Brighton vs Manchester United: FA Cup Preview, Semi-Final, 2023

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on August 07, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Brighton will look to reach the FA Cup final for the first time since 1983 when they take on Manchester United in the semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

Ironically, it was United that Brighton faced when they reached their one and only FA Cup final appearance, all those years ago.

Ten points separate these sides in the league, but who edges in this semi-final?

Brighton will be massively inspired by their results against the big six in recent times. The Seagulls have already beaten United in back-to-back meetings, winning 2-1 at Old Trafford on the opening weekend this season and a 4-0 win at the Amex Stadium in April last year. They have won twice and drawn twice against Liverpool in four of their last five meetings in all competitions and have also beaten Chelsea twice this season.

Meanwhile, United knows what it takes to make the final of this competition. Only Arsenal (14) have won this tournament more than United (12), who last won the competition in the 2015/16 season when Jesse Lingard’s winner defeated Crystal Palace. With eight runners-up medals as recently as 2018, they have plenty of semi-final experience.

Erik ten Hag’s men have already played in Wembley once this season, as they won the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, and will be determined to try and get a second trophy this season. This is especially so after their elimination from the Europa League this week.

Team news

Brighton

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has ruled out Joel Veltman and Evan Ferguson due to injury. This is likely to result in Pascal Gross being used as a right-back and Danny Welbeck replacing Ferguson.

Manchester United

Amidst an injury crisis in defence, United will be Luke Shaw is likely to be used in the centre-back position, as he was earlier this season.

With injuries to Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martinez, club captain Harry Maguire has returned to the starting lineup. However, he is suspended for this game due to his yellow card in the quarter-final win over Fulham at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford will likely return to the starting lineup from injury after his second-half appearance on Thursday night in Seville.

Likely Lineups

Brighton

Sánchez; Gross, Webster, Dunk, Estupiñán; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck

Man United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Key Players

Brighton – Alexis Mac Allister

The World Cup winner has been linked with a £60 million move this summer, with Liverpool rumoured to be the favourites.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham FC - Premier League BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister (left) under pressure from Fulhams Joao Palhinha (right) during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham FC at American Express Community Stadium on February 18, 2023 in Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images)

He has eight goals this season and has been the club’s biggest source of goals. Whilst Solly March is fourth amongst all Premier League players for successful dribbles this season (49), Mac Allister remains the threat.

Only 11 players have more total shots than the Argentinian this season (68) at the time of writing, and he will look to capitalise on a United defence that has left little to be desired of late in their two legs against Sevilla in the Europa League.

Manchester United - Marcus Rashford

One of those 11 players to have more shots this season than Mac Allister in the league is Rashford (79). His absence has been missed in recent weeks and he will provide a timely boost not only in this game but in United’s aim to secure a top-four spot.

Manchester United v Everton FC - Premier League MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford on April 8, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Whether he is fully fit, no one knows, but he will certainly be a welcome addition to the starting lineup for manager Erik ten Hag.

Ranked 21st in successful dribbles in the league, the Englishman leads the team in this department and is likely to come up against stand-in right-back Gross. This will be a key battle on the left-hand side of the pitch, and Rashford will relish this opportunity.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

It is a day out at Wembley for the fans as these two meet at the home of English football.

What time is kick-off?

This game starts at 16:30 GMT, as both teams aim to book their place in the final.

How can I watch?

To find out who faces Manchester City or Sheffield United, those watching from the UK can catch this game live on BBC One, as coverage begins at 4pm.