England 0-0 Nigeria (4-2 on penalties): Lionesses progress despite James red card

England beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties in the Women's World Cup, despite a reckless red card from Lauren James almost ending their journey in Brisbane.

Chloe Kelly's winning penalty sparked wild scenes down under, as England showed fight and grit to progress into the quarter-finals.

Nothing separated the two sides at half-time, with Nigeria's Ashleigh Plumptre coming closest with a powerful effort crashing off the bar. At the other end, England and Rachel Daly were denied a penalty by a controversial VAR decision, despite the forward falling to the ground.

The second half was a similar story, with Nigeria providing a greater threat but struggling to take their chances. England lacked the fight and quality in the final third, with their job made ten times harder when star player James was sent off for a reckless stamp in the dying stages.

Extra-time painted the picture of two fatigued sides struggling to create meaningful chances. With England playing with ten players, penalties were on the cards. The Lionesses kept their cool in the shoot-out and converted four of their penalties, with Chloe Kelly, just like she did in the Finalissima, converting the winning penalty.

As Nigeria crashed out of the World Cup, England go into the quarter-finals with a clash against Colombia or Jamaica up next.

Story of the match

England made just one change to the team that beat China 6-1; Keira Walsh returned from injury to replace Katie Zelem.

Nigeria also made one change to their starting eleven. Asisat Oshoala, despite scoring in the group stages against Australia, dropped out of the team for Ifeoma Onumonu. The Barcelona striker came into the tournament managing her minutes due to a knock.

After a slow start, the Super Falcons threatened for the first time. Plumptre, who previously represented the Lionesses at youth level, sent a powerful shot crashing off the underside of the bar. But England could not clear their lines, with the ball eventually falling to Plumptre again, yet this time, the Leicester City defender's shot was comfortably saved by Mary Earps.

It epitomised England's start to the match, with a lack of concentration and avoidable mistakes consistently happening in key moments.

Eventually, the European champions had their first effort of the match. Alessia Russo took advantage of a defensive error from Oluwatosin Demehin at the back, but could only fire a powerful shot from the edge of the box directly at Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Nnadozie was called into action again to deny Daly, as last season's WSL top scorer was left unmarked in the box to fire a well-connected strike towards the Paris FC goalkeeper. As the clock ticked away, the Lionesses were beginning to stamp their badge on the match.

The Lionesses' spell of pressure nearly told when they thought they had won a penalty 31 minutes in. Daly invited contact, but rash decision-making from Rasheedat Ajibade sent the Aston Villa striker to the ground. However, the referee changed her initial decision through VAR, citing not enough contact within the box - much to the confusion of people around the globe.

As the match ebbed and flowed, Jessica Carter and Millie Bright were forced into two crucial blocks. The duo stopped Ajibade and Christy Ucheibe in quick succession to keep the score level at half-time.

Nigeria started the second half in the same fashion as the first; Uchenna Kanu sent a looping header towards Earps, but it skimmed off the top of the bar.

England continued to lack an extra spark across the pitch, with James, the star player in the group stages, finding herself isolated in midfield. Daly and Russo both latched onto dangerous crosses in the opening stages of the second half, yet neither could direct their efforts towards Nnadozie.

As the clock ticked away, the Lionesses looked nothing like the fearful European champions they can be. Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, and Russo lacked chemistry in the final third, whilst neither Lucy Bronze nor Daly looked to provide a threat from the flank. England needed to change something.

Daly nearly kicked Sarina Wiegman's side into life. Last season's WSL top goalscorer latched onto Alex Greenwood's pinpoint corner, but she could only direct her fierce header directly at Nnadozie. However, England continue to live life on the edge; several defensive errors bestowed the Super Falcons with space in the final third, but with ten minutes left on the clock, they were unable to capitalise.

With minutes remaining, James made England's job ten times harder with a moment of recklessness that may haunt her forever. In a scramble off the ball, the Chelsea winger appeared to stamp on Michelle Alozie as she got to her feet. The referee quickly changed her initial yellow card to a red card, sending James to pack her bags.

It was a carbon copy of David Beckham vs Argentina in 1998 or Wayne Rooney vs Portugal in 2006. As the pressure rises, England's youngest players lose their heads in the heat of the moment time and time again.

With England forced to play with ten players, they managed the match conservatively until full-time, with extra-time needed to separate the sides.

The Lionesses began extra-time with one clear meaning; hold on until penalties. Despite this, they still looked uncomfortable in defence, with a reckless shoulder barge from Bronze on Alozie somehow not giving away a penalty.

With both sides struggling with fatigue, neither could test the opposition goalkeepers. Bethany England provided the European champions with added fight off the bench, but with the rest of the team providing little support on the counter, the Tottenham Hotspur striker was fighting on her own. Only penalties could separate the Lionesses and the Super Falcons.

Georgia Stanway and Desire Oparanozie missed the first two penalties, before England opened the scoring for the Lionesses. Alozie, who was stamped on by James, skied her penalty over the bar. As the shootout continued, Daly extended England's lead, as Ajibade finally opened Nigeria's account. Well-taken penalties by Greenwood and Ucheibe gave Chloe Kelly the opportunity to seal victory, and she did exactly that with a powerful penalty into the top left corner.

England, who were dominated for 120 minutes, kept their cool in the shootout to spark wild celebrations in Brisbane. The girls that inspired the next generation last summer are doing something very similar down under.

Player of the match - Halimatu Ayinde

Despite not being on the winning side, Ayinde produced all the hard work in the middle of the park alongside Ucheibe. The 28-year-old provided defensive support, but also helped Nigeria control possession within spells of the match.

Ayinde's marking of James proved pivotal late in the match, with the 21-year-old's emotions getting the better of her, as a reckless stamp sent her to pack her bags. Ayinde isolated James, preventing the Lionesses' most dangerous player from utilising her abilities.