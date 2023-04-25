Arsenal U18 1-5 West Ham U18: Fantastic five for Hammers as they win the FA Youth Cup

Gideon Kodua of West Ham United celebrates with team mates after scoring the team's third goal during the FA Youth Cup Final match between Arsenal U18 and West Ham United U18 at Emirates Stadium on April 25, 2023 in London, England.

West Ham United's U18 side cruised to victory, claiming their second trophy in two weeks with a 5-1 victory against Arsenal's U18s.

The Gunners took the lead inside seven minutes. Omari Benjamin's strike silenced the loud 7,000 fans that travelled to support the Irons.

Despite the set-back, the Hammers fans and players stood loud and proud, reducing the deficit and taking the lead with two goals in two minutes.

Gideon Kodua's outstanding chip at 3-1 was the turning point. The Academy of Football started to control the game and gained momentum going into the interval.

West Ham continued to bite at Arsenal's defence throughout the second half and were rewarded with two goals in the last ten minutes. Kaelan Casey and Josh Briggs' conversions off set pieces put the game out of reach for the Gunners.

The East London away end continued to celebrate long after the final whistle as Kodua and co. lifted the trophy in front of a packed lower tier.

With two games of the regular season left and West Ham already cementing their position as league winners, the focus switches to next season as some of the talent that featured today hope to make the breakthrough into David Moyes' side.

As for Arsenal, Hale End will be back. They have an influx of talent rising through the ranks and it won't be long before it is rewarded.

Story of the Match

Jack Wilshere named an unchanged side to the team that beat Manchester City in the semi-final stage. Omari Benjamin and Ethan Nwaneri led the line while Reuell Walters and Josh Robinson guarded at the back.

The same could be said for Kevin Keen's eleven, with Divin Mubama starting at the front alongside Callum Marshall and skipper Gideon Kodua.

Michal Rosiak's superb free-kick could've opened the scoring in only the sixth minute. The Polish full-back's effort was heading for the top right corner but was parried excellently by Mason Terry in between the sticks for the Hammers.

It only took one minute after Rosiak's chance for the Gunners to beat Terry and break the deadlock. Walters embarked on a mazy run into attack before finding Amario Cozier-Duberry. His shot was blocked by Terry, but only as far as Omari Benjamin who side-footed the rebounding ball into the bottom corner.

Benjamin has eleven goals in the PL2 for Arsenal this season, hitting the ground running alongside Ethan Nwaneri. Having been promoted to the U21s this season, he hasn't managed to find the net in five appearances but is sure to play a huge role if called upon next season.

The Hammers fought back and found the equaliser only ten minutes later. George Earthy's initial attempt tested Noah Cooper low who parried the ball back into the 18-year-old to slot into the bottom corner and level the game.

West Ham made it two in quick succession, sending the 7,000 loyal away fans into pure pandemonium. Kodua's cross on the right wing found the feet of top-scorer Callum Marshall for a tap-in to give the Irons the lead.

Earthy tried his luck from distance again in an attempt to make it three goals in five minutes, but his ambitious effort was high of the Arsenal net.

Divin Mubama really should've added to the scoreline on the half-hour mark. Oliver Scarles whipped in a beautiful delivery that met the 18-year-old perfectly, but he could only head over with no red and white shirts around him.

Arsenal nearly pulled it back with five minutes left of the half. Cozier-Duberry made a darting run from the left, flaunting his stellar technical ability as he slalomed through the West Ham midfield. After playing it back into Rosiak, his deep cross located Benjamin who couldn't nod it onto the target.

It was the Hammers that kept on hammering. A misplaced pass from Josh Robinson at the back was taken advantage of by Kodua who took the lob instantly from 40 yards, flying over Cooper and into the back of the net, providing some extra comfort to the lead before the interval.

Wilshere's side came out with all guns blazing. Robinson found Cozier-Duberry in the box but the winger couldn't divert his effort goalwards, striking the side netting.

Earthy then had a great chance to add a fourth and inflict more damage with a stunning shot from the edge of the box, only to be kept out by a spectacular diving save from Cooper.

Rosiak, Nwaneri and Benjamin all had chances to bring the game back to a one-goal deficit as the second half progressed but weren't able to find the target.

Nwaneri came closest with the ball falling to him on the edge of the six-yard box but he dragged his effort wide of the bottom corner.

The crowd started to get louder anticipating a goal coming for the Gunners as Rosiak's shot was parried out for a corner.

With ten minutes to go, Kevin Keen's side made it four; Kaelan Casey towered over his marker and converted Scarles' corner before wheeling away to celebrate with the large Irons contingent.

To pile on more misery at the Emirates, substitute Josh Briggs' first touch after coming on in the 89th minute was to put the ball into the back of the net off another corner kick, leading to West Ham fans sarcastically singing to former Hammer Jack Wilshere that he's 'getting sacked in the morning'.

As referee David Webb blew for full time, the sold-out away end continued to sing 'I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles' as the players ran over to celebrate their second title this season.

Player of the match:

Gideon Kodua - West Ham

The Hammers captain was on top form, scoring and assisting as West Ham cruised to victory.

His assist for Callum Marshall's goal put the Irons into a winning position and his lob from roughly 40 yards out before half-time was spectacular.

With key figures behind the club watching on such as Mark Noble and Declan Rice, it wouldn't be unreasonable to suggest that Kodua may be featuring for the first team very soon.