Spain vs Sweden: Post-Match Player Ratings

Full-time scenes as Spain defeated Sweden

A chaotic conclusion to Spain's semi-final tie with Sweden saw Olga Carmona's strike fire La Roja into their first-ever Women's World Cup Final.

As the game entered the final 10 minutes, 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo provided an instant impact from the bench to gift Spain the lead after capitalising on a defensive error.

With full-time just moments away, the tie was spun on its head yet again as Swedish substitute Rebecka Blomqvist's stunning volley rattled the net.

For the second game in a row, it appeared Sweden would be entering extra-time after knocking out reigning champions USA in the quarter-finals on penalties.

However, Sweden's celebrations were short-lived as Spanish left-back Carmona fired home from the edge of the box to send Spain through to the final.

Tomorrow's semi-final between co-hosts Australia, and Euros champions England, will decide who will face Spain in the Women's World Cup Final.

Spain

Catalina Coll - 7/10

The Spanish keeper wasn't troubled much throughout the game, only provided a couple of saves. Rebecka Blomqvist's strike was always going to be a challenge to prevent.

Ona Batlle - 6/10

Wasn't up to her usual standard of performance, however, a decent showing against new Barcelona teammate Fridolina Rolfo.

Irene Paredes - 6/10

Similar to Batlle, an average game for the Spanish defender.

Laia Codina - 7/10

Led the backline by example and completed the most passes accurately during the game at 88%.

Olga Carmona - 8/10

Despite a few wild long-range efforts, Olga's last-minute strike decided the tie, sending La Roja into their first-ever WWC final. The Spanish left-back also enjoyed plenty of space down the left channel, providing another attacking option which eventually paid off.

Aitana Bonmati - 7/10

Bonmati only recorded 46 touches throughout the game, the least of any outfield player, however, these were cleverly used in the attacking build-up.

Teresa Abelleira - 9/10

The Spanish midfielder was a standout performer today; providing the assist for the winning goal, battling to win the most duels during the game, and carrying out attacking and defensive duties across the pitch.

Alexia Putellas - 5/10

The football superstar was substituted off early into the second half after a disappointing display that saw her go under the radar for large portions of the game.

Alba Redondo - 5/10

Another play that would have hoped for more of an impact was substituted after 73 minutes, with a poor 50% pass completion.

Jennifer Hermoso - 6/10

Hermoso created the most chances during the game (3) but failed to register any shots of her own. The centre-forward was also frequently caught in possession during the game.

Mariona Caldentey - 6/10

Another below-average performance from a Spanish attacker, who struggled to make an impact on the game.

Substitutes:

Salma Paralleulo (57) - 9/10

At only 19 years old, Paralleulo transformed the game from the bench by scoring the opener and livening up the Spanish attack, before it could have entered added-time.

Eva Maria Navarro - N/A

Esther Gonzalez - N/A

Sweden

Zecira Musovic - 5/10

Despite having an impressive tournament, the Swedish keeper wasn't at her best today and potentially should have done better to prevent Olga's winning strike.

Nathalie Bjorn - 7/10

A solid defensive shift from Bjorn who won the most duels and tackles during the game, even up against Olga.

Amanda Ilestedt - 7/10

Another decent display, providing plenty of confident clearances and recoveries.

Magdalena Eriksson - 7/10

Similar to her fellow defenders, Eriksson played her part in keeping the game at 0-0 until the final 10 minutes.

Jonna Andersson - 5/10

Andersson was the weak link of the Swedish backline and struggled throughout the game, her poor clearance also gifted the opening goal.

Filippa Angeldal - 5/10

Another player who wasn't at her best today and found it difficult to get into the game.

Elin Rubensson - 6/10

Rubensson helped out defensively when called upon.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd - 6/10

Created a couple of chances but ultimately struggled to make an impact due to Spain's 63% possession.

Kosovare Asllani - 4/10

Sweden's captain was invisible for large periods of the game, registering the least amount of touches (46). A disappointing performance to round off her tournament.

Fridolina Rolfo - 7/10

Provided an attacking outlet from the left channel to encourage the Swedish side.

Stina Blackstenius - 7/10

The Swedish striker had three shots during the game and although only one was on target, Blackstenius proved a challenge for the Spanish defenders.

Substitutes

Rebecka Blomqvist (77) - 8/10

A lovely taken volley to equalise from the bench, even if it was only for a matter of minutes.

Olivia Schough (77) - N/A

Lina Hurtig (87) - 7/10

Great assist for the equaliser, providing an instant impact from the bench.