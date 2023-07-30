England vs China: 2023 Women's World Cup Group D Preview

Lauren James is expected to start against China (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

England are set to face a battling China side on Tuesday, as the curtain falls on Group D action at the Women's World Cup.

After two wins from two, the Lionesses go into the match as firm favourites. A stunning strike - one worthy of the biggest stage - from Lauren James secured victory for the European champions against Denmark on Friday, yet a serious injury for Keira Walsh, although not an anterior cruciate ligament injury, dampened spirits within camp.

The Lionesses showed a clear improvement in their second group game, especially in the opening minutes. They demonstrated more fight, desire, and creativity in the final third compared to their opening group game, with Sarina Wiegman's tactical changes clearly making an impact. James replaced Lauren Hemp at left wing, whilst WSL top goalscorer Rachel Daly made an unconventional move to left back to replace Jessica Carter. It is expected Wiegman will stick with her new tactical approach.

However, it will not be a guaranteed victory for England in their final group match. China beat Haiti 1-0 last time out, thanks to a penalty from Shuang Wang. Despite a first-half red card from Rui Zhang, Qingxia Shui's side produced a battling and determined performance to come out on top.

England currently sit top of Group D with six points, whilst China sit third in the group with three points. A win from either side would guarantee a place in the knockout stages, but both sides will continue to eagerly watch Denmark's clash against Haiti, knowing it could have a serious impact on their futures.

Team News

England

Unsurprisingly, Walsh will miss the match in Adelaide. The Barcelona midfielder suffered a serious knee injury against Denmark in the first half. A scan on Saturday revealed it was not an ACL injury, but it remains unclear how long she will be on the sidelines for.

Manchester City midfielder, Laura Coombs, replaced Walsh on Friday, but it is unclear if she will continue to fill the void. Katie Zelem and Jordan Nobbs remain as other options in the middle of the park, providing Wiegman with a tactical headache.

Elsewhere, Wiegman has a fully fit squad at her disposal. However, with fatigue a potential issue later in the tournament, England may be tempted into rotation after two wins from two.

Daly and James, both of whom entered the lineup on Friday, are expected to keep their place in the starting eleven, with the latter seemingly acting as the key cog within the system against Denmark.

China

For the Steel Roses, Rui Zhang will miss the match against the European champions due to suspension. The 34-year-old committed a reckless challenge on Sherly Jeudy against Haiti; the original decision was only a yellow card, but after a trip to VAR, the referee sent the midfielder off.

On the injury front, China have a fully fit squad for their final match, therefore it is expected Jiahui Lou and Chengshu Wu will lead the line upfront.

Likely lineups

England

Earps, Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Daly; Coombs, Stanway, Toone; Kelly, Russo, James

China

Yu, Li, Wang, Wei, Chen; Wang, X. Zhang, Yang, L. Zhang; Wu, Lou

Key Players

England - Lauren James

After an underwhelming team performance against Haiti, the Lionesses needed a new spark against Denmark; James added exactly that.

The 21-year-old produced a performance worthy of the biggest stage in Sydney, showing spark, creativity, and flare in the final third. Her partnership with Daly down the left flank caused the Scandinavian side continuous problems. The duo even combined for a goal early on in the match.

China have created a formidable defence down under, conceding just one goal so far. The Steel Roses were willing to bestow possession to Denmark in their opening match, yet if they plan a similar tactic against England, then James will be key to her country.

The Chelsea winger has the ability to break down a low block, either with her dynamic dribbling, instinctive passing or long-range threat. Wherever the threat, James will spear fear into China's eyes.

China - Linyan Zhang

The 22-year-old has shone for the Steel Roses down under so far. Against Haiti, she had a 78% pass completion whilst completing 43% of her dribbles.

Zhang combined her attacking threat alongside her defensive work rate to become a key player for China in their last match; the Grasshoppers midfielder completed nine recoveries against Haiti.

Despite remaining unknown within women's football, Zhang's dynamic flare and creativity in the final third presents a challenging threat for the Lionesses. Lucy Bronze has struggled in the opening two matches, often looking isolated at right-back. Bronze's potential battle with Zhang is an enticing prospect ahead of Tuesday's match.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide. It has a capacity of 16,500.

What time is kick-off?

It kicks off at 12 PM BST on Tuesday the 1st of August.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the match will be available to watch on ITV1. Coverage begins at 11:15 AM BST.