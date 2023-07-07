Gemma Woodford: The 2017 Island Games women's football top scorer looking to repeat feat in 2023 for the Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight will go into the women's football event at the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey as the biggest Island in population competing in the tournament.

Located in the English Channel, the Isle of Wight have never won a medal in the women's football event at the Island Games, but they have come very close on each occassion that they have competed in the tournament.

Five 5th place finishes and two 4th place finishes has meant that the Isle of Wight have been unable to attain a medal as of yet, but with several years having passed since the last official women's football tournament at the Island Games, the Isle of Wight will be hopeful for a change in fortunes this time around.

A 3-1 defeat in the Bronze Medal playoff to Jersey in 2017 meant the Isle of Wight narrowly missed out on a medal last time out, and they will be looking to go one step further next week in Guernsey.

"There is a lot of excitement"

Gemma Woodford will be part of the Isle of Wight squad for the women's football event at the Island Games in the next week.

In an interview with VAVEL, Woodford spoke about the feeling in the Isle of Wight camp and their aims as a squad.

"The squad is good," she began

"We’re all happy enjoying the training, everyone is confident, relaxed, full of talent and we just can’t wait to get there and play.

"It’s a mixed bunch this year with a lot of youth and experience. It’s a lot of the girls first games so there’s a lot of excitement.

"Obviously the main aim is to win gold, but any medal would be good as we’ve been so close in previous years. We also want to go there, play well and enjoy ourselves and do everyone proud.

The Isle of Wight finished 4th in the women's football event at the Island Games in 2017 (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

In the 2017 Island Games in Gotland, Woodford was the top scorer in the women's football event, with six goals in the tournament as the Isle of Wight went on to narrowly miss out on a medal.

She spoke about what it is like as an individual to be able to experience the Island Games.

"Personally I’m really excited," she said.

"It’s always a really good week and I’m looking forward to seeing how far we can go this year.

I’m confident that the team can get a medal. It’s always a really good week and such a great experience.

"It’s always nice to get top goal scorer but then I couldn’t do it without my teammates. Hopefully, I can do the same again this year."

"I'd spend hours playing"

One of the more experienced players in the side, Woodford had to recover from ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) injuries to play football again, after starting in senior football in what was then England's top flight, the FA Women's Premier League National Division.

She told VAVEL about her career and her season at her current club, Shanklin, in the Isle of Wight.

"I just remember always being out on the streets or the park playing with my mates and I’d spend hours playing with my younger brother," she said.

"Middle school we were really lucky to have a decent PE teacher who put a lot of time into women’s football.

"I went to my first island games when I was 14 then signed for Southampton when I was 16 and played in the Premier League (FA Women's National League) which was then the top league in England.

"I then went on to do England under 17s talent camps. I also went on to play for Fulham and Portsmouth before coming back to play on the island for Shanklin.

"Then I missed 4 years of football because I had both my ACLs reconstructed. But touch wood they’re all good now and I have been at Shanklin since.

"We’ve had a good season at Shanklin. It’s been competitive. We missed out on the league by one point and lost a cup final on penalties.

"It’s been good for the youngsters coming through as it’s been a lot of their first seasons in women’s football. We’ve also been preparing for the island games for a good few years now and a lot of the squad play for Shanklin so there’s a good togetherness in the squad.

Challenge of Group B

With a six-year gap since the last official women's football event at the Island Games, it is difficult to prepare for what each team will bring to the competition.

Woodford expressed that the Isle of Wight will focus on themselves in the Island Games next week.

"It’s been 6 years since the last games so we have no clue what the other teams are like," she stated.

"We haven’t focused on them. We will just go out and play the way we want to play.

"We’ve played the Isle of Man a few times before and it’s always a tough competitive game and to be honest I have no idea what Menorca are going to be like but I’m sure it will be a tough game.

"We’re confident on our day we can beat anyone."

With just three teams in Group B, the Isle of Wight do not play until July 10th, when they will face the Isle of Man at Blanche Pierre Lane in a 10:30 BST kick-off.

They will then face Menorca a day later (July 11th) in a 14:30 BST kick-off at The Track.

Upon the conclusion of the group stages, teams will then play for their place based on their group finish.

For example, 5th to 8th Placings will play each other first, with 7th facing 8th and 5th against 6th.

9th will then face 10th, before the semi-finals are played to decide bronze, silver and gold for the women's football event.

The following day will see the Bronze Medal matchup from the losing sides of the semi-final, before the final to decide who claims gold later on.

There are five venues across Guernsey where the Island Games football events will take place in the group stages.

For the women's football event, Corbet Field will be the venue for the final to decide who claims gold.

The Island Games in Guernsey will take place between the 8th and 14th of July, with plenty of coverage and build-up to the games to come here on VAVEL.com.