Man United vs Brighton: Vitality Women’s FA Cup preview, Semi final, 2023

Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Leigh Sports Village this weekend in the semi final of the Women's FA Cup.

League leaders Man United are now only one game away from making their debut at Wembley Stadium but could be criticised on their journey by most, after they are yet to face a team in the WSL.

However, Marc Skinner’s side were given the hard end of the stick in the previous rounds, starting with a narrow win over Sunderland, thanks to Nikita Paris’ late goal which broke the deadlock.

They then had more convincing wins over Lewes, beating the Women's Championship side 3-1, and then displayed their dominance with a 5-0 win over Durham in the fifth round.

After landing the more favourable side left, Skinner and his side were given the clearest route in the final. United avoided Chelsea, who face Aston Villa.

They go into this semi-final tie in good form, after beating the Seagulls 4-0 at home in the WSL.

A Leah Galton brace and goals from Rachel Williams and Lucia Garcia saw their side go top of the table, maintaining a one-point advantage over Chelsea.

The Red Devils kept their passion for coming first this season alive after the Blues lost to third-place Manchester City, but with the London side having a game in hand, the title could go either way this season.

As for the visitors, a fourth managerial replacement enters the Seagulls' nest this season after interim manager Amy Merricks moved on to lead the Lionesses U19 squad to glory, after a respectful tenure at Brighton.

Melissa Phillips started in charge of Championship promotion hopefuls London City Lionesses, who were top of the league when Angel City offered her the role of assistant coach in California.

She was introduced as Brighton’s fourth manager of the season, following the departures of Hope Powell and Jens Scheuer.

Phillips has been employed for only a week, with her first game facing the league leaders, which could prove tough after her side was thumped 4-0 in the WSL before the international break.

Brighton’s journey to the semi-final has been eventful, seeing them score fourteen goals over the previous three games.

They began their run with a huge victory over third-tier West Bromwich Albion, beating them 7-0, and then went on to beat Championship sides Coventry United 5-0, and Birmingham City 2-0.

The managerial switch-up will give this tie some flair, as Philips’ tactics will remain unknown to United's coaching staff.

Melissa Phillips, Manager of London City Lionesses, looks on prior to the Barclays FA Women's Championship match between Crystal Palace and London City Lionesses at Hayes Lane on January 15, 2023 in Bromley, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Team News

Manchester United

The Red Devils continue to be without the services of Maria Thorisdottir and Lisa Naalsund due to injury.

Adriana Leon recently completed a short-term loan move to the Portland Thorns, in the National Women’s Soccer League in America.

Brighton

Dejana Stefanovic is anticipated to be absent due to injury, while Guro Bergsvand is a doubt after missing the defeat to Manchester United before the international break.

Predicted Line Ups

Manchester United:

Earps; Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Ladd, Zelem; Garcia, Toone, Galton; Russo

Brighton & Hove Albion:

L. Williams; Morse, Connolly, Kullberg; Robinson, Olme, Bance, Sarri, Pattinson; Lee, Carter

Players to watch:

Manchester United – Lucia Garcia

The Spanish international came off the bench in her last two appearances and scored three goals against Brighton and West Ham, leading to her more than likely deserving a place in Skinner’s starting 11.

Lucia Garcia of Manchester United Women celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on March 25, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Brighton – Danielle Carter

The Seagulls will need to rely on the services of former Reading and Arsenal striker Danielle Carter, after scoring eight goals in 18 appearances this season.

Danielle Carter of Reading celebrates with team mates after scoring the second goal during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United Women and Reading Women at Leigh Sports Village on February 7, 2021 in Leigh, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Leigh Sports Village in Manchester.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off on Saturday 15 April, at 5.15pm BST.

How can I watch?

Fans can watch the game for free on the BBC iPlayer or the FA Player online, with coverage starting from 5pm BST.