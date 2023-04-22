Pep Guardiola 'satisfied' after Man City secure FA Cup final spot

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was pleased to end the run of FA Cup semi final losses The Citizens had suffered, after beating Sheffield United 3-0.

Riyad Mahrez's hat-trick was difference between the two sides, with a penalty before the break and two well taken strikes after the interval.

Guardiola said the Algerian is often 'grumpy' when he does not play, but that is due to his desire to play.

The 52-year-old also said praised his side's performance, gave his assessment of Sheffield United and City's chances of winning the treble.

On Man City's performance

Guardiola said the nature of the win was particularly pleasing as his side had faced a tough match in the form of Bayern Munich in midweek.

The Citizens are flying at the moment, and with Arsenal on Wednesday with the league in their hands, the Spaniard will know his side has every chance of winning trophies if they keep playing the way they have been.

"Coming from Munich two days ago, we had to try and we had to perform well, they did very well.

"All the players that came from the bench started and everyone involved was perfect.

"I'm so satisfied for the club after many years to be in the FA Cup final.

"It was a really good performance knowing where we came from especially three days ago, the adrenaline you spend in that game is massive.

"Three years in a row [in FA Cup semi finals]: out, out and out, now to be in the final is double satisfaction."

On Riyad Mahrez

Guardiola said he would never be able to 'win the battle' to win over Mahrez when he does not play, but said praised the 32-year-old's mentality.

He also recognised the former Leicester City man's love for football, saying he does not treat it like a job.

"He's grumpy with me when he doesn't play all the time, he makes me notice how grumpy he is.

"He's an exceptional player, a big stage player, to have the mentality to score a goal, the composure for the penalty was important and after the second and the third we were brilliant.

"So excited for Riyad because he loves to play football, and he has given many things in these years and hopefully more in the future.

"He's not a guy that says 'I have a contract, I have to do my job I come here, how many hours do I have to train and play and go home', he's completely the opposite, he loves being in contact with the ball.

"That's why he's upset when he doesn't play because he wants to play, and I understand completely.

"We know each other from over the years, I know I've lost the battle to make him understand how important it is [to rotate], what's important is when he plays, he play at that level."

On Sheffield United

Sheffield United are on the brink of a return to the Premier League, and boss Paul Heckingbottom later said Guardiola had said 'see you next season' to him at the end of the tie.

To see off a side who have been so impressive this campaign so easily was impressive, but Guardiola gave credit to his opponents.

"They had a clear chance in the first minute, in these types of games you get openings that you cannot press because of how long the balls played are.

"You have to be solid and not concede a goal because they defend the crosses very well, they are masters of set pieces, they change the takers each set piece.

"In the first half we didn't win not even one second ball, second half we adjusted some positions and won second balls when they played long balls at the end especially when McBurnie was on.

"We lacked the ability to find Julian [Alvarez] and Erling [Haaland], they had to move a little bit in behind when the ball went into central positions."

On the chances of City winning the treble

Guardiola continued to play down any talk of City winning three of the four trophies available to him this campaign.

He did laugh at the concept of rivals Manchester United being scared of his side though.

"They [Manchester United] don't have to be scared [of us winning the treble], we are neighbours.

"Still I said yesterday, we are far off this type of situation, for a funny moment it's ok, but the reality is we are far off this situation.

"The most impressive thing about this club, is after six years, we are winning titles and titles and titles every year, and when you lose the titles you lose at the final stages.

"Still we are there every year, and that's why I like to be here for that reason, I don't want to win the Champions League and three years later at the bottom and not fighting.

"That's why we're fighting for the tiles with six or seven weeks left, ok we lost the Carabao Cup but still we are here to lose the biggest titles, and this is the most important trophy we can get."