Everton vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview, gameweek 13, 2022

In this weekend's Premier League game week, there's a surfeit of fixtures that necessitate excitement. Tied together by non-aligned ignorance and incomprehension, the low-key affair happening at Goodison Park this Saturday briskly flies under the radar. But those who affiliate themselves with Everton or Crystal Palace will know this match packs a punch.

When the two sides meet in the three o'clock kickoff, the forecast isn't without high drama and spectacle. Last season, across three unrelenting fixtures, fans were treated to 13 goals in the Premier League and FA Cup.

The Eagles came out on top in both Selhurst Park occasions, with a Conor Gallagher brace securing three points in the league and a four-goal deficit booking their ticket to Wembley in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Played to the backcloth of a resurgent Goodison Park, the Toffees took revenge in the other meeting, with a 3-2 comeback victory kindling scene of euphoria in the stands and on the pitch as Everton hoisted themselves into Premier League safety.

In the aftermath, a pitch invasion upon the full-time whistle led to fights spilling over, Patrick Vieira tripping up onrushing assailants, and blue smoke plugging every aperture of the glacial Merseyside air.

Eleven games into the 2022/23 Premier League season, Frank Lampard finds himself in a similar position, but with ample time to launch a recovery effort. Everton will be looking to turn around their form of three consecutive defeats when they meet Palace, a team they are unbeaten against in their last seven home clashes.

Sitting in 15th place, three points behind the Eagles, Lampard will be keen to get his team scoring again after a midweek trip to Newcastle United depicted figures of frustration as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and his teammates fired blank, registering just one shot in 90 minutes.

For Vieira, he will aim to rewrite the narrative that Palace must concede first before they can secure a victory. The Eagles have won 12 points from losing positions, more than any other Premier League side, shelling out a 2-1 victory against Wolves last time in a second-half comeback in midweek.

Team news

Everton will remain without Yerry Mina, former Palace favourite Andros Townsend, Ben Godfrey, and Nathan Patterson as the quartet is sidelined through injury, with the latter expected to return before the World Cup starts.

Calvert-Lewin will hope to retain his place in the starting lineup ahead of Neal Maupay after lasting for 73 minutes against Newcastle United. Alex Iwobi and Amadou Onana are expected to start in midfield, but Idrissa Gueye's dip in form could see him replaced by Tom Davies.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are still without Nathaniel Clyne, Nathan Ferguson, James McArthur, Chris Richards, and Jack Butland, while Will Hughes remains doubtful through illness.

It would be no surprise if Vieira goes ahead and picks the same starting lineup that played against Wolves, with the return of Michael Olise bringing creative ingenuity to the fold ahead of Jordan Ayew.

Potential lineups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Davies, Onana; Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Zaha

Key players

Crystal Palace - Wilfried Zaha

Palace's Ivorian centrepiece is currently seventh in the Golden Boot race, scoring five goals in just nine Premier League games. This season has seen Zaha at his very best in front of goal, and if Everton are to keep their opponent lowkey on Saturday afternoon, they must keep tabs on him, ensuring space and time are restricted.

As he drifts from the flank into the centre-forward position, each of Everton's defenders will need to be aware of Zaha's danger. Given the freedom of the pitch only ever seems to end in defeat for those who encounter the Ivorian tempo-setter.

Everton - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

A goal for Everton is worth its weight in gold against Palace. No team has scored fewer goals on home soil than the Toffees this season. All eyes will naturally fall on Calvert-Lewin, whose return from injury last time out brings about optimism that goals will come again.

James Tarkowski and Conor Coady are keeping the defence intact; it's time now for the attack to play its part in putting valuable points on the board. The 25-year-old Englishman, if given good service, could prove a handful for the Palace backline.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at Goodison Park, home of Everton.

What time is kick-off?

The match will be played at 15:00 PM BST.

How can I watch?

Unfortunately, this match isn't on TV. For all coverage, VAVEL UK is your best bet.