perfectly

Sarina Wiegman has instilled a real progressive mindset into the Lionesses since taking the head coach position in September 2021. The European Champions are well-known for their attacking threat, putting serious score-lines up against other international sides.

As her statistics suggest, Millie Turner would add another level of quality to Wiegman's squad.

Turning to players such as Millie Bright and Leah Williamson, who are superb ball-playing defenders in their own right, the England boss clearly favours her backline to have excellent distribution abilities. Despite the unlikelihood of these two being dropped, they both have very similar qualities to Turner. The difference is, however, the Man United defender boasts unbelievable consistency throughout the season.

Her passing statistics compared to Williamson and Bright show the versatility Turner possesses. Her short passing success rate is 91.2% (compared to Williamson's 86.5%, and Bright's 84.4%), her medium passing success rate is an eye-watering 95.1% (compared to Williamson's 86.5% and Bright's 90.5%), and her long passing success rate is 84% (compared to Williamson's 69.2% and Bright's 59%).

Millie Bright and Millie Turner of England look on during an England Training Session in preparation for upcoming International matches at St George's Park on April 06, 2021 in Burton upon Trent, England. (Photo by Lynne Cameron - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

I am by no means suggesting that either Williamson or Bright should be dropped - they are world-class defenders who both more than deserve their international opportunities. I am, however, stating that Millie Turner possesses one of Wiegman's most desired qualities as a centre-back.

To picture Turner playing alongside one of Williamson or Bright would enhance the dynamic of this already exciting and talented England squad. With the Red Devil having spent the season feeding balls through to fellow teammates Ella Toone and Alessia Russo, and receiving balls from behind from Mary Earps, slipping into the England set-up would be a very smooth process for Turner - and one that could pay off massively should Sarina select her come June.

If, as Sarina says, she calls up players based on form and minutes, she needs to look no further than Millie Turner. Although making a handful of international appearances at youth level, Turner is yet to make her senior debut for England. Questions may be raised as to whether selecting her for a World Cup off of the back of winning the Euros is a tall order, I really believe she will be a brilliant addition to the team.

Away from the pitch, Turner is a real character - always smiling, dancing and laughing in club pictures at the Carrington training complex. In a squad that is already clearly so close-knit and enjoys having a laugh when the time is right, the defender will slip into the side, amongst her Manchester United teammates, perfectly.

Nikita Parris, of Manchester United Women in action during a training session at Carrington Training Ground on March 22, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

To conclude

I hope, after reading this, you get a better sense of what kind of player Millie Turner is, and how she can enhance this Lionesses team. Following her immaculate form this season, I think she absolutely deserves to have the opportunity to play for her country. She continues to prove her quality every week, and her performances almost always go unnoticed.

So, on that note, I only have one more thing to say:

Sarina, I hope you're seriously watching Millie Turner.