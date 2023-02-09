Southend United vs York City: FA Trophy Preview, Fifth Round, 2023

Southend United seek to build on a winning week for them, which has seen both Maidenhead and York City defeated in the National League.

They will hope to do that against the latter, whom they saw off at home last Saturday, yet have a repeat of the fixture just seven days later.

But this time, it's in the Isuzu FA Trophy, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake, and an opportunity to take a step closer to Wembley.

You can gladly look at the league table and notice how well the Shrimpers are doing, lingering within the playoffs, nevertheless, you can't turn a blind eye to the problems that are being contended with off the pitch - the main thing is, an ex-Football League club are less than three weeks away from a potential extinction.

That's the reality, and the Minstermen have also had issues of their own recently, plus confusion as to whether unpopular chairman Glen Henderson will be departing in the next few weeks or not.

One man that has packed his bags and ended a two-month spell with the club is manager David Webb - he leaves York City on a four-game losing run. The sacking makes him the shortest-reigning permanent City boss in their 101-year history.

While the National League side begin their hunt for a new manager, it will be assistant Michael Morton's job to help his side edge away from the relegation zone, but first of all, try and carve out a result at Southend in the trophy.

Team News

Southend United

Ex-York striker Jake Hyde has been out for a prolonged period of time with injury, but has recently broke back into the matchday squad and earned a start in the win over Maidenhead in mid-week.

Other of the Minstermen's former attackers, Rhys Murphy, fell victim to injury in the pre-match warmups on Tuesday, and won't be available.

York City

Maziar Kouhyar yet again is set to miss this game, and has ironically completed David Webb's managerial stint at York without making a single appearance.

Fellow winger Nathan Thomas suffered an injury against Southend last Saturday, and will remain in the stands for this one.

Luke James and Gus Mafuta have also failed to feature throughout his reign, and are likely to sit out for this away trip too.

The defensive injury situation doesn't get any better either, with Sam Sanders still recovering from a shoulder injury and new loan signing Mark Ellis cup-tied.

Full-backs Michael Duckworth and Adam Crookes both missed out on Tuesday's defeat to Solihull, so could additionally be a loss for City at the weekend.

Likely Lineups

Southend United

Nna Noukeu, Scott-Morriss, Hobson, Lopata, Kensdale, Ralph, Miley, Husin, Bridge, Cardwell, Hyde

York City

Ross, Fallowfield, Kouogun, Kerr, Whittle, Pybus, Hancox, Dyson, Hurst, Forde, John-Lewis

Key Players

Jack Bridge (Southend United)

When people say the National League is of Football League quality, Jack Bridge is one of the reasons why, and he more than proved his worth last week against York.

The game was still hanging in its balance midway into the second half, until the 27-year-old dispatched a penalty he had won himself, before looping an exquisite effort into the far corner to earn Blues a big win with his brace.

He's the joint-top scorer in the Southend squad this season, but is yet to net in the FA Trophy, so the next challenge awaits on Saturday.

Southend star Jack Bridge battling for possession (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Shaqai Forde (York City)

You'll have to get used to seeing the promising youngster as the Minstermen's key player, as he is easily the consistent stand-out for a relegation-threatened York City side.

He was brought in on loan from Watford by ex-manager Webb, and has impressed, scoring five goals in seven games.

A debut hat-trick sums his quality up, and the 18-year-old will be looking to add to his tally on the road this weekend.

Shaqai Forde in action for parent club Watford (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Road to Wembley (so far)

Southend United

Blues kicked off their 2022/23 FA Trophy campaign in the Third Round, at home to fellow National League outfit Boreham Wood. Goals from Noor Husin and captain Nathan Ralph either side of half time ensured the Shrimpers qualification for the next stage.

Next up was National League North side Darlington, also to be played at Roots Hall. Only a minute in, Southend's mess of an offside trap allowed the Quakers to take a very early lead, but Harry Cardwell netted five minutes later, before going onto flick home in injury time to win it.

Both clubs are just three wins away from the Wembley dream (Photo by Ben Peters/MB Media/Getty Images)

York City

The Minstermen were also drawn at home in the Third Round of the non-league competition they had won on two previous occasions. Lower league Blyth Spartans arrived in Yorkshire, but couldn't perform an upset, as braces from Nathan Thomas and Manny Duku, plus a goal from Lenell John-Lewis saw five-star City through to the next round.

National League South promotion contenders Chelmsford City were the next side hoping to end York's Wembley dream, and almost did, as a first half goal from Eduino Vaz cancelled out Olly Dyson's earlier opener, sending the game to a penalty shootout, which resulted in a 5-4 home victory.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Isuzu FA Trophy Fifth Round clash will be hosted by Southend's Roots Hall Stadium, opened in 1955 and allowing a total capacity of 12,392.

What time is kickoff?

As with the majority of FA Trophy fixtures taking place on Saturday, the game will kick off at 3pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase for home fans only, and it is suggested to buy online, although the game is not all-ticket.

Away turnstiles are cash only.

You can read this handy guide if this is set to be your first visit to Roots Hall.

If you are unable to make the game, BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Essex will both be providing live commentary of the game.

Plus, both clubs and Jorvik Radio will supply in-game updates.

There will be no stream for this match, so the only way to watch is by making your way to Roots Hall.