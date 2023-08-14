Australia vs England: Women's World Cup Preview, Semi-final, 2023

As the Lionesses make their way through the competition, they are faced with the co-hosts, Australia, as their next opponent for the penultimate round of the tournament.

England's progression into the semi-final came only a couple of hours after a dramatic penalty shoot-out, sending France home in a 7-6 loss.

The Lionesses beat Colombia 2-1 on Saturday courtesy of Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo's goals. Although a difficult fight, England pushed through and showed their resilience to make it to this stage.

It hasn't been long since these two sides last met. The pair played a friendly at the Brentford Gtech Stadium in April, where the Matilda's defeated the Lionesses 2-0, ending England's winning streak.

A substantial difference from that game to the present is the lack of captain Leah Williamson to an ACL injury. It is a massive loss to the team, however, they have come this far through the tournament and will be hungry for more success and trophies to add to their Euro win from last year.

The Lionesses' experience and composure on the big stage could assist them on Wednesday, however the co-hosts have just as much to play for and a home following and will be a tough side to come against.

Team News

Australia:

Sam Kerr struggled with a calf injury at the beginning of the tournament, missing her nation's first few games but coming on as a substitute against France on the weekend.

Could Wednesday be her first start of the tournament?

England:

The Lionesses will be without Lauren James again following her red card against Nigeria. If England progresses through this game, she will be back for the final.

Ella Toone replaced James in the Colombia game so it is likely we will be seeing her again on Wednesday.

Likely Line-ups

Australia:

Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley, Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Vine, Foord, Kerr.

England:

Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood, Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Toone, Daly, Russo, Hemp.

Key Players

Australia: Sam Kerr

Sam Kerr celebrating penalty shoot out victory following Australia's game against France on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Although no one can be certain that the Australian forward will be in the starting eleven on Wednesday, even as a substitute she is bound to make an impact to the game.

Kerr came to the World Cup off the back of a WSL league win and being Chelsea's player of the year. Not only did she have a great season with her WSL club, but she also found the back of the net against England in their friendly in April.

Sam Kerr will certainly be one to look out for in this game, whether or not for the whole 90 minutes, and will test England's defence.

England: Alessia Russo

Alessia Russo celebrating scoring England's second goal against Colombia on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Alessia Russo has had a successful season at Manchester United, which concluded with a summer transfer to Arsenal following the expiry of her contract. The forward's statistics were impressive in the recent WSL season, averaging a goal every other game.

Not only this, Russo managed to find the back of the net in the previous game against Colombia, winning England the game. She looked fiery and awake the whole game and will certainly bring that passion back to the playing field on Wednesday.

Although she has started the past couple of games, Russo is sometimes used as more of a 'super sub', so there is a possibility we could be seeing her on the bench for the start of the game against Australia and coming on around the hour mark.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 11:00 BST on Wednesday 16th August.

Where can I watch it?

The game is being shown live on BBC and iPlayer for UK viewers.