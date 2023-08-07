Colombia v Jamaica: 2023 Women's World Cup Round of 16 Preview

Two of this World Cup’s surprise packages meet in the round of 16, as Colombia take on Jamaica.

With both being placed in tough groups, not many experts would have predicted these two to come out of their respective groups.

However, both sides have dazzled with their explosive and stout styles of play, and this promises to be an intriguing game.

Placed in a group alongside two of the world’s top 20 in Germany and South Korea, the task looked daunting for Colombia, but boy did the Powerpuff Girls impress.

They blew away the Koreans with a superb ten minutes in the first half. Finishes from Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo placing them second in the group.

The side above them were Germany, who had hit Morocco for six in their opener, but the Colombians feared no one.

A mesmeric goal from Caicedo and a 97th minute winner from Manuela Vanegas wrapped up the biggest shock of this tournament so far.

While they did lose to Morocco in their final game, qualification had been all but secured, and they head into this one with a lot of confidence under their belt.

Pitted against France and Brazil, Jamaica knew they had their work cut out, but what really came to the fore was their tenacious defending.

After restricting France to a goalless draw in the opening game, a goal from Allyson Swaby midway through the game against Panama sealed a 1-0 win.

That set up an all or nothing game against Brazil, and just like the French, the South Americans couldn’t find a way through.

Reggae proved itself to be better than Samba on the day, and it meant that, for the first time in their history, Jamaica were in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

This will be the first time ever that these two have met, and both will feel confident that they can go on and reach the quarter finals.

Team News

Colombia

The big news coming from the Colombia camp is that Manuela Vanegas is out of the game through suspension.

It will be a big miss, especially as the defence has looked incredibly solid through this tournament, but the absence of Vanegas could mean that Daniela Caracas could come in.

Apart from that, there are no other injury or suspension news.

Expect the likes of Caicedo and Usme to try and stretch the Jamaican backline.

Jamaica

For Jamaica, there are no suspension or injury concerns that head coach Lorne Donaldson has to deal with.

And why change a winning formula? Everyone in the team knows their role and they have executed it to perfection in the group stages.

Perhaps against Colombia there will be more of an onus on them to come out an attack.

Predicted Line-up

Colombia

Perez; C. Arias, Carabali, D. Arias, Caracas; Bedoya, Montoya; Caicedo, Usme, Santos; Ramirez. (4-2-3-1)

Jamaica

Spencer; Wiltshire, A. Swaby, C. Swaby, Blackwood; Sampson, Spence; Matthews, Primus, Brown; Shaw. (4-2-3-1)

Key Players

Colombia – Lorena Bedoya

We know that Jamaica will be resolute, compact, and really hard to break down. That is what makes Bedoya a key player in this matchup.

There will be one or two chances throughout the 90 minutes, and it’s a question of, can Colombia exploit them?

For Bedoya, her vision and passing will be key, but we know she has the quality to pick out an attacker. Can she showcase her skills in the knockout rounds?

Jamaica – Rebecca Spencer

Goalkeeper is never the most glamorous position on the pitch. You never notice one unless they’re doing really well or really badly.

For Jamaica, Spencer has been astonishing. Especially against Brazil making save after save, and that gives confidence to the rest of the team going forward.

She will have to be at the top of her game once more if Jamaica advance further in this competition.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, also known as AAMI Park.

What time is kick off?

The game kicks off at 09:00 BST.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the game is available to watch on ITV1 and on ITVx.