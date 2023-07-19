What new signing Anis Slimane will bring to Sheffield United

Last week, newly-promoted Sheffield United completed the signing of midfielder Anis Slimane.

The 22-year-old arrived from Danish side Bröndby IF for a reported fee of €1.1m after four years at the Scandinavian club. There has been plenty of optimism around Bramall Lane with the addition of the Tunisian international, who has 29 caps to his name.

Anis Slimane & Kylian Mbappe (Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)



When representing his country, the midfielder has scored four goals, all of which were against African opposition.

He has also tallied three assists for Tunisia, including setting up Montassar Talbi from a free kick against a star-studded Brazil side.

He is one of three new signings ahead of The Blades’ Premier League season, after automatic promotion last season from the Championship.

Other additions to the side include full-back Yasser Larouci and Bénie Traoré, who have been brought in from France and Sweden respectively.

There is a clear philosophy in regard to the signings so far this season, with the arrivals having an average age of 21.3; a clear sign that The Blades are building for the future.

Slimane's potential

Sheffield United’s second arrival of the summer, Slimane, also has experience in European competitions during his time in Denmark. This includes six Europa League appearances, including two against finalists Rangers, in which Slimane started the away leg which was lost 2-0 at Ibrox.

He also played three games last season in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Slimane has been brought in as an attacking-minded midfielder to replace James McAtee, who won promotion for The Blades last season.

It is expected that McAtee will not return to the Steel City, with parent club Manchester City reluctant to let the Englishman go.

The new arrival in South Yorkshire has proven for previous clubs to be clinical in front of goal, and is not afraid to run on the shoulder of the defender. This led to the 22-year-old bagging three goals in the Superligaen last season.

This is where the midfielder will be clinical for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, as Slimane will add to the attacking ranks when The Blades counter-attack.

When asked about the signing, Heckingbottom said: "He can create opportunities and handles the ball well."

Slimane is also not afraid to test the keeper from outside the box.

Alike United’s starman Alfred Ndiaye, the Tunisian thrives with the ball at his feet, with a special ability to remain in control of the ball even in the tightest of areas.

Blades fans can expect the midfielder to play very positively and direct, especially with attacker Ndiaye expected to make darting runs through the opposition's defence.

Slimane is in many ways a jack of all trades, with the new arrival able to break up play in the centre, with his sheer pace coming in handy when intercepting the ball.

One issue about the arrival is the step-up in Leagues that Slimane will have to adapt to. This is a potential issue for the entire squad, which is very similar to last season's Championship campaign.

However, many names in red and white are certainly more than capable of stepping up to the top tier. The 2001-born player will also have to prove his quality to get a first-team place after a lack of game time at the business end of last season.

In the Championship round of the Danish League, Slimane only started two of his eight appearances, three of which he played for less than 10 minutes.

Despite not arriving to the Steel City with a hefty fee, he is seen as a very smart addition for Heckingbottom’s side, as they gear up for the Premier League season.

Whilst there are doubts about the players' quality in comparison to the Premier League, squad depth is necessary for The Blades, who would be short of numbers in midfield without the Tunisian international.