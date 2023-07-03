The story behind the Newcastle fans fighting back against Sportswashing

“Mike Ashley had zero-hour contracts, but it is not even comparable to Saudi Arabia’s human rights record,” John Hird, a member of the 'Newcastle Fans Against Sportswashing' group, stated to VAVEL.

Newcastle United has become the most controversial story within football since the completion of the takeover in 2021. Despite huge success on the pitch, the moral, ethical, and political stories off it continue to be focused on.

John Hird has protested all his life; from the miner's striker in the 1980s to protesting Ashley's ownership in the North East just recently.

"I had friends who were involved in the Sports Direct Shame campaign. They linked up with unions and we were against the way Ashley was running the club with zero-hour contracts. There was a banner a couple of times inside the stadium; there were marches as well. I spoke at a demonstration talking about alternative ownership - one of the things that is burned into my consciousness. If we complained about zero-hour contracts then surely we can complain about the Saudi owners," John recalled.

"I remember I was watching it [the takeover] really closely and I just could not believe the celebrations. I could understand that fans were relieved that Ashley was out, but I could not understand this pro-Saudi regime stuff, you know? I was a little bit embarrassed by it and began thinking is this what everybody thinks?"

The 'Newcastle Fans Against Sportswashing' group have had a barrage of insults thrown towards them, yet their message remains the same. They do not want Saudi Arabia involved at Newcastle United.

This is their story.

Protesting at St James’ Park

The 'Newcastle Fans Against Sportswashing' group has had a meteoric rise ever since backlash towards PIF's ownership began. As soon as the takeover went through, John became 'embarrassed' to see the pro-Saudi reaction within the city. From there, he combined with other disgruntled fans to form the group as we see them today.

Featuring regularly in the local and national press, the protest group have gone from strength to strength - releasing information about human rights violations within the Middle East daily.

But their most well-known work came last year. The Newcastle fan group decided to form a protest outside the stadium before the Magpies' match against Chelsea last November.

They chose that fixture because a day before the sides last met at Stamford Bridge in March 2022, 81 people were executed in Saudi Arabia – the largest number in the country’s modern history.

"When it came to the anniversary, the Chronicle got in touch and I think they just could not ignore what we were saying any longer. You know, we do not say we are the majority fans. We are a very small minority, but it is an opinion that should be reflected in the press, so we did a silent protest," John shared.

"We were contacted by Saudi human rights activists again; we had a meeting with them and it was quite eye-opening for us as he [one of the activists] could not understand the pro-Saudi reaction. So if we do not do anything, if we do not make a protest and say that there are Newcastle fans who support the Saudi victims of the owners, then it will just become normalised.

"We were threatened and told we were going to be beaten up. We got a banner made with ‘no to Saudi Sportswashing’, alongside pictures of nine young guys who were on death row; they were children when they were arrested. we agreed on the place [with the police] and it was in front of Alan Shearer’s statue.

"But [as soon as we started], officials from Newcastle came out and they were looking at our protest. People were gathering and officials said you can not be here. You have to move. So we had to move to Strawberry Place [the opposite side of the ground].

"I think between ten and 15 people [turned up]. It was not loads, but I think the main thing was the reaction from Newcastle. There were a few people just before kick-off tired and emotional who gave a bit of abuse, but nothing really strong. Loads of people came up and talked to us and they said: "Great, you have got the right to an opinion, but what is the alternative?"

"I think it was a very positive event because it showed that there is backlash. It got a lot of publicity and it made people think about the moral sides to the ownership, leading to many people getting in contact with the group," he pronounced.

Fan Reaction

Politics and football are intertwined within the sport. It always has been; it always will be. Newcastle hosting a potential friendly between Saudi Arabia and Mexico at St James Park epitomises this.

Yet despite this, a section of fans will continue to ask for the two to be separated - even if that is not possible. It has led to criticism directed towards John and his team, but it does not stop them from highlighting the human rights violations.

"They started scrolling the internet to find out stuff about us. We had already been threatened anyway, but we actually said: "Look, we will turn up at the ground and the majority of Newcastle fans will be great about it," he suggested.

"But the campaign has just ballooned because there are loads of different opinions. There are lots of different aspects to the campaign, like the law, and the local politicians who have not done enough with us. There are fan groups who promised to hold the owners to account, but they have not done that yet! Fan groups like Newcastle United Supporters Trust and Wor Flags [have been similar].

"The latter actually said before the takeover in an interview with a German magazine that they feel powerless. We asked them and they said; “if Saudi Arabian women are being oppressed, we will do a flag display in St James' Park. We keep asking them in a polite way when they are going to do it. They still have not.

"Fans started coming against us and really personalising it. There are lots of people involved in the website but fans believed it was only one person. The thing that made us more determined was when we got threatened. They actually said if you turn up we will beat you up and throw p*** on you. All of this was sent towards us, some of which was from Newcastle fans.

“We have not got a policy to boycott, but we let people make their own decisions. We think it would be hypocritical for us to go in, but we are not saying other fans should organise the boycott,” he stated.

What next?

With Saudi Arabia's involvement in the North East still fresh, it is unclear how Newcastle will progress over the coming years. Will they win the Premier League? Will they rebuild the community? Will they look to continue to improve their public profile? It is all in the unknown.

Despite this, the 'Newcastle Fans Against Sportswashing' will continue to protest against the ownership, with big plans for the future in place.

"We expect the spotlight is going to be on Newcastle when they go [into the Champions League]. It depends on who we are playing, but I think we could organise events and protests at the grounds in the Champions League. At the time of the takeover, Mainz fans called on the owners not to play Newcastle. So in the Champions League, obviously there's a lot of money at stake and the games will go ahead, but I think they have to be prepared for protests," John remarked.

"So for example, the Bayern Munich fans had a big campaign and they managed to get Qatar Airway's sponsorship removed from the club. There are other spokespeople who don't want these regimes taking over their football clubs.

"We also want to try to change the Owners' and Directors' Test. We are going to get fans of other clubs involved and we think that is possible [in the future]. With the Amazon documentary soon coming out, we want to make ‘guerrilla' videos with human rights groups to show the true side of the owners.

"We are in touch with Saudi Arabian human rights groups and we are thinking of organising a public meeting in Newcastle to listen to the victims. I think once Newcastle fans hear what they are going through, they will be a lot more sympathetic.

"Finally, we have made it clear this international match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico should not go ahead and we will try everything to get it stopped. If it goes ahead, obviously there will be protests at that. Get the word out. You know that we do not want this kind of regime owning our club. You know that there are alternatives to it," he suggested.