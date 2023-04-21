Jurgen Klopp: 'Trent in midfield not the solution to all Liverpool problems'

Jurgen Klopp insists that Trent Alexander-Arnold's switch into midfield is not the solution to all of his side's problems this season despite its success in recent weeks.

"Trent in every position he played us, has always been a super important player, the slightly advanced role suits him really well in the moment.

It is a challenge for everybody else to cover the spaces when we lose the ball, theoretically, but with him there we didn't lose that many balls, which is helpful.

Trent is a smart player but it is much more about how set it up around Trent, he can play the position, never in doubt, where is Robbo, Virgil and Ibou in these moments, how do we get him on the ball.

Maybe we do it like this tomorrow or not, we will see, but if Trent shows up there, maybe get man-marked and doesn't get on the ball, then we have to deal with that.

It is not written in stone, he can play in different ways, and how he played the last two games was really, really good.

It is not the solution for all the football problems we have this year, he has potential to play that position that was always clear.

Especially the way we do it now with defending on the right-back and offensively being there, that is absolutely fine. We will see where it leads to."

Nunez still adapting

The German confirmed that Darwin Nunez is still adapting to English football and his role in the team, he also declared that is happy with his progress considering that he is not fully adapted.

"Darwin is a player with a different skill-set to all our other players, that is good, he is a real handful, a machine, he scored already a decent number of goals.

He is still adapting, his English is still not great, if existing at all, we are working on that. We can translate everything but in training sessions we cannot have four languages translated, it is football language, that will help him massively.

Is it not helpful to go through a difficult debut season for a whole team, how can a striker shine when the whole team is struggling.

He had super moments for us, but was injured or suspended in some moments, it is a long-term project, we have to find how it works for us.

I am completely fine with the situation, Darwin is not always fine. That is how we have to deal with the situation, when you have five or six players available upfront, I have to make decisions.

Darwin Nunez in training (Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

He came on and was exceptional, not only the goal he scored, before that too, we have now five games in two weeks, Darwin will start games definitely.

He is a centre-forward that plays on the left when he plays on the left, that is how it is. He needs a specific set-up that he can play and defend in the centre, we have to make sure that we understand as a team, we were not stable for a long spell in the season, the boys have to adapt to different defending striker upfront.

If football was that easy to just put the 11 players with the most potential together on the pitch and hope it works out, you wouldn't need me or other managers.

After this season, there is another season, we have to build on what we do now and what we learn now, that means everything is fine, he can play both positions 100%, both positions really well.

Focus is on Forest

The Liverpool managed waxed lyrical about the victory over Leeds United before insisting that his sole focus in on Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest side.

"When you are in a super moment in a season, the only game you have to think about is the next one, if you are in not a good situation, the only game you have to think about is the next game, there is no alternative to that.

I couldn't care less where we play after tomorrow, it is just about the game tomorrow, Nottingham Forest, is about showing all the respect we have for them.

They are in a difficult situation, they will fight for their lives, each point they can grab will be massive, if they can get three, it will be super massive, that is the team I expect, definitely the opposite of a friendly game.

I know Steve can play different ways, but confidence is not on the highest level after the recent run of results, becoming more pragmatic makes absolute sense, and that is the team we can expect.

They have speed up front, technique in midfield, expereince in the last-line, so there is everything there, I can't explain why it didn't work out.

The quality they have is clear and if we wouldn't respect that quality we would be already on the wrong side, up front Gibbs-White, Johnson, Taiwo, can all cause big problems. We expect a really tough game.

That is what we have to be prepared for but it is Anfield and we have to use that aswell, that is true."

Salah breaking records/Firmino blow

Mohamed Salah became the player to score the most left-footed goals in the Premier League against Leeds, surpassing Reds legend Robbie Fowler in the process. Klopp had this to say when asked about it:

"Last week when I heard he had the most left-footed goals in Premier League history, I have to say that is insane, when you see the names Fowler, Van-Persie, Giggs, Premier League greats.

Salah celebrates scoring against Leeds (Photo: Naomi Baker/GETTY Images)

Saying that, surpassing Robbie in another stat, I know that Mo likes these things and that will fill his tank definitely for the game.

I don't know the numbers about assists, but that is pretty good aswell. So he doesn't forget that it is nice to break records but much more important that we win games, for that sometimes you would rather pass the ball than score yourself."

Salah has been almost ever-present this season for Klopp's side, on the other hand, the German confirmed that Roberto Firmino is expected to be missing for at least the next three matches.

"Bobby picked up a muscle issue, it is not too serious, he is definitely out tomorrow, next week we have two more games, I would say they are impossible aswell, and then we will see, we have to take it day-by-day."

Harvey Elliott's absence

Finally, the Reds manager confirmed that Harvey Elliott's absence is not injury related.

The 20-year-old had been an ever-present before the clash with Chelsea a few weeks ago, but has sat out of the last three games and Klopp explained the decision.

"Harvey is training exceptional, Fabio Carvalho is training exceptional. That is the hardest part to be honest.

Never had it all season, now we have it, Harvey is very very close to start again, training on a super level and not being involved, how he deals with it, kind of a role model, never gives up, it is unbelievable."