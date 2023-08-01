Sarina Wiegman hails 'special' Lauren James as England top World Cup group

England manager Sarina Wiegman praised brace-scoring Lauren James on Tuesday, saying the Chelsea winger "did special things" to help England win 6-1 over Group D rivals China.

"She flows over the pitch", The Lioness boss continued after James had earned her second Player of the Match award in her second start at her debuting World Cup.

Her five goal involvements meant England could put any lingering doubts over their ability to find goals to bed after a 3-0 scoreline before the halftime whistle all but confirmed their position as Group D toppers, maintaining a 100% start to their tournament.

Alessia Russo opened the scoring before sliding in Lauren Hemp to make it 2-0 early into proceedings, while James' curled strike into the bottom left corner - and her coruscating second-half volley - bookended a magical hattrick provider on the cusp of halftime that was controversially ruled out after Lucy Bronze was adjudged to have interfered with play from an offside position.

Nevertheless, goals from Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly kept England's five-star entertainment ticking away, with China's consolation penalty failing to punctuate The Lionesses' momentum.

"I could tell [she was enjoying herself] but you could tell that from the whole team. Of course she was one of them. The whole team was enjoying every goal except the one from China!"

These are what dreams are made of!

James said it was "what dreams are made of" but admits that her attention now turns to continuing her impressive form after also scoring the winner in the 1-0 victory over Denmark.

"Everyone is buzzing," she added. "We are looking forward to the next round. I felt free, whether I'm on the wing or in the middle, I'm happy to be playing and contributing to goals.

"I think [I'm] just playing with freedom, just enjoying my football, and tonight showed that."

This was a value shared amongst the entire England squad in their final group-stage game before facing Nigeria on Monday in the Round of Sixteen.

With Keira Walsh's knee injury last time out bringing focus to The Lionesses' dwindling squad once more, Wiegman needed to forge plan B.

Adaptability rules supreme

The injuries to key players forced Wiegman into a system shake-up, in which the Dutch head coach opted to tweak her usual 4-3-3 setup for a brave 3-5-2 approach.

Daly took up the left flank, while Russo and Lauren Hemp fronted the attack in front of James in the no10 role. Meanwhile, Katie Zelem was brought in to soften the blow of Walsh's absence.

If fans were worried before kickoff as everyone debated amongst each other over the formation and plan, ninety minutes of attacking potency soon wiped doubt away as Wiegman also praised her side's versatility.

“I think we are growing into this tournament,” said Wiegman, whose wariness to tinker at the European Championships became a trademark during the tournament.

“I think tonight we had a great performance. Of course, we made a choice and went for it.

“Everyone really believed in it [the formation] straight away and you could see that on the pitch. They were really excited about it. We want to use the qualities of the squad as optimally as possible. The team showed they were really adaptable.

“I think you could see from the whole team that we were enjoying ourselves, you could tell that we were really connected, the ball is going around and we have different ways to go in attack, and of course Lauren James was one of them when she scored the goals.

“You saw that the team was enjoying every goal, except the one from China.”

VAR England's only downfall

The only disappointment from the England camp was that they couldn't finish their group campaign with a third successive clean sheet as a second-half penalty call ruled in favour of China.

Bronze was controversially yellow-carded for a handball during a corner routine and Wang Shuang converted. Arguments rage on over the point of referees announcing calls without an explanation, but Bronze's grievance lies in the performance itself and her disappointment in being the one conceivably responsible for conceding ENgland's only goal in Group D.

“I knew it hit my hand, but it wasn’t deliberate," Bronze claimed. “Unless I cut my arm off I don’t know how I get my arm out the way.

"Again, we sit down with referees every tournament to discuss the rules, the rules are if I’m trying to put my hand next to my body.

“I said to the girls she’s going to give the penalty because it hits my hand but [England keeper] Mary [Earps] was behind me, if I was trying to hit the ball away I would have hit my hand in the air. I knew it wasn’t deliberate but I guess she just wanted to give me a yellow card for fun.

“It wasn’t a fun game in that respect, the referee for me. So, I was quite disappointed with that game to come off with that performance. The most important thing is we won, we’re through to the next game, no one else got injured.”