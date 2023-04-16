Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace: Eze brace provides Palace victory on the South Coast

Southampton welcomed midtable Crystal Palace to St Mary's, in a must-win game for the Saints.

Crystal Palace entered the game with 33 points, having won their last two games after Roy Hodgson returned as head coach.

Southampton came into the game at the bottom of the table, on 23 points. The Saints have not recorded a win since March 4th and have only recorded two points from their last 5 matches.

Story of the match:

After a poor start to the game for both sides, Southampton would record the first clear-cut opportunity. Kamaldeen Sulemana slotted through a pass into Theo Walcott but he could only hit the side netting of Sam Johnstone's goal after 24 minutes of play.

This was the only real chance in the first 45 with the only other highlight being Joachim Andersen's yellow card in the 43rd minute, after bringing down Southampton's Joe Aribo.

Crystal Palace began the half well with Eberechi Eze breaking away down the centre of the field. Romeo Lavia could only pull back the attack and became the second player to be entered into Michael Oliver's book.

Palace broke the deadlock in the 54th minute. Jordan Ayew broke well and clipped the ball back across from the left-hand side. Gavin Bazunu pushed the cross away, but the ball fell to Eberechi Eze who volleyed the ball home making the score 1-0 to Palace and scoring his 6th goal of the season.

Southampton went on to make two changes in the 62nd minute, bringing on Moussa Djenepo and Paul Onuachu, in an attempt to turn the tide of the game.

Eze gets past Alcaraz - (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

These changes would not be enough though as Palace went on to grab a second in the 68th minute. Eze did brilliantly as he created a change out of seemingly nothing.

The midfielder evaded the challenge of Moussa Djenepo and turned brilliantly. He then fired in a shot from 25 yards out, with pinpoint accuracy, brilliantly into the bottom left-hand corner, bagging his 7th of the season and the second of the match.

His brilliant solo effort meant the score was now 2-0 to Palace and a monumental effort would be needed for Southampton to deny all three points heading back to South London.

Eze celebrates his second - (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

The home side knew they had to do something miraculous in order to gain anything from the match and this very nearly came in the 72nd minute.

After receiving the ball from Djenepo, Carlos Alcaraz fired in a powerful drive at goal, only to see it cannon back off the upright. He would go close yet again a minute later, striking a volley from six yards out over the crossbar.

A chance would come yet again for the hosts in the 76th minute from an unlikely source. Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap drove a powerful shot towards goal but Sam Johnstone was equal to it and made an excellent save to parry it away to safety.

The next chance would fall to Ayew in the 81st minute, who had a golden opportunity to send the game out of reach for Roy Hodgson's side. Michael Olise did well to cut the ball back to the striker, but he could only fire the ball over from 12 yards out meaning the scoreline would remain 2-0 to Palace.

After a few more yellow cards for Southampton, Palace had yet another opportunity to seal all three points but Olise could only hit the post with a free kick on 90+3 minutes.

The game would end 2-0 to Palace, moving them into 12th place in the table after a third successive victory. On the other hand, the result saw Southampton remain in 20th position, on just 23 points.

Player of the Match

The only real candidate here is Eberechi Eze. The midfielder scored both goals for his side, with the second being a wonderful solo effort. He finished the game with a 9.0 match rating. The Englishman recorded four successful dribbles, two shots on target and completed 23/30 successful passes.