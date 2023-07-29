Canada vs Australia: 2023 Women's World Cup Group B Preview

Canada and the tournament co-host Australia face off for the last qualification place in Group B.

The second round of matches saw the group flipped around, Australia fell to a shock 3-2 defeat to Nigeria, whilst Canada beat Republic of Ireland 2-1, eliminating their opponents and putting themselves second in the group.

Nigeria has put itself in an incredible position to make it out of a World Cup Group Stage for just the third time in its history.

Following their opening 0-0 draw with the Canadians, the match with the co-hosts delivered on all fronts.

Emily van Egmond put the favourites ahead right on half time, but deep into first-half stoppage time, Uchenna Kanu levelled up proceedings to take us into half-time all level.

Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala was the real difference maker, she came on at the halftime break, setting up Osinachi Ohale, before the forward herself got on the scoresheet to take the game away from the Matildas. Despite Alanna Kennedy netting a consolation in injury time, it wasn't enough to prevent the Super Falcons from sealing a shock win.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Osinachi Ohale and Onome Ebi of Nigeria celebrate the team's 3-2 victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

As for The Canucks, their second game also epitomised what the World Cup is all about.

Just four minutes were on the clock when Arsenal's Katie McCabe scored Ireland's first-ever goal at a World Cup, when her corner beat everyone and looped over Canadian keeper, Kailen Sheridan and propel the Girls in Green into a stunning lead.

Ireland's joy was short-lived however, as an own goal from Megan Connolly in first-half added time drew them level, with Manchester United's Adriana Leon striking the decisive blow, seven minutes into the second half.

This result was Canada's first win since February, and it gave them, alongside Nigeria the perfect chance to escape from Group B.

In terms of head-to-head statistics between the two sides, the omens are really poor for the Matilda's, four matches, one draw and three Canadian wins don't make for grim reading.

The Cannuck's match day two hero, Adrianna Leon actually has previous goalscoring success against Australia too. Two of the aforementioned wins for Canada came in September last year, with Leon netting all three goals in a 1-0 and a 2-1 win for Canada.

The draw between the two sides took place in September 2007, with Canada's other win over the Matilda's coming in the Rio 2016 Olympics in a 2-0 win, Janine Beckie scored the fastest goal in Olympic football history after just 20 seconds, then at the time captain, Christine Sinclair added to her early assist to a goal late on to seal The Cannuck's win.

Team News:

Canada

After a very encouraging display against Ireland, you have to feel that they will keep the same side that beat the Republic, but Bev Priestman likes to change her side.

This week, she has already said she is unsure about the situation of Kadeisha Buchanan. with the Chelsea defender being withdrawn at half-time of the match against the Republic of Ireland. The fitness of the WSL winner will be one to keep an eye on.

Australia

Of course, the main talking point will be around Sam Kerr's availability for Tony Gustavsson's side.

On Friday afternoon, the Chelsea striker said she feels okay and will be available, but her manager will be waiting until the last minute before making a decision.

Mary Fowler also missed the second game, suffering a concussion in training two days before the Nigeria clash, but the Manchester City forward is back in contention to start for the co-hosts.

Predicted lineups:

Canada:

Sheridan (GK), Riviere, Zadorksy, Gilles, Lawrence, Quinn, Schmidt, Leon, Fleming (C), Huitema, Viens. (4-2-3-1)

Australia:

Arnold (GK), Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley, Raso, Cooney-Cross, Gorry, Vine, Kerr, Foord. (4-4-2).

Key Players:

Canada - Jordyn Huitema

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 26: Jordyn Huitema of Canada looks on during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Canada and Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Perth / Boorloo, Australia. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Playing on the left of the three behind the striker in midfield, Huitema made her first start in these finals against the Girls in Green.

The 22-year-old, who's made over 60 caps for her country starred, being a constant threat to Niamh Fahey down the Ireland right and contributed to some great attacking patterns with Jessie Fleming, Adriana Leon and Evelyne Viens.

She was also unlucky not to score, having four of Canada's seven total shots on target. The Cannucks will be looking to her to carry on her fine form if they are to secure qualification.

Australia - Kyra Cooney-Cross

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Kyra Cooney-Cross of Australia in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The Hammarby IF midfielder shone brightly despite being on the losing side against the Super Falcons. The Aussie number 23 got the assist for Kennedy's injury-time consolation and looked sharp and precise.

She completed 85% of her passes and won six out of her nine duels in a dogged and determined display in the middle of the park despite being on the losing side.

Cooney-Cross will hopefully for her, have Sam Kerr as an option to provide ammunition for the co-hosts, who will need their 21-year-old starlet to pull the strings if they want to get a favourable result.

Match Details:

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, also known as AAMI Park in the capital of the state of Victoria.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 11.00 BST.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the game will be available to watch on BBC Two and on the iPlayer.