Inside the American mentality machine

32 nations are preparing to do battle in Australia and New Zealand to try and get their hands on football’s ultimate prize, the World Cup.

While there are many contenders who could hoist the trophy aloft in Sydney on August 20th, there is one team that many will pencil into that final already, the USA.

Without doubt, the Americans are the ultimate final boss of women’s football, the immovable object that always seem to reach the final dance every four years.

For those of us on the outside looking in, what strikes us most about the American team is their mentality.

One of those people who has been ingrained into the American philosophy is Richard Gunney.

Having coached Wales’ Fustsal team and had roles at Fulham, he had a chance to move to the US to take a coaching role at Portland Thorns.

After a stint in Oregon, Gunney has gone on to be part of setups at San Diego Wave and currently has a role with Gotham FC.

The Welshman has witnessed first-hand this mentality machine and explained the numerous different layers that go into making the Americans tick.

“It’s generational. Back in 1999 when they won the World Cup with that group of players, they had so much to deal with and they had been fighting for so long to have a professional league to play in.

“There’s been a number of professional leagues in the US on the women’s side that have failed, and now this is the eleventh season of the NWSL.

“Prior to the NWSL, sometimes players would go into World Cups and never really have any opportunities to play in the US

“Because of that, that American team became more like a club team. It’s that mentality that’s been passed down through the generations.”

Without a doubt, names like Brandi Chastain, Julie Foudy and Mia Hamm have become synonymous with winning and success.

Their talents have led many girls across the States to take up football, and that adds another layer to their mentality, the fact the competition is so high.

“With the system in place as well, players are under constant pressure to compete because there are so many players who are trying to take their place.

“Whether that be in college or when they become professional players, there are such a high number of players who can take their place.

“These players are extremely competitive, phenomenal athletes, and that makes them so strong physically and mentally, and that’s led to all the success.”

The Old Guard

You only need to look at the established members of this team to see how hungry and driven they are to win it all.

Take Megan Rapinoe. Rapinoe is a player who embodies main character energy. On the pitch, she can score vital goals and be clinical.

Off the pitch, her voice has a large impact across the country, and Gunney says her words and actions simply cannot be taken for granted.

“It’s really hard to measure and explain how much she’s done for American society. So many of those players have been representing their country while they’ve been in a lawsuit with their employers.

“That’s been going on for around five years, and that’s just one cause that they’ve been fighting for. There are so many aspects of society that they’re trying to raise awareness of.

“But Megan has also backed everything she’s done up with how she’s performed on the field, and that elevates her voice even further.”

While at San Diego, Gunney had the opportunity to coach Alex Morgan. Morgan is heading to her fourth World Cup but is a player who has been forced to play a different role the past couple of years.

However, it’s that mentality once again that means she heads down under as co-captain of the USWNT.

“I worked Alex Morgan last season, and she had just lost her position to Catarina Macario, as they were trying to give Macario more experience and game time ahead of this World Cup.

“Watching Alex respond and get back to working on her game and do her talking on the pitch was unbelievable.

“She won the Golden Boot, reclaimed her place in the national team, and goes into the World Cup as co-captain.”

The Young Blood

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has picked 14 players who have never played in a World Cup in his 23-woman squad.

Gunney has had the honour of working closely with some of the rising stars of the American game. One of the first players he worked with in Portland was Sophia Smith.

“Sophia Smith, we drafted her with the number one pick when I was at Portland Thorns. She came in as an 18-year-old, and I watched her develop as I was the attacking coach.

“I’m really looking forward to how she performs at this World Cup. She just missed out on selection for the last tournament and that was difficult for her, but that’s when you saw her take off and really develop.”

With injuries plaguing numerous squads in this World Cup, the defensive side of the US’ game has been hit hard, but one player who could step up is Naomi Girma, a player with a bright career ahead of her.

“Naomi Girma is another one. We drafted Naomi with the first overall pick at San Diego, and she would be in there fighting for a spot with Becky Sauerbrunn and Alana Cook.

“But with Becky being out injured, she’s the number one starter at centre back and it’ll all rest on her shoulders.

“She’s so well equipped; in her college career, she played for four years at one of the biggest universities in the US [Stanford Cardinal], she’s now in her second season in the NWSL.

“In many regards, she’s not in season two but in season six, because the level is so competitive.”

Alyssa Thompson, Trinity Rodman, Ashley Sanchez, Savannah DeMelo. These are all young stars who have the brightest futures ahead of them.

And the conveyor belt of talent doesn’t stop with more players coming through every year, including Alyssa Thompson’s twin sister, who is one of the best prospects coming out of college.

Without experienced players like Becky Sauerbrunn, Mallory Swanson and Tobin Heath heading into this tournament, opponents may feel the States has lost some of its edge.

Yet, Gunney says opponents should underestimate these young stars at their peril, especially with what they’ve done to get to this position.

“These players have earned their position on the field. They’re ready, and there’s so many young players in and around the team. The talent pool is endless.

“These players are the best of the best, and even though some of them may be young, they are ready and prepared.

“In terms of pure talent, they’ve got it in abundance.”

The American mentality is complex, but make no mistake about it, even though they’ve lost some key cogs in their machine, this is a team who have got the grit between their teeth and will do everything to win the three-peat.