Germany vs Colombia: 2023 Women's World Cup Group H Preview

Germany and Colombia bring the second round of fixtures to a close in Sydney with sights firmly set on a spot in the knockout rounds: a victory on Sunday making such an objective an impending reality.

Wins in their opening outings firmly put both sides in the driving seat to finish top of the pile, Germany currently staking their claim to finish first in Group H after an emphatic 6-0 thrashing of Morocco, their superior goal difference separating themselves from this weekend's opponents.

An opening-half brace for Alexandra Popp kickstarted the proceedings for the two-time World Cup champions before Klara Bühl's strike inside the opening minute of the second half put the contest out of sight for the Atlas Lionesses. Consecutive own goals continued the festivities in front of goal for DFB-Frauen before substitute Lea Schüller was on hand to make it six to the good.

A relentless ascent on the Moroccan goal saw Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side unsurprisingly dominate play with 74% possession while totting up 16 shots with seven on target as the European giants flexed the quality in the final third.

Ranked second in the FIFA Women's World rankings, Germany faces a tougher test on paper as they take on Colombia - the South American outfit coming in 25th in the standings.

On the pitch, Las Cafeteras proved their worth against an experienced South Korean eleven. Angelo Marsiglia's side struck first via Catalina Usme's penalty on the half-hour mark, Linda Caicedo wasting little time to soon double the lead with an audacious effort from range getting the better of Yoon Younggeul.

Down the other end, however, is what may be the most poignant takeaway going into this fixture. With the game in their hands by the end of the first, Colombia expertly saw out the result in the second half.

Goalkeeper Catalina Perez subsequently experienced a surprisingly quiet outing in between the sticks with her defence limiting the opposition to zero shots on goal, a well-drilled display highlighting their qualities at both ends of the field.

If they are two make it two wins from two and secure a round of 16 spot, there will be little margin for error against a German side eager to add a third World Cup title to the trophy cabinet 16 years on from their last.

Team News

Germany:

DFB-Frauen is unlikely to make wholesale changes following a plethora of impressive displays throughout the starting eleven against Morocco.

Nevertheless, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is well versed in utilising the wealth of talent within her squad, making five substitutes last time out, including Lea Schüller. The Bayern Munich midfielder made it six after firing in a 90th-minute rebound from fellow substitute Lena Lattwein's effort.

Young stars Lena Oberdorf, Sjoeke Nüsken and Sydney Lohmann, meanwhile, eagerly await their first minutes of the tournament after bright Frauen-Bundesliga campaigns, the latter picking up the title for her efforts.

Colombia:

An enforced change at the back end of the South Korea victory could see Diana Ospina Garcia make her first start of the tournament. The experienced midfielder replaced captain Daniela Montoya with minutes left on the clock.

Elsewhere, changes are unlikely, particularly within the formidable backline which was rarely troubled by the Taegeuk Ladies' frontline.

A brief cameo for midfielder Marcela Restrepo could see her introduced into the starting eleven picture while further up the field Valencia forward Ivonne Chacón and the squad's second-highest scorer Lady Andrade await their first World Cup minutes.

Likely Lineups

Germany:

Frohms; Huth, Hendrich, Doorsoun-Khajeh, Rauch; Däbritz, Leupolz; Brand, Magull, Bühl; Popp.

Colombia:

Perez; C. Arias, Carabalí, D. Arias, Vanegas; Bedoya, Garcia; Caicedo, Santos, Ramírez; Usme.

Key Players

Germany - Alexandra Popp

Exemplary performances of the highest order are something of which we have become accustomed from the one and only Alexandra Popp.

A stellar showing last time out against Morocco saw the VfL Wolfsburg forward strike twice, spearheading a display of attacking brilliance. The 32-year-old opened the scoring with a darting header past the onrushing Khadija Er-Rmichi.

The three-time UEFA Women's Champions League winner doubled her side's lead shortly before the break, getting the better of her marker from a corner and expertly flicking the ball past the keeper for a well-deserved brace.

Such display comes off the back of a sterling domestic campaign, finishing top scorer of the Frauen-Bundesliga with 16 goals from 21 outings, adding another to her tally in the DFB-Pokal Frauen final victory.

Fresh off the back of a defeat in the Women's Euros final last summer, Popp and co. will need to maintain high-flying standards to go one step further and claim a third World Cup title.

Colombia - Catalina Usme

Colombia will certainly be hoping Catalina Usme has brought her shooting boots which have served her so well in both the domestic campaign and in the lead-up to the tournament.

Her nation's record appearance and goal scorer, the América de Cali Femenino star was instrumental in her side's battle for the Liga Femenina title, comfortably finishing as top scorers in the division in their quest.

For Las Cafeteras, goals in back-to-back outings against Panama proved a useful test in preparation for the World Cup opener - the 33-year-old making no mistake from the spot on the half-hour mark, eight years on from her first goal on the big stage.

Now up against heavyweights Germany, Usme will need to be her clinical best if they are to secure another historic result.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The final second-round fixture will take place in Sydney's Allianz Stadium. The 42,500-capacity stadium, home of A-League side Sydney FC, will host its fourth match of the tournament with Colombia making their second outing at such venue.

What time is kick off?

The match is scheduled to get underway on Sunday 30th July 2023 at 10:30 BST with a local kick-off time of 19:30.

How can I watch?

UK viewers can tune in to the late morning match via ITV and STV or the online ITVX service.