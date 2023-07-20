Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland: Catley's penalty seals win for co-hosts

Australia got their home World Cup off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland.

In a game that often lacked chances, a penalty early in the second half from Steph Catley sealed the win for the Aussies.

Ireland pushed for an equaliser with Katie McCabe sending in one dangerous corner after another, but Mackenzie Arnold dealt with them superbly to seal the win for her side.

Story of the Game

Before the game, Sam Kerr announced that a knock would rule her out of this opening game, but that didn’t deter the co-hosts.

From the off, Ireland was pushed back by Australia. The Matildas often looked for width through the likes of Ellie Carpenter and Hayley Raso.

For all of the Aussies’ pressing, chances were very much at a premium. The Irish defence was stubborn and incredibly well-organised, not allowing the hosts a sniff on goal.

You could sense the Australians’ frustrations on the pitch and off it, as Ireland’s adoring fans drowned out any chants with glorious renditions of Fields of Athenry.

The best chance of the half fell to Raso on the half-hour mark, but she could only head Steph Catley’s corner wide.

For all of Australia’s possession, there were times when Ireland could counter. However, their indecisiveness in the final third was excruciating to watch. Kyra Carusa in particular squandered a fabulous breakaway.

The excitement in and around Sydney for this game was palpable, but as both teams headed back to the dressing rooms for halftime, there was a sense that the game wasn’t living up to its billing.

The second half started in a familiar fashion to the first; Australia on top. With Australia’s quick-thinking attack and Ireland’s shrewd defence, someone would surely blink first, and sure enough, Ireland did.

As a cross was floated into the Irish box, Marissa Sheva bundled over Raso in the box, leaving the Brazilian referee no choice but to point to the spot.

Up stepped captain Catley, and she dispatched her penalty expertly to send the home fans into a state of delirium. Finally, their World Cup journey was underway.

After the goal, there wasn’t a sense of urgency from Australia to try and double their lead.

As the game meandered towards its conclusion, there were signs that Ireland could find their equaliser, especially from set pieces.

Every corner from Katie McCabe was put straight onto Mackenzie Arnold in the Aussie net, but the keeper every time came out on top.

In stoppage time, Ireland was awarded a free kick on the edge of the box, but Megan Connolly’s effort clipped off the top of the wall and out for a corner.

From that, McCabe sent another howitzer into the box, and Arnold managed to get the slightest of touches to take it away from the Irish players.

If anything was going to happen for Ireland, it would come from McCabe. In the dying embers, the Arsenal wing-back snatched at a shot in the box, but Arnold pushed it away.

Seconds later, McCabe sent a cross into the box and found an unmarked Louise Quinn, but she flicked wide.

It was a gutsy end from Ireland, but it wasn’t to be. Australia will know they can perform a lot better, but it’s the win they wanted to start this World Cup.

Player of the Match – Mackenzie Arnold

While she may not have had much to do for large swathes of the first half, Arnold was influential for Australia in the second.

The way she dealt with dangerous corners was perfect, and her commanding presence gave confidence to the rest of her team.

If she continues like this, she will be a key reason as to why Australia will go far in this tournament.