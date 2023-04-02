Eidevall praises McCabe's willingness to play

Jonas Eidevall, Manager of Arsenal, talks to their team following the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Meadow Park on April 02, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Jonas Eidevall has revealed that Katie McCabe told him straight after her injury, that she would be ready to play against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Irish star was a major doubt for the clash at the top of the Women's Super League, but she played the full game and scored an unbelievable winner in the 2-1 victory, to move Arsenal up to second in the table.

The Swedish manager also paid tribute to his side for their performances this week, in which they beat North London rivals Tottenham, Bayern Munich and City - and he also gave an update on the injury picked up by Caitlin Foord.

On Katie McCabe

The versatile 27-year-old was seen on crutches after Arsenal's pulsating Champions League victory over Bayern in midweek.

She was expected to be ruled out for the top-of-the-table encounter but she was named in the starting line-up before kick-off.

Eidevall praised McCabe's attitude and even admitted that the player had to alter what she did in training, before the game.

"Those things make a team. She told me straight away she was going to play Sunday. Of course, you don't believe that. Then she went for the scans and they looked better than we thought.

"Me and her spoke a bit yesterday and she said 'I'm here'. We didn't even have her out kicking long balls yesterday just to save her foot."

Her performance was made even more remarkable after she played 80 minutes with a booking, as she was harshly shown a yellow card early on in the match. Eidevall added:

"Then she manages to play 80 minutes on that yellow card, which was extremely harsh and then she tops it off with that goal.

"This period here is the best we've seen Katie McCabe since I've been coach here. She has been a tremendous player during these months."

On the side's mental strength

The Gunners have played Chelsea twice, Bayern Munich twice, Tottenham and Man City in recent times in an extremely challenging period.

But Arsenal have exceeded expectations to keep themselves in the title race and the Champions League hunt.

The 40-year-old is extremely proud of the side's mentality in overcoming a difficult period.

"I'm lost for words, this block from my time as an Arsenal manager, has been by far the most competitive block.

"The amount of games we have played and then you look at our injury situation and how it changed during the games and managing results not going our way, to be at times not having the greatest refereeing against us either.

"But we just keep putting left foot in front of the right foot and thinking next action, thinking of solutions, sticking in the game.

"When we speak about creating culture and mentality, this team showed the world in this block here what they are made of."

On Frida Maanum's form

The Norwegian midfielder has contributed in a massive way over the past week, scoring in three consecutive matches.

Eidevall commented on how her game has improved in recent times and what she's done in to get to such an impressive level.

"After the Bayern game, I had the question from a culture perspective to see how Frida managed the situation last spring, she trained and really claimed her spot in the team. That sets the culture.

"That is a massive credit to her and our staff to see how we can develop together, both players and staff."

There's no doubting that the 23-year-old is one of the form players in Europe right now and the Arsenal boss thinks she can get even better.

"Frida is playing at a very, very high level this season and it's been incredible to see. I still think she has another level in her and we will work hard to get to it."

On injuries

Caitlin Foord had to be substituted in the 36th minute after picking up, what looked like a hamstring injury.

Eidevall admits that it is too soon to know how bad the injury is and that the club has a decision to make, regarding whether she can link up with the Australian national team.

"Yes (it is too early to tell). We will scan and assess it and see if it is possible for her to join up with her national team.

"We learned from recent situations that we can't send away players we are not sure about. We need to make sure they are fit."

The injury comes on the back of club captain Kim Little picking up an injury on Wednesday night and the Swedish boss answered 'not yet' when asked if he had an update on Little's problem.