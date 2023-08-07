England 0-0 Nigeria: Post-Match Player Ratings

England was unconvincing in their round of 16 performance against Nigeria with only a penalty shootout separating the two teams after the tie remained goalless throughout 120 minutes of football.

The Super Eagles looked the more threatening of the two sides, looking to hit the Lionesses on the counter, but could not make their chances pay. England looked like a team without ideas as their attack was nullified by an outstanding Nigerian defensive performance.

Nigeria was unlucky not to be 1-0 ahead through Ashleigh Plumptre in the first half as she crashed an effort onto the underside of the bar from just outside the box. Whilst England, too, may have felt they could have taken the lead when Alessia Russo was gifted a chance that she fired straight at the keeper.

As it was neither team could find a breakthrough and England showed more composure to come out 4-2 victors in the penalty shootout.

Mary Earps – 7/10

Earps did not find herself too busy in this match despite chances for Nigeria as they tended to fly past the post. Did her job well when called upon, however, and her mind games in the shootout worked a treat. Clean sheet and penalty shootout win to boot, cannot knock it.

Lucy Bronze – 6/10

Often stifled in attack by the Nigerian defence, was not her usual threat from right-wing-back. Managed to lessen the threat of Alozie in extra-time and made some crucial interceptions.

Jess Carter – 7/10

Yet again did her job excellently in the back three. Standout moment was when she made an impressive block from Ucheibe in the first-half to keep the scoreline level. England grateful for their defence.

Millie Bright – 6.5/10

As usual, a defensive rock. Made a number of vital headers at the back to quell Nigeria's attacking threat and, when she came on, repel the hailstorm of balls over the top intended for Oshoala.

Alex Greenwood – 7/10

Once again another key cog in a defence that proved the saving grace for England today. Calm on the ball and swept up well. Also provided attacking threat to an England team who were largely failing to create chances with her set-piece delivery.

Rachel Daly – 6.5/10

Deployed out at left-wing-back once more by Sarina Wiegman, she showed strength when defending and bombed forward to support in attack. Had a good opportunity with a header on target from a corner but it was saved well. Did manage to convert her penalty in the shootout.

Georgia Stanway – 6.5/10

Often found in battles with the physicality of the Nigerian midfield or switching the ball into space on the opposite side. In the second half she often moved to more attacking positions but Nigeria largely nullified her threat. Caused worry for England fans when she missed the opening penalty.

Kiera Walsh - 6/10

Not up to her usual world-beating standard having been thrown into a starting place after the last we saw of her was on a stretcher. Composed passing in the midfield with customary turns away from pressure but she failed to produce the defence-splitting passes we expect.

Lauren James - 4/10

The 21-year-old offered sparks of intent when she was on the pitch but was largely stopped by the Nigerian defence. Will be remembered for using Michelle Alozie as a starting block in the 87th minute for which she saw red.

Lauren Hemp – 5.5/10

If lost, please look in Alozie's back pocket. Whilst her pace was certainly on display today, it was often whilst being channelled into the corners by the Nigerian defence.

Alessia Russo – 4.5/10

Offered very little in the way of attacking threat. Missed a great opportunity to capitalise on a rare defensive mistake in the first half by firing straight at the keeper.

Subs

Chloe Kelly (88') - 7/10

Having been introduced to the field of play post-sending off, her responsibilities were changed. England set up to defend and she provided the composure to seal the penalty shootout and send the Lionesses through to the quarterfinals.

Beth England (105') – 6.5/10

Looked bright when she entered the field in the 105th minute. Had little in the way of chances as England sat back to defend with 10 players.

Katie Zelem (120') - 6/10

2 minutes of action to bolster the midfield in the final minutes.

Nigeria

Chiamaka Nnadozie - 7/10

Made some very important saves for Nigeria to keep them in the game. Notably, the first one-on-one with Russo and also got down well to stop a strong-headed effort from Daly.

Michelle Alozie – 8/10

Had the measure of the England attack at right-back throughout the 90 minutes. Channelled well and made some vital tackles to stop Hemp entering the box. Deployed in left-midfield for extra-time where she also caused problems for Bronze.

Osinachi Ohale – 7.5/10

Central to an impressive Nigerian defensive display. Left little room for the England forwards and covered well at right-back when Alozie had ventured forward.

Oluwatosin Demehin - 7/10

Scuffed a clearance early on to send Russo through on goal. Recovered well and looked assured for the rest of the match, contributing to Nigeria's clean sheet.

Ashleigh Plumptre – 7.5/10

Was unlucky not to score from a superb curling effort in the first half which struck the underside of the bar. Equally as effective in defence making a number of interceptions to keep Bronze quiet.

Christy Ucheibe - 7/10

Added strength and physicality to the Nigeria midfield which England struggled to deal with at times. A central cog in the Super Falcons' press.

Halimatu Ayinde – 6/10

Another strong influence in the Nigerian midfield bolstering the press. Often deployed to mark James and did so effectively.

Uchenna Kanu - 6/10

Added pace to the Nigeria attack on their right, offering crosses that evaded Daly's attempted blocks. The end product was never quite right, however, with forwards struggling to meet the balls she looped over the box.

Toni Payne – 7.5/10

Bright spark with composure on the ball in the centre of the Nigeria midfield. Often found spreading play for the Super Eagles and was very rarely to be caught in possession.

Rasheedat Ajibade – 6.5/10

Another pacey asset in the Nigeria side. Combined with Plumptre well to offer threat off the left often finding her way in behind Bronze to cross.

Ifeoma Onumonu - 6/10

Started in place of Oshoala with big boots to fill. Despite the efforts of her wingers, the balls were often lacking directionally and she had little to go off.

Substitutes:

Asisat Oshoala (58') – 6/10

Attempted two bicycle kicks after coming on but could not make solid contact with either. Her service was lacking but did well to drop back and support.

Francisca Ordega (81') - 6/10

Came on to support on the right and offered glimpses of pace and energy but added little to the Super Eagles' attack.

Jennifer Echegini (90') - 6/10

Deputised well when she came on. Largely epitomised a pair of fresh legs using her energy to support in attack and defence for Nigeria.

Desire Oparanozie (114') - 6/10

Had little in the way of action but converted her penalty for Nigeria, probably what she had been sent on to do.