Why even Sam Allardyce can't keep Leeds in the Premier League

Leeds have rolled the dice one last time and brought in the 'survival specialist' to try and keep them in the top flight.

The Yorkshire club will be the ninth Premier League side that Sam Allardyce has managed, with the majority of these competing towards the foot of the table.

The 68-year-old has previously guided the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Crystal Palace to safety, but has been unemployed since the 2020/21 season.

During this campaign, he suffered his first ever relegation from the top flight, finishing 19th with West Bromwich Albion.

Despite this, he is still highly regarded as one of the best managers to bring in during a crisis, but here is why he may not be as effective as many would think.

Data says otherwise

According to research conducted by Sporting Post, Allardyce averages five points during his first four games in charge of a new club, the same amount of time he has to keep Leeds in the league.

This would take Leeds' points tally to 35 by the end of the season, an amount that just isn't enough based on previous figures.

Only once in the last 10 seasons has a team stayed up on 35 points, with Aston Villa avoiding the drop during their 2019/20 campaign.

Therefore, in the other nine seasons, this points tally hasn't been enough to keep teams in the league, meaning that Allardyce's usual start to a new job will not be good enough to stop them from dropping into the Championship.

A Sporting Post spokesperson said: “Sam Allardyce is the most famous firefighter in Britain and Leeds are the latest Premier League team to project the Big Sam-signal for the final four games of their season.

"However, Allardyce's averages suggest it will not be enough to keep them in the league according to our latest research.”

Sam Allardyce checking his watch back when he managed West Bromwich Albion - (Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images)

Despite this research, 'Big Sam' has proven before that he is more than capable of collecting a sufficient amount of points in a short period of time.

His best record in his first four matches came when he was managing Everton in the 2017/18 season, winning three and drawing one to add ten points to the Toffee's tally.

This run of form meant that he took the Merseyside club from relegation candidates to 8th place, the highest position he has ever finished as a manager of any Premier League side.

On the other hand, his worst record saw him gain just one point while in charge of Notts County (1997/98), Crystal Palace (2016/17) and West Brom (2020/21), something that cannot happen again or he will suffer the second relegation of his career.

Final run-in

With only four games remaining, this is the latest that Allardyce has ever joined a club, with the Englishman normally having at least five months to try and turn things around.

His side arguably have the most difficult run-in of any side as well, starting with Manchester City at the weekend.

Allardyce and Guardiola shake hands prior to their game - (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

After facing Pep Guardiola's treble-chasing side, they still have to play Champions League-hunting Newcastle, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

In addition, only two of these games will be at Elland Road, and with 21 of their 30 points being won here, it makes it an even tricker task for Allardyce to navigate.

However, a change was needed for the Whites, and with a reputable manager at the helm, time will tell and we will see if he is the man to keep such a big club in the top-flight.

Earning a reported base salary of £500,000, and the potential of earning a £2.5m bonus if he keeps them up, the former England manager certainly has plenty of incentive to try.