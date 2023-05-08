Could it be Chesterfield's time to shine? The Promotion Final awaits...

Saturday could see the dawn of a new era for Chesterfield, back in the Football League after a five-year absence, however on the flip side, they could face an almighty, gruelling blow against opponents Notts County.

Whatever the outcome may be in this hugely anticipated Vanarama National League Promotion Final at the weekend, one thing for sure is that it will all be decided on the hallowed turf of Wembley Stadium.

It is set to be the Spireites' first appearance at the national stadium since their League Cup final defeat back in 2014, and their first-ever playoff game in the refurbished 90,000-seater, having last progressed up a division with 1995 glory against now-dissolved Bury FC.

It hasn't been an easy few years in non-league for the Derbyshire outfit following a couple of consecutive relegations down from League One, and after a mid-table finish in 2018 to steady the ship, it was almost another horror drop the next year, narrowly missing out on the bottom three.

A rebuild in the following season saw the Spireites record a much better campaign, occupying the penultimate playoff spot, but falling short at the first stage of the knockouts before losing out agonizingly in the semi-finals last term.

Now, Chesterfield look to go one better and achieve an eventual promotion back to League Two, and that can all be done and dusted in less than a week.

27 points behind

The Spireites managed a third-place finish this season (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Some may look at the final standings in the National League and assume the Spireites had a superb season, ranking third in the table, but the gulf between them and second-place side Notts County tells a different story.

From pretty much day one, it was always going to be a title race for the ages fought out between Hollywood-owned Wrexham and Luke Williams' Magpies, but no one expected it to end in the manner it did.

Both sides broke numerous records while exceeding 100 points and 100 goals, as the Welsh outfit managed to put the thrilling contest to bed with a game to spare.

Chesterfield remained within that race until the beginning of November, when they began to drop off and leave the top two to do their thing, ending up 27 points behind them after all 46 games.

Obviously, their 84-point total is enough to secure a playoff spot, however, they came close to dropping out of it completely towards the end of February, going on a dreadful run that saw them pick up not one win across nine straight matches, but thankfully, they found their feet again and pipped overachievers Woking to a third-place finish.

London calling...

Despite their inconsistency, manager Paul Cook will likely be overjoyed with his team's efforts to fight their way to a playoff final, and what better occasion is there for the National League to reinstate Wembley as the venue?

Tens of thousands of Chesterfield and Notts County fans will descend on Wembley this weekend (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

In and around these divisions, it is every footballer's dream to walk out under the famous arch, a chance to make their club and fans proud.

That will be no different for the Spireites, who boast several players heavily anticipant about this rare opportunity on Saturday.

Everything has gone to plan so far for them, apart from the stature of their opponents, Notts County.

The Magpies hold a record this year that no one wants to play against, especially not in a playoff final.

Chesterfield have already got the better of champions Wrexham and collected a point from the first fixture against Notts, but they will be hoping that their 3-2 win over Bromley in extra time hasn't tired them too much and that it acts as momentum for the trip to the capital.

It is fairly evident based on the emotion and post-match celebrations following that semi-final triumph that promotion back to the Football League would mean so much to everyone involved with this great football club.

Whether it is decided over ninety minutes, 120 minutes, or even a penalty shootout, they won't care as long as it is their name engraved on the trophy.