Four things we learnt from Colombia's 2-1 defeat of Germany

In Group H, Colombia shocked the German team with a last-minute victory. Shooting star Linda Caicedo and Manuela Vanegas were able to overcome Merle Frohms while Alexandra Popp converted a penalty to an intermediate German hope.

Through the victory, Colombia takes over first place in the group before the last match day where everything is still possible for Las Chicas Superpoderosas, Germany, and Morocco.

Colombia's physicality surprised the opponent

Even though it was known beforehand that Nelson Abadia's team is a very physical side to play against - especially after the canceled test match against Ireland - the DFB-Frauen still seemed surprised when Colombia attacked them right from the start. Through this, Germany lacked its typical ball possession football style and took quite some time to adapt.

Especially top scorer Popp was affected by this approach as she was tackled multiple times and from there on was visibly upset. Maybe this was what stopped her from scoring in open play - only a converted penalty went on her account this evening.

Alexandra Popp often had to go against multiple defenders at once (Photo by Andy Cheung via Getty Images)

Germany lacked creativity in attack

Most of the aspects that the team from Martina Voss-Tecklenburg were good at in the first group game against Morocco, were missing in this game - especially creating goal-scoring opportunities.

While Jule Brand and Klara Bühl were some of the best players on the field last week, they were almost all the time taken out of the game by the opponent's defence. They tried again and again to make their way along the line with dribblings in order to make the shift to the penalty area or play a dangerous cross.

But most of those opportunities were cleared by a Colombian defender. Popp, who is potentially the most dangerous aerial player of the tournament, did only get a handful of chances in front of goal.

On top of that, Sara Däbritz and Lina Magull too often made the wrong decisions in central midfield which made it even harder to create.

Jule Brand rarely managed to overcome the Colombian defenders (Phot by Zhizhao Wu via Getty Images)

Linda Caicedo triumphed once more

Same as against South Korea, wonder kid Caicedo managed to score again in her second World Cup match for Colombia. While it is her first apperance on the world stage as well as her third at a World Cup this year (U-17 and U-19 of Colombia), the 18-year-old does not seem to slow down any time soon.

From the beginning on, she caused problems to Germany's defence and together with Mayra Ramírez was the most dangerous player on the pitch. She escpecially excelled when she went into a dribbling in the German penalty area in order to surpass two defenders. Right after, she kept her cool and flicked the leather into the top right goal corner.

Multiple times, Caicedo was successfull on the left wing. She could even have scored another one but came a little too late to get a hold of a cross right in front of the German goal.

Already after the second tournament game it is clear that Caicedo is one of the brightest discoveries of the World Cup thus far.

Linda Caicedo and her team mates caused the DFB-Frauen multiple problems in defence (Photo by Eurasia Sport Images via Getty Images)

The injury situation for the DFB-Frauen is getting worse

Before the start of the tournament it was already certain that defenders Giulia Gwinn and Carolin Simon would both miss the World Cup due to ACL injuries.

During the training camp shortly before the first group game, Marina Hegering and Lena Oberdorf were announce to miss the match with new attained problems. Even though Oberdorf managed to return for the clash with Colombia, left back Felicitas Rauch picked up a knee injury shortly before the game and will probably also miss the next game.

Additionally, centre back Sara Doorsoun seemed to also have suffered muscular problems at the end of the first half. The Eintracht Frankfurt players was then replaced by Sjoeke Nüsken.

To keep their chances of progressing to the next round alive, Germany must win their next game against South Korea.