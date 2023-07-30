Bénie Traoré to Sheffield United: what can the young talent add to the Blades?

Bénie Traoré is a name that will be new to most English football followers. Sheffield United fans will become very familiar with him soon though, as the Ivorian signed a four year contract with the club.

The young Ivorian will look to make an impact after arriving from Swedish club Hacken for an undisclosed fee on July 19th. Now that Traoré finally has his UK Visa, Paul Heckingbottom will start to work him into the team’s plans for survival.

In his two years at Hacken, the 20-year-old was feared in the Allvenskan for his pace and directness, especially on the counter. In 2022, he helped take Getingarna to their first ever league title.

On the signing, Heckingbottom said: "We see Bénie as someone who has the qualities and the ability to play at the top level."

How will Bénie Traoré be used at Bramall Lane?

Ideally, Traoré would serve as a direct replacement for the outgoing Iliman Ndiaye. Looking a level above the rest of the Swedish league, 12 goals in 13 games earned him the Golden Boot. However, fans will need to be patient and understand that Traoré is a less experienced, younger, rawer player than Ndiaye. This is his first time playing in England at any level.

There are two roles which the Ivory Coast U23 player could fill. Although not his preferred position, he can stay wide and be deployed as a traditional out-and-out winger. His pace and physicality, in combination with persistence, draws fouls in dangerous positions. When used as a winger, he prefers to play on the right and cross shallow and low from the byline. This suits Sheffield United’s lack of real aerial options.

The youngster's preference, however, would be to play at centre forward. When the ball is injected into him on the edge of the box, the new Blade can unlock narrow defences with satisfying pass and go moves. He has a fervour to create goal-scoring opportunities from slow situations where the opposition already has bodies behind the ball. This will add a new dimension to the Blades’ attack if they are in control of possession for long periods of time.

Traoré’s ability to get forward quickly on the counter-attack will also be a useful asset for a team which will surely be under much attacking pressure from more technically gifted teams this season. We'll hopefully see him peeling away from the last man to create 1-on-1 opportunities many times this season.

Heckingbottom said: "Bénie is an exciting young player who works really hard and uses his pace to press out of possession as well as using it as a threat by playing on the last man."

While the Ivorian rarely drops deeper, new signing Anis Slimane and long-time Blade John Fleck have the attacking midfield position covered.

Derby County. Image Credit: SportImage Anis Slimane scored United's first of three in a preseason victory againstImage Credit: SportImage Slimane’s talent for playing defence splitting through-balls alongside Traoré's talent being a quick and willing runner will synergise well. Read more about Slimane's signing here.

Another thing to note is that Traoré is a competent penalty taker. He scored three out of four penalties in Allvenskan last season.

Fans will need patience

Playing for Hacken, Traoré was afforded much more time and space on the ball than he will be in the Premier League. It won’t be a seamless transition into the highest quality league in the world but this new addition is not just about surviving this season. It’s an investment for four years into a player who will improve constantly, year after year.

For a player who is so early in his career, the Ivorian has also had his fair share of injury problems. Traoré fractured his lower leg in March 2022 and was out for 8 months. Heckingbottom and the team will need to make a conscious effort to keep him well-rested in a squad which already looks lighter than it should be.

This signing alone will not make the difference for United. More will be needed to give the club a fighting chance in the Premier League. For long-term stability and growth though, this is a very good signing.