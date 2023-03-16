Rose back in Yorkshire as ex-Spurs man trains with National League side

Former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose has recently joined training with Vanarama National League strugglers York City, in a bid to regain match fitness, York interim boss Michael Morton has revealed.

Although it is highly unlikely that we will be seeing the World Cup semi-finalist in Minstermen colours anytime soon, the vastly experienced left-back is sure to boost spirits within the camp.

Rose's aim is to return to fitness as soon as possible comes after he admitted during a punditry spell on Sky Sports News that he, "still has something to give at a high level."

32 years of age, he feels he has, "a good two or three years left in me", and evidently wishes to find his next port of call through the help of Morton.

Yorkshire links

Since his departure from Tottenham back in 2021, upon the expiration of his contract, it really seems the qualities of Rose have gone under the radar a little.

He was most recently at Championship club Watford, but agreed a mutual contract termination earlier in the season to see him off the books of the Hornets, and has remained a free agent since September.

Rose was most recently at Watford (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

It may come by surprise that Rose has multiple links with York City, one being cousin Michael Rankine, who made over 100 appearances in red and blue.

Current interim manager Michael Morton has been working within the set-up since last December, and arrived at the LNER Community Stadium originally as assistant, off the back of a role as Youth Development Phase Lead coach at Premier League side Leeds United.

Having worked with the Whites since 2005, Morton progressed Rose through to the first-team, where their relationship began, prior to the defender's big move to Spurs in 2007.

As well as the known connection between him and the City boss, he is also Yorkshire-born himself, made in Doncaster, around 40 miles south of York.

Experience at the highest level

After his departure from local club Leeds United in 2007, a new era for Rose began at White Hart Lane.

That spell in North London lasted for an incredible 14 years, which saw him tally up well over 200 appearances, scoring ten times, and gaining over 30 assists in that period too, so a really successful time for the 32-year-old.

During that, he endured five separate loan spells closer to home, plying his trade at Watford, Peterborough United, Bristol City, Sunderland, and their North-East rivals Newcastle United.

In 2019, Rose helped the Lilywhites to a Champions League final, succeeding one of the most incredible comebacks of modern times, an aggregate semi-final victory over Ajax.

Despite falling two goals short against Liverpool at the final stage, it was still a momentous occasion for the player, who was also part of the team that clinched a spot in the 2015 League Cup final, however again, they were runners-up.

Towards the closing of his Tottenham career, Rose's form seemed to drastically drop, leading to his free transfer to Watford, who were later relegated to the Championship.

He also boasts a wealth of experience at international level too, having been involved with the England set-up since a young age, and from 2016, has recorded 28 caps for his country.

A 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final also comes among them, as does a third place finish in the UEFA Nations League, so all in all, a former regular for the Three Lions.

The left-back also has experience of playing in a World Cup semi-final (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Across a year spell at Vicarage Road, the full-back appeared just 16 times, and didn't really have too much of an impact before contract termination last September.

On from then, Rose has been working to better himself for another chance back in the beautiful game, and has even resorted to Sky Sports punditry over the last couple of weeks.

Morton's thoughts

Just hours after Rose's first ever training session with the non-league outfit and after the national news stories broke out, York City head coach Michael Morton spoke to Jorvik Radio on the matter:

"Danny is in a position where he just wants to get a feel of a ball, and be around the game, and start to enjoy it again.

"So he has come to a decision that he will come in and train with us every now and again when he is up north. He is still based down south a little bit as well, so we are more than welcome to have him here.

"I've known of him since he was a young lad and he is a great kid, he is a good character so I think, him coming in, even if it is a couple of times, it will be valuable for the players."

"He is happy to share everything as well, not just on the pitch but off the pitch," Morton added.

"He has had an unbelievable journey in terms of his career. He has been a hot prospect at Leeds when he was young, he got thrown in when he was a young lad, he has played at World Cups, and obviously Champions Leagues as well, so he's just here to be in and around, to be a different voice.

"He's also on about coming in and watching some games, so that will be good as well."