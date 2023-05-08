Four things we learnt from Everton's thrashing of Brighton

Everton sealed three important points at the Amex Stadium as they continue their fight to secure Premier League survival. Sean Dyches' side were convincing as they ran rampant with an impressive 5-1 win over European spot-chasing Brighton.

It took just 40 seconds for the Toffees to open the scoring as a lovely turn and pass from Dominic Calvert-Lewin found Abdoulaye Doucoure who fired home easily past Jason Steele.

Doucoure would seal his brace just on the stroke of the half-hour mark finishing a lovely half-volley after a fine ball from Dwight McNeill.

The Blues were in dreamland going into the break 3-0 up after McNeill's low cross led to Steele conceding an own goal.

The home side showed a lot more fight in the second half looking more like the team they have been the majority of this season, playing some nice football and causing some danger for the Blues.

The introduction of Solly March certainly helped to shift the tides a bit as the winger brought a lot of energy onto the pitch and was making his presence known.

The Blues extended their lead in the 76th minute as Alex Iwobi played through Dwight McNeill who took it round Lewis Dunk and Jason Steele before easily tapping the ball into the empty net.

Roberto De Zerbi's men managed to pull one back as Kaoru Mitoma's touch was met by the post and ricocheted off Alexis Mac Allister to send it into the goal.

The game was concluded at the death by McNeill who produced a fine finish in the top-left corner to also secure his brace.

This win on the road means that Everton move up to 17th and out of the relegation zone.

Brighton's heaviest defeat this season

Roberto De Zerbi has done a fantastic job since replacing Graham Potter and joining the Seagulls in September 2022.

The Italian coach has won 12 and only lost 8 from 26 games this season, but today, he oversaw his side's worst defeat in the league this campaign.

It was a tough first half for the home side who looked a complete shadow of themselves.

They were outplayed by the Toffees and couldn't seem to get into a rhythm; that was until the second half.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton during the match vs Everton (Image by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The Seagulls had a plethora of chances, which was a complete contrast to the first forty-five minutes of play.

Alexis Mac Allister and Evan Ferguson both seen efforts rattle the crossbar and a brilliant stop from Jordan Pickford in the 83rd to deny Ferguson ensured he put a stop to any potential comeback for the hosts.

The Seagulls' race for European football just got more challenging

De Zerbi's side are proudly fighting for European football. Still hot on the tails of Liverpool. Before today, they had three games in hand on Jurgen Klopp's side and wins would've catapulted them ahead of the Merseyside giants.

The loss to Everton makes things a whole lot more arduous. After a massive win against Manchester United on Thursday, many would have predicted another win today. That, of course, wasn't the case.

Iwobi and Mitoma battle for possession (Image by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

This was a must-win game for the Seagulls. They needed to win this game to ensure they are still in the running for a European spot.

A win today would have taken them above 6th placed Tottenham Hotspur who still have two points over De Zerbi's side.

The race is by no means over just yet, but with tough clashes against Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle and an in-form Aston Villa still to come, it isn't exactly the easiest run-in.

McNeill Masterclass

Without a doubt, Everton's standout performer today was Dwight McNeill. The winger scored a brace whilst also grabbing an assist.

The Englishman was also the catalyst behind Jason Steele's own goal with his devastating low cross and was a threat to Brighton all afternoon.

McNeill attempted and successfully completed five dribbles whilst also completing over 55% of his passes.

McNeill scores his first of the day (Image by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Not just excelling on the attacking front, the winger also did his defensive duties winning 100 per cent of his tackles, making eight recoveries and 69% of his ground duels, capping off a fantastic performance.

This could be Everton's most crucial three points

This was a game that many not many would have predicted would go Everton's way. Another sub-par season for the Blues suffering another torturous relegation battle, whilst Brighton have been enjoying an exciting pursuit of European football.

Should Sean Dyche's side stay up, this vehement away day will unquestionably be the game that many fans will look back on and consider to be one of the standout games in their survival.

Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrate with the Everton fans (Image by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The last time the Blues scored at least three goals in a game was back in October at home to Crystal Palace.

The Toffees away form this season has been mediocre, to say the least. In eighteen away games this season, the Blues only have two victories.

This makes today's 5-1 result at Brighton all the more astounding.