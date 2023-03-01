Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham: Ndiaye heroics help Blades seal cup shock

Paul Heckingbottom stood in the stands of Bramall Lane and was admirably calm as Sheffield United booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on a special night for the Blades.

A 1-0 win over Tottenham, with Iliman Ndiaye coming off the bench and rifling home a fine finish past Fraser Forster, secured a place in the last eight for the Championship side.

Heckingbottom was recently charged by the Football Association after his red card in United's 3-1 league defeat, but the Blades gaffer was the calmest man in Yorkshire as the hosts enjoyed a comfortable evening against their Premier League opponents.

Story of the match

Tottenham, on the back of a strong victory against Chelsea on Sunday, were anything but the solid unit that was witnessed three days ago as they were forced into a battle from the word go.

The visitors could not adapt to the special atmosphere and unique cohesion that Sheffield United have.

The front three for Spurs looked isolated and troubled as a colossal Blades backline was resolute and resilient in everything Antonio Conte's side threw at the hosts - Richarlison blasted a shot over the bar from close range, but failed to make an impact, as Tottenham hustled and bustled to try and earn a place in the quarter-finals.

The enthusiasm that crept into Bramall Lane stepped up another gear every time Spurs misplaced a pass or failed to test Wes Foderingham in the home goal.

Conte changed the team - having every eight to. One of his key decisions was to leave Harry Kane on the bench. The Italian boss may have thought his side would enjoy a good evening's work without their prolific scorer.

But, for a man that has given club and country so much, this has ultimately been another disappointing evening to write onto the scrapbook for when retirement comes along later down the line.

After coming on off the bench, Kane had just the one real chance to score when he rose unmarked to meet a cross in the final few seconds, but somehow headed wide. The disappointment that was resembled on everyone's faces following that chance, knowing the game was up, was a sign that it was yet again one of those nights.

A double change shortly after the hour was the springboard that Sheffield United needed to turn the game on its head and progress into the last eight, as Max Lowe and Sanger Berge were introduced, with both going on to have a positive effect.

But, perhaps unsurprisingly, it was Ndiaye who produced the decisive moment six minutes after he had replaced the lively Andre Brooks. Ndiaye beat Davinson Sanchez before firing past Forster at his near post, giving the hosts the lead.

Sanchez endured an inconclusive evening, with several errors and fouls committed against the livewires that were Ndiaye and Billy Sharp. This was another stark black mark for the defender.

In truth, the Blades rarely looked like conceding at the other end, despite Spurs bringing on Kane and Dejan Kulusevski.

John Fleck replaced James McAtee in the engine room, as Lowe was shown a yellow as the clock ticked down. Despite a couple of scares late on, with Ivan Perisic heading over and Kane's late header, the Blades comfortably saw out the tie to set up a last-eight clash with Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

There have been a lot of big moments for Sheffield United in recent years, including returning to the Premier League and they have a great opportunity to do that again this season.

Attention will turn towards that again starting on Saturday, but a trip to Wembley is on the horizon and the sky is the limit for Heckingbottom and company, who have worked wonders - they can dare to dream again.