England exhale sigh of relief as Keira Walsh returns from injury

Sarina Wiegman has confirmed the news every England fan would have dreamt about before The Lionesses face Nigeria on Monday as midfielder Keira Walsh is the latest to return from injury.

It was feared that the cornerstone of Wiegman's midfield had suffered a long-term ACL setback after going down against Denmark. But after sitting out against China in Group D's concluding fixture, Walsh could still start in the Round of 16 as she has returned to full training this week.

"Keira's doing well," said Wiegman. "She started her rehabilitation straight after we knew what was going on. She has been on the pitch training today and now we will wait to see how she recovers.

"If she does well, then she will be available for [Monday]."

In her absence, England notched their most convincing win of the tournament as they punished China 6-1. Katie Zelem took up Walsh's role and was a welcome different dimension to midfield.

For The Lionesses Dutch boss, it proved that her options are endless, with Wiegman saying: "Katie [Zelem] did really well against China and now Keira is back, so that's really nice for the team.

"We know we have other options too. Keira is exceptional but other players can solve that. Of course, we want every player to be fit, but we know our options are good in any circumstance."

Alex Greenwood on Walsh morale

Alex Greenwood relayed her manager's words by continuing the positivity that surrounds Walsh's recovery, suggesting that her morale remains high despite initial uncertainty over her competition's future.

"She's been fine [around camp]", said Greenwood. "We obviously spent a few days apart when we played but she's Keira and was focused on her rehab.

"She always had a smile on her face and we just supported her as team-mates as best we could."

Wiegman on tactical ambiguity

During Walsh's recovery, Wiegman was forced into plan B against China, which led to a complete reshuffle. England ditched their usual 4-3-3 system for a 3-4-1-2 setup that saw Rachel Daly play as a left midfielder, Lauren Hemp as a striker, and Katie Zelem operate in midfield.

It was a hugely successful tactical nuance that the Dutchwoman refused to talk too much about.

"We have two options now - the way we have played and what we did against China, so we will take that into consideration. You will see tomorrow what we will do," said Wiegman.

Greenwood added: "In both formations, we're able to express ourselves. I think for the game and the challenge that lay ahead [against China], the back three worked. That proved in the game.

"Whatever formation we play, we're strong in all areas and we'll prepare for anything. But no, sorry, I'm not going to give you the answer."

Complacency doesn't exist with England

With second-best ranked nation Germany being knocked out at the group stage and competition favourites USA losing out to Sweden in the Round of 16, there have already been a fair amount of upsets in this World Cup.

Nigeria, England's humble opponents on Monday, sit 40th in the FIFA world rankings. But with the competency of their squad, having subdued co-hosts Australia with a counterattacking masterclass in the second group game, England must take nothing for granted.

"Absolutely not," the manager said when asked about the possibility of becoming complacent. "What we have seen in this tournament is that nothing is easy. The growth of the game is shown in this tournament.

"We haven't had any easy games at all and we don't expect an easy game tomorrow. It's going to be very competitive and we have to be at our best."

There are a number of reasons to be wary of Nigeria, who were guided to goalless draws against the Republic of Ireland and Olympic champions Canada in their other Group B ties.

She continued: "There are a couple of threats from Nigeria, they have done really well in the group stage.

"On the counter-attack, they are really dangerous. They are quick and pretty physical, so those are things we have to be aware of."