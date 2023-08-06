England vs Nigeria: 2023 Women's World Cup Round of 16 Preview

After concluding their Group D campaign, by which they picked up maximum points, with a resounding 6-1 win over China, England will seek to continue their winning form when they face Nigeria in the Round of 16 on Monday.

The Lionesses, though starting slowly in this summer's World Cup, squeezing past Haiti and Denmark in overwrought, question-raising 1-0 victories, finished their group campaign in first-placed, having scored eight goals, conceding just once, all while maintaining a 100% record.

In the final game, the heavens opened, beckoning the welcome return to the nation's acknowledgement that Sarina Wiegman is still the gold standard manager for game to game perseverance.

Lauren James' breathless performance saw her score two goals and contribute to three assists as she was joined on the scoresheet by Alessia Russo, Rachel Daly, and Chloe Kelly, after Keira Walsh's knee injury forced a reshuffle of the pack.

Against all odds, in the face of constant battles with injuries, The Lionesses now look ready to launch an assault on the world stage. It seems, no matter who is sidelined, England find a way, just as they did to win the European Championships last summer.

Tactical variance, positional adaptability, and a synergistic winning mentality have all proven to be arrows in Wiegman's quiver far more advantageous than the personnel using them.

It is, of course, not to disregard the talent at the Dutch manager's disposal. But while England were valued as competition favourites for the big names on their team sheet - Kiera Walsh, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, to name a few - it is now for reasons beyond the words on the shirts that the country finds itself back on track for international glory.

England have won their last two Round of 16 World Cup ties but should, however, remain wary of a meeting with Nigeria, who despite languishing as the 40th best-placed nation in FIFA's ranking, cannot be underestimated.

The Super Falcons have never won in a World Cup knockout game. But like England, they too found a successful route to the Round of 16, finishing as runners-up in Group B.

Goalless draws against the Republic of Ireland and Olympic champions Canada showed the African side's stubbornness to grind out results and get to the next phase.

Meanwhile, against far and away group favourites and tournament hosts Australia, Randy Waldrum's team produced a 3-2 upset. Asisat Oshoala spearheaded a fast and piercing forward line that is sure to be the focal point of England's pre-match tactical analysis.

Victory over England would extend the Super Falcons' unbeaten record to six, etching them into the history books for their first World Cup knockout win.

Team news

Wiegman is renowned for her predictable lineups as she had rarely changed her setup before the World Cup in other tournaments she had helmed England to glory.

However, after injuries forced the boss into ditching uniformity, The Lionesses have become flexible down under. Against China, they lined up in a 3-4-1-2 formation, showing it could be impossible to foresee the next roll of the dice.

The good news, though, is that Keira Walsh could return to full fitness in time for a start following a knee injury, while everyone else that featured last time out remain fresh.

As for Nigeria, Deborah Abiodun will return from a two-match suspension after picking up a red card against Canada in the opening game.

She will likely have to settle for a place on the bench as Waldrum needn't fix a system that isn't broken.

Elsewhere, Asisat Oshoala is expected to lead the line as she looks to add to her goal tally, while Uchenna Kanu and Rasheedat Ajibade will join her to embellish an attack wired to deal damage after sustained periods of pressure.

Possible lineups

England: Earps; Carter, Greenwood, Bright, Bronze; Stanway, Walsh, James; Daly, Russo, Hemp

Nigeria: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre; Ucheibe, Ayinde; Ajibade, Payne, Kanu; Oshoala

Key players

England - Lauren James

The star player for England this summer has been Chelsea's Lauren James. While she plays in a deeper role for her club, the 21-year-old has displayed why her preferred position is in attack.

James, who regularly gets compared to her brother Reece - often being hailed as more technically gifted - has scored and assisted six times in three games at this summer's tournament.

It is difficult to imagine the potential of a player that is currently having an all-timer breakthrough campaign. Realistically, James still has several years until she peaks, but right now, nobody would bat an eyelid if the youngster stayed at this quality. That is just how good she has been.

Nigeria - Asisat Oshoala

Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala overcame her parents' opposition to become one of the world's best footballer players, and now she has her best World Cup goal tally in her sights.

The Super Falcons' main source of goals has scored once in each of the three World Cups she has featured in - and with England opting for a high defensive line, she will want to breach that two-goal mark by using her pace to its full effect.

Nigeria have always boasted some razor sharp talents. However, it feels like they've got the attitude to match it this year, thus warranting full concentration from their opponents.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. It has a capacity of 52,500.

What time is kick-off?

It kicks off at 08:30 AM BST on Monday the 7th of August.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the match will be available to watch on BBC1. Coverage begins at 08:00 AM BST.