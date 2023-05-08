Mateo Joseph - The next Rodrigo?

Youngster Mateo Joseph shares many similarities with Leeds United's top scorer Rodrigo, most notably his impressive goal return. Can the up-and-coming striker continue on this upward trajectory and become his successor?

Similar playstyle

Rodrigo's play style is characterised by his darting runs and relentless pressing, and Mateo Joseph is no different; the young striker has lots of energy and is very much a pressing forward. His work on the ball is just as similar too, with his footwork and dribbling being similar to that of Rodrigo.

Having such a similar style of play makes him the ideal candidate to replace the veteran Spaniard, who is coming towards the latter part of his career. With such an impressive goal return this season, perhaps now is the time to start integrating Joseph into the first team.

Familiar face

Starting all but one game for the under-21s has proven Joseph is a vital cog in the machine for Leeds' youth side, which speaks volumes of his influence within the team. Captaining the under 21s to a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa has showcased how mature Joseph has become, and suggests that he could be very close to the step up into the first team.

Having only joined from Espanyol in 2022, Joseph has quickly integrated himself into the team and become a staple of a side vying for promotion. The speed of the transition into his new team goes to show how he has the potential to be a top player, much like Rodrigo.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on April 04, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Looking towards the future

Whether Leeds stay in the Premier League or not, Mateo Joseph is not far from starring for the Whites. Having played in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup for the senior team, it is clear that the hierarchy at Leeds feel he is a talent worth investing time into.

Having matched, and even bettered, Rodrigo's goal tally this season, albeit at a different level, shows that Mateo Joseph has the ability to become a consistent goal scorer, much like Rodrigo has been throughout his career.

Rodrigo has had his best season in a Leeds shirt this season, netting 14 times in all competitions this term - but his age is against him. At 32 years old, he is coming towards the end of his career, so Leeds must look for a long-term replacement for him. Possessing so many similarities to Rodrigo, Joseph could provide that smooth transition from old to new when looking towards the future.

YORK, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Mateo Joseph of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their side's fourth goal during the Pre-Season Friendly between Leeds United and Blackpool at LNER Community Stadium on July 07, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Confidence is key

While goal contributions are undoubtedly one of the more important factors when judging attackers, the way they conduct themselves on the field is just as important. Joseph acts beyond his age on the pitch and commands the attacking line with incisive runs and clever passes.

Having the confidence to run the game at the tender age of 19 bodes well for the striker, and presents leadership qualities similar to those that Rodrigo has shown in recent games.

An eye for goal and a hunger to push the ball forward are traits that would suit Leeds' current crop of first team players, as quick counterattacks are something Leeds United have strived to do all season.

Often times it will be seen that a player excels at youth level, but then cannot fit into a tactical style at senior level, but Joseph has proven to be adaptable and dependable all season for the youth side.

Having the self-belief to attempt mazing runs and take chances is something Joseph can definitely carry into the first team, and leaves him in a good position to break through in the next couple of seasons.

Leeds have clearly seen a bright future for the player and will be hoping he can become the next Rodrigo, and he will be hoping for that opportunity too.