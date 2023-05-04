Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Manchester United: Seagulls spot on with dramatic late winner

Brighton & Hove Albion’s European dream continues after a 99th minute penalty from Alexis Mac Allister saw them gain revenge on Manchester United.

Eleven days on from their goalless FA Cup Semi-Final at Wembley which United won on penalties, it looked like there was again nothing to separate the two teams as Brighton looked to avenge that heart-breaking loss.

For so long it looked like an Albion performance of old, with the Seagulls guilty of missing chances in front of goal.

However, VAR intervention deep into stoppage time picked up Luke Shaw handle a corner, and Mac Allister made no mistake from twelve yards to give Albion a win that they deserved at the AMEX Stadium.

Mac Allister celebrates his last-gasp penalty

Story of the Match

Both teams ring the changes

Both managers made four changes to their starting line-up from their weekend games. Moises Caicedo, Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma all returned to the Brighton line-up, whilst there was also a first home start for Argentine starlet Facundo Buonanotte. Billy Gilmour kept his spot after impressing in the 6-0 demolition of Wolves, whilst Pascal Gross’ ever-present record came to an end after picking up a minor knock.

United, meanwhile, welcomed Antony, Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Fred into the team on the back of a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, with Marcel Sabitzer, Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho amongst the substitutes. The game came too soon for Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay who were still sidelined.

And it was the visitors who had a great chance inside two minutes. After winning the ball in midfield, Bruno Fernandes released Antony but his first time effort from inside the area went wide of the post.

But Brighton then pounced on a mistake themselves. Mitoma took advantage of a loose pass from Victor Lindelof to go through on goal, but his strike one on one with David De Gea was kept out by the face of the Spaniard.

And the Japanese winger went close again after 12 minutes. Found by Julio Enciso on the left, he glided inside onto his right foot but saw his low effort go the wrong side of the far corner.

Fast start at both ends

There were moments from both sides inside the first twenty minutes that showcased their threat in the final third, with Antony firing into the side netting after being teed up by Martial.

The match up between Marcus Rashford and Caicedo down the left was always going to be one to watch. The Ecuadorian was filling in at right-back in the absence of Gross, with Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey also out through injury. And Rashford got the better of the makeshift full-back on the stroke of the half hour mark but was denied by Jason Steele at his near post.

Mac Allister then went close after good link up play with Enciso, but struck his shot too true – with a bit more curl the ball would have been bound for the top corner but instead passed wide of the post.

The game threatened to boil over on several occasions

The Seagulls were at it again moments later. Enciso played a neat give-and-go with Danny Welbeck but the 19-year-old pulled his effort the wrong side of the far corner from the edge.

Martial hasn’t enjoyed his most prolific campaign in front of goal for United, but had the chance to give his side the lead five minutes before the break when he went through on goal after linking up with Fred, but opted for power instead of placement and Steele got his body in the way.

Albion go close

Enciso continued to cause United problems after the break. The teenager squirmed away from both Casemiro and Antony before getting a shot away, but Wan-Bissaka blocked the shot before it could trouble De Gea.

After being kept quiet by Wan-Bissaka at Wembley in the FA Cup Semi-Final, Mitoma was having more joy against the right back this time around. Welbeck won the ball high up the pitch which allowed the winger to bare down on goal, but he wasn’t allowed to cut inside onto his right foot and his effort was easily saved by De Gea.

United had failed to get going after the restart, but Steele demonstrated strong hands when called upon when Fernandes looked to pick out the far corner. Temperatures then threatened to boil over – Antony going into the book for a rash challenge after not getting a foul himself, with Lewis Dunk booked for his reaction to the tackle.

For the majority of the second period, Brighton had the better of it – restricting United to little in the final third whilst pressing them high up the pitch. So often it looked like Albion would be the masters of their own downfall in the way they pass out from the back, but time after time they would beat the United press in impressive style.

Seagulls pushing

Four minutes from time, the Seagulls almost went in front in spectacular fashion. Leading a counter-attack from inside his own half, substitute Solly March drove forwards before drifting inside, past two challenges before letting fly from the edge of the box – but the ball went just wide of the top corner.

It would have been redemption for March, who missed the decisive kick in the shoot-out, but instead he was within a yard of a memorable strike.

De Gea denied Albion so often at Wembley – and he kept them out once again as the clock struck 90. March didn’t get a shot away when well placed, and the loose ball fell to Mac Allister 30 yards out. His low first time strike went through plenty of bodies, but De Gea got down well to his right to turn the ball wide of the post.

Late, late drama

And in the last of five added minutes, Albion continued to press. Mac Allister’s corner fell to Mitoma who saw a strike deflected off the line by Fernandes. The loose ball dropped to Mac Allister, who fired the ball across goal but no one could turn it in before Caicedo had an effort parried away by De Gea.

VAR picked up Shaw's handball

But then came VAR. Shaw was judged to handle the corner into the box and referee Marriner pointed to the spot. Just days after losing on penalties to United, up stepped Mac Allister, and in the ninth minute of stoppage time he slammed the ball into the top corner to make the AMEX erupt. Boss Roberto De Zerbi couldn’t watch, but he didn’t need to. The reaction of three-quarters of the ground told you everything.

The win moves Albion up to sixth – a point above Tottenham with still two games in hand whilst United stay in fourth, four points clear of Liverpool who have played a game more.

De Zerbi has encouraged the Brighton fans how he wants to turn these dreams of Europe into reality, and a performance – coupled with a result like this – wouldn’t look out of place at the top table.

Man of the Match

Alexis Mac Allister

The coolest head in Brighton dispatched a spot kick to give the Seagulls a deserved win, but his performance before that showed why he is being linked with a move to a bigger club. The way he competed in every challenge, dictated Brighton's midfield and dribbled his way out when under pressure, Albion's World Cup winner commanded the midfield.