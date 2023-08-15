Tony Gustavsson: "Tough decisions have to be made about team selection" before Australia face England in World Cup semi-final

Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson has a welcome dilemma on his shoulders this evening as he prepares a team that will have enough to see themselves through to a World Cup final on Sunday against Spain.

On home soil, Australia intends on having a G'Day with England coach Sabrina Wiegman and captain Millie Bright cranking up the pressure by insisting that Gustavsson's side aren't the underdogs heading into tomorrow's massive encounter that kicks off at 11am (UK time).

Things are going relatively well on the park just now despite the overwhelming emotion that will understandably resonate this game with the magnitude of the match extremely high.

Defensively and offensively, they are strong, an Asisat Oshoala winner for Nigeria in the group stages details how Australia haven't left the door open for anyone.

After a recent injury issue, Sam Kerr will be knocking on the door and wanting to impress her English counterparts and also the followers within the WSL prior to what shapes up to be another promising season for Chelsea, Courtney Nevin, Clare Wheeler and Charlotte Grant will also be looking to impress on the training ground and work their place in the line-up.

With such a solidarity defensively, not much will need to be tweaked for the Aussie head coach and the main decisions will be about who supports who and in which positions and formation will be the most fascinating aspects of Gustavsson's team selection tomorrow morning.

Sam Kerr hands over a pennant during the last friendly between the two sides. Photo Credit: Charlotte Wilson/Offside.

TOOLS BE VITAL

Gustavsson spoke prior to the game by saying:

"When it comes to the line-up, we'll have a discussion tonight again about minutes, I think consistency and chemistry is key for players and availability is also key for players playing well in tournaments.

"Decisions like how we want to start the game will be key but also how we end the game will be as key as well and we want the strongest possible 11 for both of those situations.

"The tools that will help us with the game will help and we also want to use game-changing players who we think can make a difference, we will need different players for different things whether that's speed, closing out a game or a good press.

"There will be some long conversations tonight and some tough decisions to make, some of the players deserve to start and some of the players deserve to come on late in the game and try to help us and win.

"I've said it from day one, we don't look at this game or this tournament with pressure, we appreciate all the support we get whether we arrive and leave the hotel to when we play in games and see the fans after games celebrating going through to the next round.

"We feel the fuel and energy that comes from the crowd which helps with the tough decisions that we'll have to make, we don't look at it as a heavy expectation or pressure, we look at it as we are getting carried from underneath, built up and have all the belief filled into us.

"We allowed ourselves to feel that emotion for a long time after all the results. But after the France victory, we invited family and friends back to the hotel and also a couple of guests including you, the media.

"We then had a meeting on Sunday after a good night's sleep and agreed between us as a group that all our focus between Sunday and Wednesday was on England.

"The focus has been on tactical insights, physical and mental recovery, they're not done yet and they are all focused on England, their mental and physical mindsets are back with one focus on the game on Wednesday which is a big occasion for us all.

"They have shown time after time that they are keen to break barriers and they've done that with distinction, they focus on their own actions and we know the challenge that's in front of us, the team that will be out on the park tomorrow will be a winning team and it's a team that's going to write history in their own way.

"England isn't just a possession-based team, it will be an interesting tactical game in that sense, will they be a passing team or will they be transitional? We have prepared for both of those possibilities, when we played them the last time, we targeted two specific players, we will look to target and focus on England in a certain way tomorrow and a way that will hopefully win us the game."

THIS CAN BE SPECIAL

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold has hit kit sales go like gold and are gang-bust, for what is a big occasion to come tomorrow though, the experienced shot-stopper understandably wanted to focus on her own team's game and the challenge that awaits.

She said:

"It's been a pretty big whirlwind for me the last few days, it could be a different attention for me tomorrow if things don't go well, for us, it's about blocking out all the noise and focusing on the job in hand and trying to get this country to a World Cup final.

"I always want to do my job for the team, I will always do my best for Australia, the support from all over the country has been excellent and they've got us over the line more times than once, there is a massive rivalry between us and England but it's a game of football.

"There's a lot of rivalries and for us, it's one game at a time, it would be cool to see the goalkeeper jerseys on display tomorrow, there's been loads of good goalkeepers on show at the World Cup, I played a friendly against England at the start of the year and that game helped in terms of confidence.

"We hope to inspire the next generation coming through and I think we've done that, the reaction that we've received has been unreal, I remember coming in after the France friendly game and Sam Kerr was in the changing room and said how close we were, a win tomorrow would be special, we will be switched on and ready to make history."