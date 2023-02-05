Brentford 3-0 Southampton: Bees move into top seven as Saints fans frustrations boil over with Jones

Brentford moved into the top seven and extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine games following an impressive 3-0 win over Southampton.

Saints' fans told Nathan Jones “to get out of their club” following yet another defeat since his appointment as head coach.

Two goals in three minutes at the end of the first half put Thomas Frank's side in complete control. Ben Mee headed Bryan Mbeumo's cross high into the net from a short corner, before the latter finished off a brilliant counterattack past Gavin Bazunu in the next phase of play.

Mathias Jensen put gloss on the scoreline by heading in a late third from Rico Henry's cross to compound Southampton’s misery.

Nathan Jones gave debuts to new signings Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu at half-time and they did offer some bright moments, however the travelling fans were left unconvinced and berated chants at Jones such as, “you’re getting sacked in the morning” and “you don’t know what you're doing.”

The match started in a hectic manner as Brentford dominated the ball and Southampton looked threatening on the counter, although lacking the clinical touch that has led to their barren run in front of goal.

The hosts created more clear-cut chances in the game and started with Ivan Toney clipping a ball over Southampton's defence to Yoanne Wissa, who rounded Gavin Bazunu but could only belt his finish off the bar.

Southampton did respond, when Mohammed Salisu sent James Ward-Prowse away down the left, but the Englishman pulled the ball across the area when he might have been better hitting a shot on goal.

Bryan Mbuemo and Toney squandered a couple of half-chances, but the pressure was mounting and eventually the Bees made the breakthrough.

They played a short corner with Mbuemo's right-footed cross finding the onrushing Ben Mee in the box, leaving the centre-back to smash a header into the top corner; a proper centre-half's goal.

Brentford did not let up and soon after the opener they hit Southampton with double trouble. Mbeumo and Josh Dasilva combined on the right, with the latter releasing Wissa on the left with a sumptuous outside-of-the-foot pass. Wissa had the easiest of tasks to square for Mbuemo to stroke into an open net.

Southampton needed a response in the second half, and Nathan Jones reacted by bringing on January signings Sulemana and Onuachu. They showed some promise, with Onachu showing a wonderful turn of pace and feet to create space and test the palms of David Raya. This led to a reaction of irony from the away end, as the Saints faithful chanted, “we’ve had a shot.”

Brentford tried to further pile on the pressure, with Mee heading over following another great ball from Dasilva and Toney seeing his goal-bound effort cleared off the line by the resilient Salisu, who was one of the only Saints players who could hold his head high.

Southampton also saw an effort cleared off the line, as substitute Theo Walcott’s scuffed effort from a corner was just diverted by Ethan Pinnock. Walcott the ran through on goal and was one-on-one with Raya, but the Spaniard stood tall and produced a big stop. Che Adams then headed over on the rebound.

Brentford defended their lead well and extended it late on in the game when winter signing Kevin Schade set up Rico Henry, as the full-back fizzed in a first-time cross that was beautifully headed in by Mathias Jensen.

Some Saints fans headed for the exit whilst some remained and continued to hurtle insults at their unwanted manager. For Brentford, they move up into the top seven and will begin making preparations for a tough away trip to league leaders Arsenal whilst Southampton have an all-important relegation tie with Wolves.

Player of the Match: Bryan Mbeumo

A goal and an assist for the ever industrious Cameroonian. His delivery from set-pieces, a key weapon in Brentford's arsenal, was right on the money and led to the opener from Mee.

He had the easiest of tasks to slot home his goal following some great play around him, but his tireless endeavour and link-up play with Toney makes him invaluable to this Brentford side.