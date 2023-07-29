Stoke City 0-1 Everton: Onana strikes in dying moments to wrap up Toffees victory

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Amadou Onana of Everton celebrates his goal during the pre-season friendly match between Stoke City and Everton at the Bet365 Stadium on July 29, 2021 in Stoke, England. (Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Stoke City will head into the Sky Bet Championship campaign on the back of a defeat to Premier League side Everton.

Amadou Onana's stoppage time goal was enough to separate the sides in a game that lacked quality throughout.

The Potters did start the game brightly, enjoying the better of the opening 20 minutes, but struggled to create any clear cut chances.

The visitors had to bide their time in front of goal, before creating a flurry of late chances, with most falling to youngster Lewis Dobbin.

There are slight injury concerns for Everton ahead of the new Premier League season, with winger Dwight McNeil being forced off with 20 minutes to go after a collision inside the penalty area.

Story of the game

Alex Neil made four changes to the Stoke side that ran out 1-0 victors over Burton Albion in midweek.

Mark Travers came straight into the starting 11 after his loan switch from AFC Bournemouth, while fellow summer signing Daniel Johnson featured from the start.

Enda Stevens and Jordan Thompson also came into the side while latest arrivals Andre Vidigal, Wesley and Ryan Mmaee started on the bench.

Five changes were made to the Everton side that drew 0-0 with Bolton Wanderers last week, with manager Sean Dyche fielding a more familiar starting 11.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made his return, while Villarreal loanee Arnaut Danjuma led the line.

Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure were also introduced, forming a fresh midfield three for the Toffees.

The hosts started the brighter of the two sides, having the first chance of the game 10 minutes in as Jacob Brown's glanced header went narrowly wide of the post.

Moments later, Everton were unfortunate not to break the deadlock, albeit against the run of play. Doucoure got on the end of Michael Keane's back-post header, with the midfielder's vicious strike blocked by a diving Ben Wilmot yards in front of goal.

Stoke goalkeeper Travers calmly navigated his first test of the game, collapsing on top of a tame effort from youngster Garner.

The fast-paced tempo soon came to an end as both sides settled into what can only be describe as a typical pre-season rhythm, playing out a lacklustre 20 minutes before heading into the break goalless.

Danjuma's first Everton outing came to an end at half time, being replaced by Frenchman Neal Maupay. The Dutch attacker finally donned the royal blue after joining Tottenham Hotspur in a dramatic transfer U-turn in January.

Some much-needed impetus was added into the game at the start of the second period. Wolves loanee Chiquinho looked set to whip in a cross, before fizzing a fast effort towards Pickford's near post.

Stoke frontman Brown had another huge chance in the 53rd minute as he latched onto the end of a smart Ki-Jana Hoever pass. The striker got the ball caught between his feet before getting his shot off at the second time of asking, forcing Pickford to parry away for a Potters corner.

The visitors' first chance of the second half came 20 minutes after the interval as Maupay's innovative bicycle kick sailed over the top of Travers' crossbar. Despite missing the target, the attempt seemed to rejuvenate the previously frustrated travelling support.

Toffees winger Dwight McNeil was bundled down in the penalty area just moments later as his feet were clipped before he could get a shot on goal. Referee Andrew Kitchen turned down the appeals to the dismay of the Everton contingent.

Everton youngster Lewis Dobbin was introduced with 20 minutes to go, with the striker very nearly breaking the deadlock with an effort across goal. Goalkeeper Travers got a hand to the ball before denying Maupay any attempt at a rebound.

Dobbin had a huge chance to win the game five minutes from full-time, getting around the back of the Stoke defence before miscuing an effort high and wide of the goal.

The striker had another chance minutes later, sliding the ball past the onrushing Travers before Michael Rose shepherded it out for a Stoke goal kick.

As the clock ticked over into the six minutes of stoppage time, Alex Iwobi would bend an effort wide of the far post, never troubling Travers in the Stoke net.

Travers would be tested deep into stoppage time as Dobbin again would go close, forcing Travers to tip over for a corner.

From the resulting corner, James Tarkowski would nod down an effort to the feet of Onana, with the Belgian sliding in and bundling a scrappy attempt past the helpless goalkeeper.

Despite starting the game on the back foot, Everton certainly had the stronger second half, finally creating a clear cut chance after 95 minutes.

Stoke end their pre-season campaign with a defeat, but there are plenty of positives for manager Neil to take into next Saturday's clash with Rotherham United.

As for the visitors, they play host to Sporting at Goodison Park next week before their Premier League campaign gets underway against Fulham in two weeks time.

Player of the match

In a game devoid of high quality chances, Daniel Johnson was the player most likely to create one.

The Jamaican midfielder has recently joined Neil at Stoke after working together at Preston North End.

Johnson's creativity was best shown in the wide areas today, completing a number of successful crosses both from open play and set pieces.

Johnson started the game operating as a number 10, but did move to the left wing during the second half after a number of Stoke changes.