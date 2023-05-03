Notts County vs Boreham Wood: National League Preview, Playoff Semi-Final, 2023

It is a chance, a huge chance, for Notts County to take a leap closer to what they deserve - promotion back to the Football League - this Sunday, when Boreham Wood look to spoil the party at Meadow Lane and dent their hopes of a Wembley visit next week.

We are now at the stage in the Vanarama National League where each fixture is knockout and purely down to who performs on the day. There are no second chances in the playoffs.

The Magpies have already had a couple of shots at trying to get the better of their upcoming opponents in the regular season, and have failed twice, the only team not to have been defeated by the second-place overperformers this term.

They have also come up just short in the playoffs in the last two years, so will be hoping the third time's a charm for them, having agonizingly lost out on the title to Wrexham, despite exceeding the 100-point and goal tally.

From a Boreham Wood of view, there is absolutely no reason why Luke Garrard's side can't seal a second-ever Wembley day out - they boast the best defensive record in the division, shipping only 40 goals, and only 16 in their past 23 matches.

However, their attacking and scoring data contradicts that, predicting a tight game this Sunday, as has been the case with the Wood throughout the term.

Team News

Notts County

Speaking after a 1-1 draw with York City last weekend, Notts boss Luke Williams put the absence of newest recruit Junior Morias solely down to team selection and the urge to pick former Gateshead man Cedwyn Scott over him.

Six changes were made to the team last week, with goalkeeper Sam Slocombe accompanying the likes of John Bostock, Connell Rawlinson, and Macaulay Langstaff in what looked to be a display of the gaffer's potentially strongest side.

Boreham Wood

The news that everyone is waiting to hear is about the fitness of super stopper Nathan Ashmore.

The 6ft2 'keeper picked up a slight injury in the first half of the playoff eliminator against Barnet but stayed on throughout the ninety, however, he didn't look as comfortable as he usually is.

The option is available to bring in an emergency backup, but all eyes are on Garrard to see what his final decision is.

Likely Lineups

Notts County

Slocombe, Cameron, Baldwin, Rawlinson, Chicksen, Nemane, Bostock, Palmer, Rodrigues, Austin, Langstaff

Boreham Wood

Ashmore, Evans, Fyfield, Bush, Kelly-Evans, Payne, Broadbent, Ilesanmi, Brunt, Ndlovu, Marsh

Key Players

Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County)

It seems like Macaulay Langstaff breaks a new record every single week for Notts County - his most recent came against York City last Saturday, netting his 42nd goal of the season, the most any player has ever scored in the fifth tier of the English game.

We could spend all day talking about just how good the super striker is but it will all come down to whether the Magpies show up as usual and find a way past the mean Wood defence on Sunday.

Macaulay Langstaff is the National League's top scorer this season with 42 goals (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lee Ndlovu (Boreham Wood)

Two goals for forward Lee Ndlovu in the initial eliminator against Barnet was just enough to see them through to the semi-final, and should the 28-year-old forward manage to strike again and send his side to Wembley, there will no doubt be space in the history books for him.

The ex-Brackley man only has thirteen goals to his name this season, yet still ranks as Boreham Wood's top scorer, and will be looking to add to that at Meadow Lane.

Lee Ndlovu looks to edge closer to another Wembley glory this weekend (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Previous Meetings

Boreham Wood are the only team that Notts County have failed to beat this season, and have only managed one win against them across the last five meetings, where all other clashes have ended level.

10/01/2023: Notts County 1-1 Boreham Wood (National League)

13/08/2022: Boreham Wood 2-2 Notts County (National League)

22/03/2022: Notts County 1-0 Boreham Wood (National League)

23/11/2021: Boreham Wood 1-1 Notts County (National League)

16/03/2021: Boreham Wood 2-2 Notts County (National League)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League playoff semi-final will be hosted at Notts County's Meadow Lane.

Meadow Lane will host this playoff tie (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The 19,841-seater stadium has the highest capacity in the league and has been home to the Magpies since they were founded back in 1910.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 12:30pm BST, while the second semi-final between Chesterfield and Bromley will begin at 3:30pm BST.

How can I watch?

The fixture is anticipated to be a sell-out and you can find all the ticketing details here.

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

You can also get live commentary from BBC Radio Nottingham and Nottingham Hospitals' Radio while both clubs will provide match updates via their social media channels.