"He can take his career as far as he wants" - Crystal Palace boss reveals advice for reinvigorated Ebere Eze

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has heaped praise on his tricky midfielder Eberechi Eze following his talismanic performance against Leeds United last weekend.

Palace face off against relegation-threatened Southampton this weekend, and will look to continue their good form to claim their first three-game winning streak since March 2020.

Hodgson also discussed the threat of facing fellow relegation contenders, the shift in mood at the club and the Palace's chances of staying in the Premier League.

A change in mood

Palace have been soaring since Hodgson's return, with the club scoring the same amount of goals in their last two fixtures under Hodgson than their last fifteen Premier League matches combined under Patrick Vieira.

The mood at the club has certainly changed with the likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze hitting their best form.

But Hodgson insisted that his side remain grounded are are focusing on continuing their good performances.

“They’re a mature group, even the younger ones, whom you could perhaps forgive [getting carried away]. That's not the way they are.

“As a coach, you shouldn’t be working that hard to get people down off the roof. We work hard to get these types of results and days.

"When it's gone so well for you, one is entitled to allow oneself and the players a little bit of joy in their life, and the feeling of not only satisfaction, but even pride in what they’ve done.

“Nobody here, working at Palace, is being carried away by the result. It was a good result after a good performance, and that’s the ideal scenario as a manager – but we know that this is a new day, and everything starts from scratch.

"It doesn’t matter how good you’ve been over the last matches, you’ve got to get out and do it again.

“I’m not concerned that we aren’t going to see a Crystal Palace team which is aware of that and understands that. I can only hope that we can produce the level of performance which gives us the chance to beat Southampton, who are not an easy team to beat."

Eberechi Eze

The electric Eberechi Eze has proved to be a dangerous threat under Roy Hodgson.

The former England manager's decision to play Eze in his preferred central attacking position has reinvigorated the twenty-four year old.

Hodgson said that Eze has the capacity to enter the England men's team, but claimed he must remain consistent with his good performances.

"We will do our best here, but he's the one who's got to maintain that level. Players of his type will always be watched."

Hodgson also had some advice for Eze on how he can take his career to new heights.

"He can take his career as far as he wants, while he's prepared to work for it. He's already shown the ability, skill and mentality.

"What he needs to do to get to the next level is maintain it. He's got to put in all those hard hours and go through the highs and lows. You couldn't name a top player who hasn't done all those things.

"I would like to think that if I was a player of his quality, I would keep an eye on players like Kevin De Bruyne, Granit Xhaka and Ilkay Gundogan to see if there's little things that they do to improve."

Southampton

Palace take the short trip to the south coast to face relegation battlers Southampton.

The Saints have the weight of the whole table on top of them, sitting rock bottom with twenty-three points and a few wounds following their defeat to Manchester City.

But as always, Hodgson insisted that this would be a tough fixture with Southampton needing these points more than Palace as it stands.

“It can go either way. Must-win games can bite you as well. They can think ‘we’ve got to win it’ and go all-out in attack, and then if the team you’re playing against is clever and good on the counter-attack, they swallow up your attacks and hurt you on the counter.

“The other possibility also exists: that intensity, desire and fierceness they will bring to the game. Because they see it as one of their last chances it can make it difficult for you to find the composure and quality you need to see that off.

“What we can say, quite certainly, is that it’s going to make for a good scenario going into the game. It could produce a very interesting and good game of football."

On staying in the Premier League

Palace are not safe yet. But, with a strong start to Roy Hodgson's second stint and a favourable fixture list until the end of the season there won't be many betting on the Eagles dropping to the Championship.

Hodgson claimed that he has always been confident that the club will remain in the top flight.

"Knowing the players as I do, this club should be able to stay up. Every manager says this who are coming in on an interim basis.

"We don't talk too much in those terms. We show up and try to produce the right performances. If we can do that it will help us survive."

Injuries

Hodgson also provided an injury update ahead of his sides clash at St Mary's Stadium. The Eagles will be without Nathaniel Clyne who sustained an injury to his knee.

"We don’t believe it’s a long-term injury," Hodgson added, "but when the knee flares up a little bit, it’s kept him out of training for the last three days so he can't play tomorrow.

Palace are also boosted by the return of Chris Richards, who will be a "straight swap" for Clyne.

However, the Eagles will be without their No. 1 goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and star man Wilfried Zaha

“Certainly both [Zaha and Guaita] will be targeting games at the end of this month. That's their target, but we have to be careful. They will have to be cleared by the medical people and they realise that.

"If it were purely up to them, they will be chomping at the bit to play at the end of April.”

Jesurun Rak-Sayki - an emerging talent

Being dubbed the next Wilfried Zaha by some fans, Palace have something of a secret weapon currently on loan in League 1 in Jes Rak-Sayki.

The twenty year-old has notched himself thirteen goals and six assists for Charlton Athletic this season earning him a nomination for League 1's Young Player of the Season.

Hodgson heaped praise in the south London born youngster, who trained under Hodgson before Patrick Vieira's tenure.

"He's a charming boy. He went about his business in a very professional and quiet way. But we can obviously see we are dealing with a talent here.

Could this man be the next Wilf Zaha? 😯#CPFC loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi got a brace this afternoon for Charlton and the first was a bit a special ⭐️#cafc | @EFL pic.twitter.com/31ZBhoqYI8 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) April 10, 2023

"He's very skilful and he's meant to be on the football field. He handled the step up from under 23 to professional football very well.

"It's great for him but also great for Crystal Palace football club."

Crystal Palace face Southampton at St Mary's Stadium, Saturday 3pm.