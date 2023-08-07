Depleted spot kick victory "says so much about the team" claims Wiegman post-Nigeria

England are through to the FIFA Women's World Cup quarter final after beating Nigeria in a tense Brisbane showdown.

Normal time ended goalless, with Lauren James' rash red card standing out amidst an England performance where Nigeria actually looked the more likely to score.

However, despite Georgia Stanway's missed penalty, Nigeria suffered two misses of their own with Desire Oparanozie and Michelle Alozie firing off target.

Chloe Kelly sealed the win with her spot kick - continuing to present herself as a player with a reputation for keeping cool in the most extreme moments.

After the game, Sarina Wiegman cut a relieved figure as her side progressed to the quarter final. There, either Colombia or Jamaica await the Lionesses at Sydney's Stadium Australia.

Thoughts on James' moment of madness

The end of a frustrating game for England was epitomised by what could be the end of Lauren James' World Cup. A physical Nigeria hindered England, and often looked the better side.

In the final knockings, Lauren James got up after a battle with Michelle Alozie. However, the red mist descended and James decided to stand on her opponent.

Alozie was comically unfazed, yet Honduran referee Melissa Borjas took to VAR to overturn an initial yellow card to a straight red. James could face a multiple game ban for her impatient stamp, however Wiegman was calm whilst faced with the topic of her star's misdemeanor.

"It was a moment of a split second. It was later in the game so players get tired. She’s inexperienced on this stage and had done well but she lost her emotions."

"She doesn’t want to hurt anyone. She’s the sweetest person I know. Things happen like that and you can’t change it anymore."

"It’s a huge lesson to learn but it’s not something she really did on purpose. I’ve spoken to her. I just said, ‘That happens sometimes with human beings’. You’re in such an intense game, such an emotional game and in a split second she lost her emotions.

"Of course, she apologised and feels really, really bad."

Wiegman on Nigeria

As said, often as the better of the two sides, Nigeria fell just short from 12 yards. Coach Randy Waldrum's side had a lot to be proud of. In her post match interview with the BBC, Wiegman explained just how hard the Super Falcons were to face.

"It says so much about this (England) team, I'm so proud of them. Not one game has been easy and before this game we knew it'd be the same. (Nigeria) are very organised and very traditional. They're very physical and athletic. That's exactly what we saw.

"Well, we made it through... I'm really happy."

Nigeria's sheer intensity out of possession made life tough for England, and Wiegman explained more to BBC Five Live.

"I think the game was equal. As we expected Nigeria had good organisation and were very transitional. They were also very good with their press. They pressed very highly and we tried to get out."

"When we did, they were really quick and very tough in the duels. It was hard for us to switch the play too. After Lauren James was sent off, then we went with ten and dropped deeper.

"They had to make the game and that was hard for them you could tell. Those are the phases in the game we went to."

A test of composure, the head coach talks penalty drama

Similarly to most games England have played this tournament, this one was a long test where only the hardiest minds prevailed. Wiegman addressed the penalties, mentioning the Lionesses pedigree in difficult moments.

“It starts with having confidence, and it starts with having a plan, having trained on it and knowing what we were going to do - that’s what we had. “We didn’t just do that yesterday, it was overtime, we already started that in April and last year at the EUROs.

“Everyone knew what her task was, but this was the highest possible pressure, to take a penalty, and how we did that was really good.

“We showed ourselves in the Finalissima already so that gave confidence, and beside that, every player had her own plan and as a team we had a plan.”