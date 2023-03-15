West Ham vs AEK Larnaca: UEFA Europa Conference League Preview, Round of 16, 2023

The spring of 2022 saw multiple dramatic European nights at the London Stadium. West Ham's semi-final run in the UEFA Europa League featured the visits of Sevilla, Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt to east London for contests which produced plenty of drama.

However, a troubling domestic campaign has meant that at the same point a year on, as springtime European football returns to Stratford, the atmosphere around the club is certainly some way off from what it was then.

Instead of being able to fully focus on the allure of a UEFA Europa Conference League trophy, the Hammers are in the midst of battling to preserve their Premier League status.

Last weekend's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa did little to soften criticism and frustration from the West Ham supporters towards David Moyes and his team, as they remain above the relegation zone only by virtue of goal difference.

Tomorrow night, they can temporarily bring their focus back to a rare positive of this campaign - a European run, which has so far been perfect. Six wins from six in the group stage and a 2-0 win in last week's Round of 16 first-leg in Cyprus means a quarter-final spot, barring a spectacular collapse, seems all but locked in.

AEK Larnaca will feel hard done by to be facing a two-goal deficit, after they more than held their own for large parts of last week's fixture. This time around, it may be more difficult for them to assert the same kind of assertiveness; away from home, a two-goal win to take the game into extra-time seems a long way away.

With the potential of a UECL trophy bringing some much-desired silverware, as well as a Europa League spot for the 2023/24 season, there should be plenty of incentive for Moyes and his team to aim to go all the way in the second edition of this European competition.

Team News

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

With no domestic fixture scheduled for West Ham this weekend, they do not have to concern themselves with preserving any of their squad members for then.

However, some rotation from the draw against Aston Villa should still be expected, providing less regular players with some match practice.

An example of this is Maxwel Cornet. The Ivorian had been out injured since well before the World Cup break. Moyes confirmed his intention of having Cornet continue to regain fitness, potentially making his third post-return appearance:

"We’ll try to give him minutes on Thursday night too. If anyone is out for five months they’d need a good pre-season, including friendly games, but we know we’re in a situation where we have to act quite quick and he’s shown a couple of bits".

Flynn Downes, Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals may expect to return to the XI, after they started the first-leg in Cyprus, but missed out on the weekend.

Michail Antonio, scorer of a first-leg brace, and Lukasz Fabianski are doubts.

Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport via Getty Images

The return of Spanish pair, left-back Angel Garcia and midfielder Pere Pons, will be a big boost for the visitors; both were suspended for last week's first-leg.

Nikolas Englezou and Rafail Mamas will likely drop to the bench.

With an important fixture coming up on the weekend against Aris Limassol, as they look to bounce back from the weekend's disappointing loss against Apollon Limassol, there may be some minute management for key players at some point if they feel tomorrow's tie is out of reach.

Predicted Lineups

(4-2-3-1) Areola; Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Downes, Soucek; Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma; Scamacca.

AEK Larnaca

(4-2-3-1) Piric; Casas, Milicevic, Tomovic, Garcia; Pons, Gustavo; Rosales, Sanjurjo, Jakolic; Lopes

Key Players

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Algerian winger assisted Antonio's opening goal last week and carried on his good form by emphatically putting away a penalty on the weekend.

Benrahma was a hugely active presence in the fixture against Aston Villa, having 10 attempts at goal throughout the 90 minutes.

Should he be in West Ham's starting XI tomorrow and not be rested, he will have a chance to extend his recent positive run of form and build on what has been, so far, a decent season.

AEK Larnaca - Pere Pons

Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

AEK's summer signing will be a welcome return for the visitors. Pons brings plenty of La Liga experience, having signed from Alaves on a free transfer last August.

The 30-year-old is a crucial midfield presence and a significant reason why AEK have been able to maintain a Cypriot top division title push - which would be the first in the club's history.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

London Stadium will host the second-leg of this UEFA Europa Conference League clash.

What time is kick-off?

This game is scheduled to kick-off at 20:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

The fixture is scheduled for broadcast in the UK on BT Sport 3.