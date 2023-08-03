Morocco 1-0 Colombia: Joy in Perth as both sides progress

Perth's Rectangular Stadium erupted as the referee blew her whistle to conclude an exciting tie in the final round of Group H fixtures.

Anissa Lahmari's first half strike booked her nation's spot in the next round, and saw Morocco escape a tough group.

The result, and their own disappointing result, sees heavyweights Germany dumped out of the competition, as Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side were defeated 2-1 by South Korea elsewhere.

Coming into the tie, Colombia topped Group H on 6 points, with Germany occupying the other qualifying position in second with three points.

Joint on points with them was Morocco, who relied on the external result to have a chance of escaping the group. South Korea sat bottom of the group, having not picked up a point in their opening two fixtures.

It was the Women’s African Cup of Nations runners-up versus the Women’s Copa America runners-up at the Rectangular Stadium, and it did not disappoint.

Story of the game

Morocco got off on the front foot, aiming for the near-post on two occasions within the first two minutes. A cunning corner from Ghizlane Chebbak almost crept in, but was denied by the ‘keeper in the opening minutes.

A cheer went round the stadium as the news came in that Germany had fallen behind against South Korea, meaning if things stayed how they were, both sides would be progressing to the knock-out stages of the competition.

Mayra Ramírez flashed a shot wide in the 11th minute. The angle was very tight and pressure from a defender ensured she skewed her shot wide of the target in her nation’s first real attack.

In response, Ibtissam Jraïdi adapted extremely well to head an effort goalward in the 13th minute, but could not trouble the ‘keeper, who caught the ball with two hands.

Room for a shot opened up for Lahmari on the half hour mark after some elegant play in the Colombian half. The forward set herself but watched her effort rise and fly over the bar.

A beautifully disguised through-ball from Lahmari then allowed Fatima Tagnaout to evade her marker and put in a cross from a good angle. The winger’s cross was met by the head of Jraïdi, who could not adjust in time and sent her header wide of the near post.

Leading up to half-time, Colombia had had more of the ball and seemed the better side technically, but their failure to create chances forced them to be quiet in-front of goal, whereas despite not spraying the ball about as much as their opponents; Morocco had threatened more.

However, despite the lack of clearcut chances in the game during the first 45 minutes, the tie was far from unexciting. The possibility of both sides qualifying from Group H spurred the crowd on in Perth, and with so much at stake it was certainly one to watch.

The news that Germany had equalised swept around all four corners of the stadium, as it stood Morocco were heading home.

The drama continued, as Linda Caicedo broke free on the right flank and unleashed a pinpoint cross to Lacey Santos. Santos could not get over the ball though, and fired her header over the crossbar in what was a real chance for her nation.

A penalty was awarded on the stroke of half-time as Daniela Arias bundled over Jraïdi inside the area. The referee pointed to the spot without hesitation, Moroccan hearts were about to be filled, or broken.

Despair juxtaposed with jubilation was the image in Perth seconds before the whistle blew for the interval. Chebbak missed from the spot, with Mayra Ramírez making a smart save to her left to save the spot-kick. She could only parry the ball into the path of an advancing red shirt though, who squared it to Lahmari to break the deadlock from a yard out.

As it stood at half-time, Morocco were going through.

In the 50th minute, Manuela Vanegas picked up a yellow card, so is now unavailable for selection for Colombia’s first knock-out game. She was the hero against Germany, but will be forced to watch her side’s next fixture from the side-lines.

Elsewhere in Brisbane, South Korea had scored again! With a quarter of an hour remaining, heavyweights Germany were being dumped from the competition, with both sides in Perth progressing as it stood.

Ramirez crashed a strike against the post in the 78th minute. It was a huge let off for Nouhaila Benzina, who slipped in the build-up, giving the striker a run at goal in a crucial moment for all involved in Group H’s battle for qualification.

Both matches concluded, against all odds, Morocco and Colombia had done it! The knock-out stages awaited the two underdogs of the group.

It was a night to remember for Morocco (Photo by Paul Kane via Getty Images)

Player of the match

Mayra Ramírez

Mayra Ramírez led the line excellently for Colombia, and did not deserve to be on the losing side.

The striker created a variety of chances, and held the ball up brilliantly in what was a physical encounter. She illustrated fine technical ability and had the Moroccan defence concerned with her ability to carry the ball in the final third.

She almost found an equaliser late on, but saw her powerful strike rattle the woodwork. If the 24-year-old can carry her impressive performance against Morocco into the knock-out stages, she will certainly be one to watch.