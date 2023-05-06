Manchester City 2-1 Leeds United: Gundogan's clinical brace secures victory for City

In the match between Manchester City and Leeds, Man City secured a 2-1 victory with a brace from Ilkay Gundogan, and a goal from Rodrigo for Leeds.

During the first half, Man City dominated possession and created several scoring opportunities. Gundogan opened the scoring for Man City with a well-placed shot in the 19th minute. He scored his second goal of the match in the 27th minute with a clinical finish after a fantastic run from Riyad Mahrez.

Despite being down 2-0, Leeds did not give up and continued to fight back. Rodrigo pulled one back for Leeds in the 85th minute with a well-taken shot that beat Ederson.

Both teams continued to create chances throughout the game, but ultimately it was Man City who emerged victorious. Gundogan's brace proved to be the difference, and his clinical finishing helped secure the win for his team and give them their 10th consecutive win in the Premier League.

Story of the Match:

City made 7 alterations from the side that won against West Ham midweek, with Ederson making his way back in the eleven for Stefan Ortega, Manuel Akanji and Aymeric Laporte replacing Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias in the backline, John Stones made way for youth prospect Rico Lewis and Rodri made way for Gundogan. Kevin de Bruyne saw his return from injury as he came in for Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden replaced Jack Grealish.

Sam Allardyce began his first match as Leeds manager by making four changes, as out-of-form goalkeeper Illan Meslier was dropped for Joel Robles, Maximilian Wober replaced Robin Koch and Junior Firpo came in for Liam Cooper in defence. Allardyce made just one change in the midfield as Crysencio Summerville made way for Adam Forshaw.

In the opening 10 minutes of the match, Man City had their first chance to score. Mahrez took a corner kick which met the head of Akanji, but he mistimed his jump and headed the ball over the bar.

Just minutes later, Jack Harrison created Leeds' first chance of the match as his lobbed pass tried to find Patrick Bamford, but Ederson was able to come out fast and collect the ball.

Man City were by far the dominant team during the opening 15 minutes and were proving it with the chances they were creating. Rico Lewis was able to find Erling Haaland with a great ball behind the Leeds defence, but he was denied by a brilliant save by Robles.

In the 19th minute of the game, Gundogan scored the opening goal. Mahrez made a great play on the right flank and delivered a precise pass to Gundogan, who was waiting on the edge of the box. With a well-executed side-footed shot, Gundogan placed the ball in the bottom corner of the net.

The hosts had a fantastic chance to double their lead just five minutes later, as a ball from Gundogan found De Bruyne in the box who then laid it down for Haaland but his shot was just inches wide, in what could have been one of the goals of the season.

In an almost identical situation to Man City's first goal, Mahrez was able to find Gundogan at the edge of the box but this time, the German placed the ball into the bottom left corner and subsequently doubled the lead to 2-0.

The Leeds defence were lacking confidence and it was becoming more and more prominent as the game progressed. Robles made a mess of Akanji's long ball and dropped it to the feet of Julian Alvarez but the goalkeeper was able to redeem himself and make a good stop to deny Alvarez's follow-up.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Man City saw Nathan Ake go down injured and had to be replaced by Walker. More substitutions came, but this time for Leeds as Willy Gnoto and Marc Roca were replaced by Sam Greenwood and Rodrigo.

During the second half, a ball was played behind the Leeds defenders, and Haaland was able to run onto it. Haaland struck the ball towards the goal, but it hit the outside of the post and went out for a goal kick. Although it was a promising opportunity, Haaland was unable to convert it into a goal for his team.

A free kick on the edge of the box saw De Bruyne and Mahrez stand over the ball. Mahrez was the one to take it but his strike was deflected behind for a corner. Man City had another free kick shortly after and nearly grabbed a goal from it as Mahrez's strike almost deceived Robles.

Man City were able to grab themselves a penalty after Pascal Struijk fouled Foden just minutes after being brought on. The penalty was given to Gundogan in an attempt to score the hat-trick, but the German's penalty hit the post.

Leeds used the momentum from Gundogan's missed penalty and were able to pull a goal back through substitute Rodrigo to give Leeds a glimmer of hope.

Although there was four minutes added time, Man City were able to have their own crowning moment on Coronation Day as the game ended 2-1 at Etihad.

Player of the Match:

Despite missing out on his first professional hat-trick, Gundogan's two goals and all-around excellent performance make him a deserving recipient of the Player of the Match award. His contributions were crucial in securing the victory for his team, and he can be proud of his performance.