Germany 1-2 Colombia: Vanegas the hero as European giants are handed late sucker punch

A physical affair from both sides was eclipsed by a moment of quality from Linda Caicedo, the 18-year-old curling an audacious effort right into the top-right corner to establish an early second-half lead against the Group H favourites.

Germany responded with the bulk of possession and chances as the game progressed but its usual clinical frontline proved wasteful with the likes of Lena Oberdorf and Alexandra Popp failing to seriously test Catalina Perez.

The latter, however, showed her quality and nerve when it mattered most, levelling the scores from the spot much to the Colombian-dominated crowd's disappointment.

Late heartbreak would befall upon DFB-Frauen in the game's dying seconds, their hard work undone with a historic Manuela Vanegas header from a late Leicy Santos corner.

A remarkable moment handed Colombia a valuable three points to put themselves top of the group going into the final round against Morocco; Germany having to dust themselves down and go again as they take on an experienced South Korean side.

Story of the Match:

Germany opted to make two changes ahead of the clash with Chantel Hagel starting from the off in place of Felicitas Rauch while VfL Wolfsburg starlet Oberdorf received her first minutes of the tournament at the base of the midfield.

Their opponents, meanwhile, presented a first opportunity this tournament for Lady Andrade, the squad's second-highest scorer adding another point of call within the Colombia attack, coming in for Leicy Santos.

Opening the scoring last time out, Catalina Usme produced the game's first moment of quality with a deep corner to the back post. The searching delivery found the head of Mayra Ramírez, the forward glancing her effort wide - a serious wake-up call for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side.

Germany replied with deliveries into the box from all angles, the intended recipient Popp, however, finding little success. The three-time Champions League winner was often on the end of a physical battle as she was drowned out by blue shirts inside the area, Colombia clearly aware of the forward's aerial ability.

DFB-Frauen were not afraid to demonstrate their technical brilliance amid a combative contest, great work from Oberdorf to rob the ball of two Colombia players in quick possession, high up in the opposition third.

The midfielder wasted no time in feeding the ball through to Klara Bühl only for the ball to drop to Lina Magull, the midfielder scuffing at the shot. The danger could only be cleared as far as Oberdorf, however, the 21-year-old took aim from the edge of the area with an important defensive block diverting the effort behind for a corner.

A hotly-contested affair saw tensions rise with numerous challenges from either side not going unnoticed. Both Usme and Ramírez briefly dropped to the ground in relatively quick succession while Germany went closest to breaking the deadlock moments before the break.

Another intricate move from the two-time World Cup winners got the better of Las Cafeteras backline. Magull and Oberdorf combined in search of Jule Brand, a sliding interception unable to prevent the danger as the ball fell fortuitously to Popp.

The nation's star striker was gifted a golden opportunity as the ball dropped to her in space but rather uncharacteristically for the Frauen-Bundesliga top scorer, she snatched at the shot, blazing her effort harmlessly over the bar in a head in hands moment for the captain.

Neither side looked to let up the pressure as the match returned for the second 45, a determined run by Ramírez dragging the ball up field as she drove into the box and forcing a corner for her side.

Such a run would prove invaluable as the set-piece routine initially found Manuela Vanegas 18-yards out.

Her drilled effort from the edge bounced off Jorelyn Carabalí into the path of Linda Caicedo. Neat footwork from the winger under pressure created an angle for the shot, wasting no time in nestling the ball into the top corner past Merle Frohms.

A dream moment for the 18-year-old and her nation as the Allianz Stadium erupted in celebration setting up a dramatic conclusion to the encounter.

A stunned Germany could not get caught up in their emotions, however, with chances aplenty with more than 40 minutes still left to play. Nevertheless, they failed to test Perez on more than one occasion, Popp and Oberdorf lashing efforts well over the target from close range with a sense of frustration overwhelming the German side.

A rash challenge on the edge of the area, meanwhile, allowed DFB-Frauen to regroup and compose themselves ahead of the free kick. Popp stood over the opportunity but once again lacked the conviction at the final hour, blazing well over much to the majority of the crowd's delight.

Pressure mounting on the Colombia goal, the South American outfit were not prepared to lie down without a fight. Ramírez found space down the right hand side with bodies in the box, the forward whizzing a ball to the back post with the deflection almost falling into the path of Caicedo.

The Real Madrid youngster failed to gamble on what would have been a certain second for herself and her nation and the chance goes begging.

It would ultimately be a chance Las Cafeteras would rue moments later due to a clinical German move. The attack found the feet of Lea Schüller, the substitute neatly backheeling the ball through to Oberdorf who was wiped out by the onrushing Perez.

Up stepped Popp, this time calmly firing straight down the middle before sighing a huge relief to level the scores with just two minutes of normal time left to play with Germany in the ascendancy.

Ramírez down the other end worked brilliantly to relieve the late onslaught with Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side aiming to snatch victory at the death. The 24-year-old drove up the field before forcing a save from the Germany keeper and a corner for her side, Colombia opting to go on the offensive from the set piece as blue shirts poured into the penalty area.

Leicy Santos floated the ball to the penalty area to find Vanegas in space with many others crowding the goalkeeper. The defender did brilliantly to generate the power with a pinpoint header driven into the bottom-right corner past Frohms - a moment met by jubilant scenes amongst the Colombia camp and within the stands.

Player of the Match - Manuela Vanegas

A combative and determined performance from the entire Colombia performance, Vanegas' heroic moment sees her just about pip the competition to the award.

Colombia were not afraid to go toe-to-toe with the group favourites from the get-go, while looking disciplined at the back for the majority of the affair. First and foremost, the defender executed her job perfectly, with nine clearances, three tackles and winning most of her duels proving a tough test for the likes of Brand.

However, it is her work up the other end which sees her claim this accolade, a powerful header under such pressure from the unlikeliest of scorers see Colombia take a historic win in Sydney.