A new lease of life for Grimsby Town under Stockwood and Pettit

For years Grimsby Town were shackled down by its owners and it felt as if the only way was down.

Fast forward to the present day, and the club are in a brilliant place, with thanks to new owners Jason Stockwood and Andrew Pettit. The new era at Blundell Park began on May 5, 2021 when the club was taken over by the 1878 Partners, with Stockwood and Pettit.

The pair were brought together under Tom Shutes’ original bid almost two years prior, with the duo having had undertaken various discussions and had seen various other efforts come short of John Fenty’s valuation of his share of the club.

The new owners are lifelong Grimsby Town fans, and upon the takeover being completed, Stockwood told GrimsbyLive:

“We see ourselves as part of the community, being called owners feels a little bit odd.”

Pettit said:

”It’s not a financial investment, it’s not a money-making machine. For us it’s very much about giving something back to the place that we came from, the place where we grew up.

“We still identify ourselves as very proud Grimbarians, and are fortunate enough to be in this situation to have this chance. We don’t take this lightly.”

They have always identified themselves as fans of Grimsby Town Football Club that had been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to be involved with the running of the club.

The fans have seen significant change both on and off the field since the local pair took over the club, but the change best seen and appreciated by them is the personable nature of Stockwood and Pettit and their obvious love for the club, and the drive to better the club and the community.

In February, Stockwood spoke to GrimsbyLive regarding the launch of an independent football regular and how he hopes it can benefit fan involvement in football clubs.



“I think if we can create financial sustainability, the logical step would be to get clubs into fan ownership,” he said.

The Mariners’ new gatekeepers have made a brilliant start in their tenure, and it isn’t going unnoticed by the heart and soul of the club, its supporters. A representative of the DN35 Podcast, which talks all things black and white, sung their praises.

“We really underestimate where we were as a club before the take-over. It wouldn’t have surprised me if we had 2000 attendances if the old regime had still been in place.”

When the club was still under the rule of John Fenty, attendance figures had been decreasing week-by-week as many grew tired of his lack of ambition, as well as the sort of person he had turned out to be.

This season, now back in the Football League and under new positive ownership, home attendances have been around a 5,500 to 6000 average and The Mariners’ away fans have travelled as impressively as ever.

The DN35 Podcast added:

”The takeover has allowed fans to believe in the possibility of success at the club again.

“It’s washed away any animosity that was held against the previous owners and the way they have gone about their business has only attracted more and more fans.”

A play-off run for the ages

The new regime at Blundell Park has already enjoyed success, firstly in achieving promotion from the National League at the first time of asking via a hectic play-off run and final at the Olympic Stadium.

Even with tickets being priced at £40 after having to travel to and from London already, also after having to travel to Nottingham and Wrexham in the 10 days prior, around 75% of the play-off final attendance was black and white.

For much of the season it looked as if the Mariners would fall short of the play-off places after a terrible run of form around Christmas. Grimsby Town had topped the league table after the first ten games but dropped off significantly afterwards.

Paul Hurst’s men managed to scrape into the final play-off place after a late pick up in the season and earnt themselves a spot which included two away games against higher placing teams followed by a long trip to London should they somehow make it.

The Mariners first faced Notts County at Meadow Lane under the lights. County winger Ruben Rodrigues broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute and it looked as if the team had fell at the first hurdle.

Remarkably, in the 96th minute midfielder Gavan Holohan tapped in the equaliser after a goalmouth scramble where goalkeeper Max Crocombe registered the assist. The game would go to extra time where cult hero loanee Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored off his midriff in the 119th minute.

(Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

From despair to jubilation for Paul Hurst and his men as the Mariners booked a trip to Wales where they would face second place and Hollywood-owned Wrexham.

Getting so far felt like an achievement that would soon come to an end having to travel to a team with an embarrassment of riches and boasting League One standard players whilst in non-league.

Town conceded early via a penalty – in just one portion of a controversial display from the officiating team. Paul Mullin smashed home his penalty and again scored later in the game, blatantly with his hand.

The two teams exchanged goals in quick succession as if they had been scoring points in a tennis match until the game was tied at 3-3, and the Mariners again would go to extra-time after playing another 120 minutes just five days later.

The teams would again remain deadlocked until the 119th minute when captain Luke Waterfall headed home from a long throw and sent the Mariners faithful into absolute pandemonium. Against all odds, the Mariners were heading to the final.

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

A week later, Paul Hurst would rally his troops again for a battle in London, against Solihull Moors. 12,000 Mariners made the journey down South to rally behind their heroes. After all they had already been through, there was just one hurdle left to jump.

You could cut the tension inside the stadium with a knife, as both teams look tentative and reluctant to try anything outlandish should they make the first mistake.

Solihull Moors would break the deadlock on the stroke of half-time. 6”7 striker Kyle Hudlin would rise highest, and Grimsby Town would go into the break a goal down – a scenario they had grown used to in recent weeks.

The Mariners came out flying in the second half and found their reward when an exhausted John McAtee would latch onto a through-ball and slot home the equaliser. He told the media after the game he could barely celebrate through the pain he was in.

For the third time in the space of a fortnight, Grimsby Town would find themselves in extra-time.

With tired legs but the backing of 12,000 mariners, Grimsby Town would again find a winner in stoppage time. A Jordan Cropper long-throw would end up at the back post where Jordan Maguire-Drew was waiting and tapped home the winner.

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

It felt like fate had been on their side, and the football gods had been smiling on Grimsby Town this season. Though, behind the successful club was two fans leading them from behind the scenes. The fairy-tale for Stockwood and Pettit however, had only just started.

A fresh start in League Football

The dawn of a new season, freshly back into league football, brought investment into both the stadium facilities and the playing squad. Alex Hunt and Kieran Green were bought from Sheffield Wednesday and Halifax Town respectively, with the two fees paid being about as many as Fenty spent during his entire tenure.

The league season is drawing to a close and it is looking increasingly likely that Grimsby Town will finish in the top half of League Two, despite only coming back into the league season. Presumably for many, merely surviving would have been a success.

Grimsby Town are up for the cup

Away from the league however, the cup is where the club have found the most success. Grimsby Town managed to make it into the quarter-final of the FA Cup, bowing out to Premier League and European-qualification hopefuls Brighton.

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Along the way, Grimsby faced a team in leagues higher than theirs every single round. They beat League One side Cambridge United, League One Burton, Championship play-off secured Luton Town and Premier League Southampton.

This was the first time that Grimsby Town had reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in 84 years.

Brighton were unfortunately a step too far for the Mariners but should they have received a more favourable draw than a trip to the South Coast, who knows what may have happened.

The players left absolutely everything on the pitch despite playing against a superior opposition.

(Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Along the way the Mariners have garnered over £2,000,000 worth of prize funds and have given the fans plenty of memorable days out which they will remember for the rest of their lives.

Who knows where Jason Stockwood and Andrew Pettit will be able to take this historic football club, but all things are pointing towards upwards trajectory. The pair are a credit to Grimsby Town Football Club and its local community.