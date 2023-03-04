Dagenham 2-1 York City: Another defeat a Dagger to City hearts

Both looking for an immediate return to winning ways, after defeats on Tuesday, Dagenham & Redbridge and York City clashed in East London.

The Minstermen took a deserved lead half an hour in, with Ryan Fallowfield squaring across for Shaqai Forde to divert home.

But, they wouldn't see that through to half time, as an unmarked Inih Effiong was able to get on the end of a through ball from Junior Morias at the back post, and slot past Ryan Whitley, a minute shy of the break.

With nineteen minutes left to play, Dean Rance met a cross in from the right, and headed past the York 'keeper to seal all three points for the Daggers.

Story of the match

Off the back of a defeat at Maidenhead in midweek, interim boss Steve Gritt was forced into just a single change to his starting lineup, as Harry Phipps dropped out through injury, Angelo Balanta the man to replace him.

Also without a permanent manager, York City made two alterations to their team that was beaten by Eastleigh, with Michael Morton reinstating Michael Duckworth and Mark Ellis into the lineup, in place of Maziar Kouhyar and Fraser Kerr.

The visitors were first to be allowed a try at goal, the ball coming to Lenell John-Lewis inside the box, but the City skipper got his finishing all wrong, diverting over the top.

Striking partner Shaqai Forde also had an attempt go wide of the target within the opening 15 minutes, driving one narrowly past the post.

Good spells of possession for York paid off, as Mitch Hancox got the ball to Ryan Fallowfield, who had sped forward from his natural wing-back position and through the middle, then knocked it into the path of Forde, and it couldn't have been much easier for him to tap home from close range.

The Minstermen continued to dominate for the most of the first half, however Daggers began to grow into the game around the 35 minute mark, and soon found the equalizer with their first shot of the afternoon.

Junior Morias made a darting run forward with the ball, and spotting the run of an unmarked Inih Effiong, played it across to him, and the hosts' man in-form had time to compose himself and slot it past an almost helpless Ryan Whitley.

Defensive errors were much the key to any threat that Dagenham posed, and had the half time whistle blown any later than it did, the hosts could easily have capitalized on their opponent's vulnerabilities at the time.

Early into the second 45, goalscorer for the Minstermen, Forde got on the end of some great link-up play between John-Lewis and Olly Dyson, and finished the move as he turned the ball past Justham, only to be denied by a call for a foul.

Hancox also looked to trouble the 'keeper, striking twice from distance, albeit both were a simple hold for the Daggers' stopper.

Sandwiched between those two wry efforts from the City midfielder, came a fantastic opportunity to retake the lead, when Alex Whittle found himself through on goal, but couldn't quite get a shot off in time, Justham quick off his line to prevent the chance, nine minutes after the restart.

Though, all those missed chances would come back to bite Morton and his men - with 19 to go, Morias added a second assist, whipping in an inch-perfect cross for Dean Rance to nod beyond an unmoved Whitley and complete the turnaround.

York huffed and puffed for a point but it just wasn't enough to take anything away from East London, bar a seventh defeat of the year.

Player of the match