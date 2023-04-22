Man City 3-0 Sheffield United: Mahrez hat-trick books Citizens FA Cup final spot

Riyad Mahrez's hat-trick saw Manchester City comfortably book their place in the FA Cup final, seeing off Sheffield United in a 3-0 win.

Having held out for most of the first half, The Blades gifted City the opener when Bernardo Silva was brought down in the box, and Mahrez slotted home the spot kick.

The Algerian added two more to his tally after the break, capitalising on an error from Max Lowe to slot home and then converting Jack Grealish's cross soon after.

The Citizens will need to wait for the conclusion of the other semi final between Brighton and rivals Manchester United to see who they will face in the final.

Story of the match

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom made the bold move to pick Daniel Jebbison over Oli McBurnie in his starting 11.

The youngster, who had been sent off against Wrexham earlier on in the season in the FA Cup, was picked over the player City boss Pep Guardiola had been praising in his press conference ahead of the tie.

The Blades were without Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, who were unable to play against their parent club.

Man City picked Stefan Ortega to start in goal, and star striker Erling Haaland led the line.

Kyle Walker returned to face his former side in City's starting line-up as well.

Iliman Ndiaye had a great chance to give The Blades the perfect start when he was on the end of a flick on from close range, but he fired straight at Ortega.

Jebbison did well to draw a foul whist he side was under pressure, with Mahrez probing on the right wing for City.

Manuel Akanji did well to marshal Ndiaye away from goal as he looked to fashion an opening at the other end soon after.

Jack Robinson made a good challenge to stop Mahrez from having the chance to cross the ball into the box on the right wing.

Anel Ahmedhodzic was called into action to head behind a corner for The Citizens, which came to nothing.

Haaland thought he had scored on the 15 minute mark, but the whistle had already gone for a foul in the build up to his strike.

Walker had to be careful to flick away a threatening cross which was heading to Ndiaye.

A lofted ball to Silva almost caused problems for Heckingbottom's side, but they were able to clear their lines.

Lowe managed to rise well to head away a switch of play which could have been dangerous for City.

Mahrez, who had been at the centre of Guardiola's side's attacking play, had the first meaningful shot of the tie for The Citizens, which he curled narrowly wide.

Julian Alvarez forced a smart stop from Wes Foderingham soon after, which he tipped round the post for a corner.

The Blades' number one looked worried when a cross was headed towards his goal by one of his own players, which luckily for him just went past the post.

Silva had a go from range, but his shot was tame and did not test Foderingham.

Ndiaye looked to relieve some of the pressure on his side's goal when he burst forwards, but he was halted in his progress by Mahrez.

Oliver Norwood made an important tackle on Silva in The Blades' box as the match approached half time.

City's pressure pays off

City were given a penalty in the 42nd minute after Jebbison fouled Silva in the box, gifting The Citizens a spot kick.

The Blades' hard work was undone when Mahrez slotted the penalty home, which the Algerian winger deserved after his impressive first half.

City were in front at the break having taken the lead late on in the half.

It was a tough setback for Heckingbottom's side, who still had 45 minutes to get back into the game.

Walker's long range effort saw Man City have the first corner of the second half, but it was cleared.

They continued with their dominance after the interval, controlling possession and the tempo of the tie.

Haaland had a great chance to double the lead in the 56th minute as a searching cross picked him out, but he was unable to get the ball across goal to score.

McBurnie was brought on for Jebbison in the 58th minute by Heckingbottom, perhaps an admission that his plan at the start of the game had not worked.

It did little to stop City racing into a two goal lead though, as Mahrez capitalised on Lowe's error to slot home the goal that gave Sheffield United a mountain to climb.

He had his hat-trick in the 67th minute, slotting Jack Grealish's cross home to put the game beyond doubt and send Man City to the FA Cup final.

McBurnie tried to pull one back for The Blades at the back post, but his touch let him down and he was unable to convert the chance or tee up a team mate.

Alvarez looked to add a fourth late on, but he fired just wide.

Full time saw Guardiola's side ease to victory and secure their place in the FA Cup final.

It was a step too far for Sheffield United, who, despite their impressive season, made far too many individual errors to expect to go unpunished against a side of City's calibre.

Player of the match

The scorer of all three goals and the man that was at the heart of all of Man City's positive play, Mahrez was the easy choice for the Player of the Match award.

The 32-year-old put The Blades to the sword with his clinical finishing and high pressing, which was ultimately the difference between the two sides on the day.

It was a match that he will remember, taking home a Wembley match ball, despite his already illustrious career.