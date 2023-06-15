Newly-promoted Sheffield United discover their 2023/24 fixtures

On Thursday morning, newly promoted Sheffield United and manager Paul Heckingbottom learnt of their Premier League fixture list for the 2023/24 campaign.

The Blades will aim to kickstart their season when they face Premier League regulars Crystal Palace in the opening game of the season before their first away game takes them to the City Ground in Nottingham.

For Sheffield United, this Premier League season is their first since Chris Wilder led the club to England’s top division after back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship.

The Blades eventually spent two years in the Premier League, with a ninth-placed finish in their first season, before a 20th-placed finish the following season took them back down to the Championship where they have spent the last two years under Paul Heckingbottom.

With a tally of 91 points secured this season in the Championship, Heckingbottom and the Blades were back in the big time, and can now look forward to their 38 fixtures.

As mentioned, United’s campaign will kick off against South London opposition Crystal Palace before games against Nottingham Forest and their FA Cup semi-finalist opposition of this season, Manchester City.

September sees Heckingbottom’s men host Everton and Newcastle, with a trip to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur sandwiched in the middle, before an away trip back to the capital to play West Ham rounds off the month.

October represents one of the Blades’ most challenging months as an away game to Craven Cottage against Fulham begins the month before ties against Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

On the eve of Guy Fawkes night, Sheffield United will welcome Wolves to Bramall Lane, in what will be their sixth home game of the season, before facing South Coast opposition on back-to-back weekends in the form of Brighton and Bournemouth.

As the festive season approaches the schedule only gets busier for Heckingbottom’s team, with trips to Burnley, Aston Villa and Chelsea as well as home games to Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Thomas Frank’s Brentford, all before the United players will have any opportunity to unwrap their presents.

On Boxing Day, United will face a fellow Championship-promoted team in the form of Luton Town, who entered into the Premier League through the play-offs. To round off the calendar year, it will be a daunting trip to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola’s Man City, who will be looking to defend their treble.

To welcome in the New Year, Sheffield United have just two Premier League fixtures in the month of January against West Ham and Crystal Palace compared to the seven in December, as the FA Cup begins as well as a mid-season break to afford Heckingbottom’s players much-needed rest.

February begins with a home tie to Midland’s opposition Aston Villa, before it’s Sheffield United's turn to take the trip north of the capital to face Luton Town. Subsequent games will see them face Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and Julien Lopetegui’s Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As Spring approaches Sheffield United will hope for a month of growth and renewal in what to the naked eye looks like a difficult month. The Blades will face both Arsenal and Manchester United, as well as an away trip to face Bournemouth and Marco Silva’s highflying Fulham.

April is another action-packed month as United face trips to Anfield, Brentford’s G-Tech Community Stadium and St James Park, with home ties to Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea and Vincent Kompany’s Burnley in what could be a make or break month for the Blades.

As the season enters its final weeks Sheffield United will face Nottingham Forest and Everton in what have the potential to be relegation deciders, before a home game against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham to round off the campaign.

While the season does not kickstart for another eight weeks, preparations will already be being made to ensure Heckingbottom’s side have the best chance of another positive campaign and Premier League survival.

Games to look out for

August 26th: Manchester City (H)

Saturday 21st October: Manchester United (H)

Saturday 28th October: Arsenal (A)

Tuesday 5th December: Liverpool (H)

Saturday 3rd February: Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 27th April: Newcastle United (A)

Sunday 19th May: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Full List of Sheffield United fixtures*

*All Premier League fixtures are subject to change

August

August 12th: Crystal Palace (H)

August 19th: Nottingham Forest (A)

August 26th: Manchester City (H)

September

September 2nd: Everton (H)

September 16th: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

September 23rd: Newcastle United (H)

September 30th: West Ham United (A)

October

October 7th: Fulham (A)

October 21st: Manchester United (H)

October 28th: Arsenal (A)

November

November 4th: Wolves (H)

November 11th: Brighton (A)

November 25th: Bournemouth (H)

December

December 2nd: Burnley (A)

December 5th: Liverpool (H)

December 9th: Brentford (H)

December 16th: Chelsea (A)

December 23rd: Aston Villa (A)

December 26th: Luton Town (H)

December 30th: Manchester City (A)

January

January 13th: West Ham United (H)

January 30th: Crystal Palace (A)

February

February 3rd: Aston Villa (H)

February 10th: Luton Town (A)

February 17th: Brighton (H)

February 24th: Wolves (A)

March

March 2nd: Arsenal (H)

March 9th: Bournemouth (A)

March 16th: Manchester United (A)

March 30th: Fulham (H)

April

April 3rd: Liverpool (A)

April 6th: Chelsea (H)

April 13th: Brentford (A)

April 20th: Burnley (H)

April 27th: Newcastle United (A)

May

May 4th: Nottingham Forest (H)

May 11th: Everton (A)

May 19th: Tottenham Hotspur (H)